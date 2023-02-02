ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

979weve.com

Top Consumer Complaints In Wisconsin

MADISON, WI (KDAL) – The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in Wisconsin has issued the top ten consumer complaints they received in 2022. Topping the list is landlord and tenant issues followed by telemarketing which includes robocalls and violations of the Do Not Call registry. Other issues...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin Republicans to order audit of licensing backlog

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers were poised Tuesday to order an audit of a Wisconsin agency that has taken weeks to issue professional licenses, causing lengthy delays for thousands of workers across the state. The Department of Safety and Professional Services oversees licensing for hundreds of occupations including...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system

Wisconsin’s original tax bargain with local governments has fallen apart, says Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) president Rob Henken. “If this were truly shared revenue, then as state income and sales tax, and other revenues grow from year to year, some portion of that growth would have also been shared with local governments,” Henken said in an interview with the Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Absentee rates on the rise in Wisconsin schools

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to data from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, over 16% of the state’s public school students were identified as chronically absent in 2021. Lisa Steig, Eau Claire Area School District (ECASD) Director of Students Services, said there are many reasons why kids miss school. She said the recent increase in chronically absent students may be due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Snowmobiling safety in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This winter there have been nine snowmobile-related deaths in Wisconsin, bringing renewed attention to safety. Jake Bolks, a Conservation Warden with the Wisconsin DNR said drivers should check trail conditions when riding. He said the trails and constantly changing and if a person is driving too fast or recklessly, they can lose control on a bumpy trail and get hurt.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

2023 Spring Primary Election Voters' Guide

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin 2023 primary spring election takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and at WISN 12 News we want to make sure you have all the information you need to vote. The primary election determines which two out of the four...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

USDA offers free webinars for bird lovers in the Great Lakes Region

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The webinars are part of a program entitled “Dynamic Forests for Birds and Wildlife in the Great Lakes” and will comprise a three-part series. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designed the program and is introducing it to residents in an area covering three states.
WISCONSIN STATE
upnorthnewswi.com

Where is Scott Walker?

Ever since losing his bid for a third term in 2018, former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has all but disappeared from the state’s forward-facing political scene. But many people don’t realize he still carries a tremendous amount of weight behind the scenes. What He’s Doing Now. In...
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

2-4-23 vernon county deer herd depopulated

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in September 2022 has been depopulated. Of the 32 animals depopulated, four tested positive for the disease. DATCP quarantined the farm in September 2022 when a 3-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for CWD. A quarantine means that no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services depopulated the herd, and samples were submitted to the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, for testing.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
B105

Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero

Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

DNR to begin winter prescribed burns this week

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced Monday that fire management crews will begin to perform prescribed burns on DNR properties throughout the state where local conditions can provide a safe and effective burn. DNR crews will be burning cattail marshes and wetlands to clear any buildup of dead...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Senior Living Facility CEO Indicted in Wisconsin for Fraud

A senior living facility CEO has been indicted in Wisconsin on federal charges that he committed fraud against the government and employees and his alleged crimes led to a decline in the quality of care for patients at nursing homes. A grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Dog gone missing? This Wisconsin group offers help

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - They’re called “Get Toby Home” - a dog search and rescue group based in Suamico. Their goal: Speeding up the process of sign deployment for when Wisconsin dogs go missing. At a sign preparation event, Kaycey Delrow, a member of the group, explained:...
WISCONSIN STATE

