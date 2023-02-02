Read full article on original website
979weve.com
Top Consumer Complaints In Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (KDAL) – The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection in Wisconsin has issued the top ten consumer complaints they received in 2022. Topping the list is landlord and tenant issues followed by telemarketing which includes robocalls and violations of the Do Not Call registry. Other issues...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin Republicans to order audit of licensing backlog
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers were poised Tuesday to order an audit of a Wisconsin agency that has taken weeks to issue professional licenses, causing lengthy delays for thousands of workers across the state. The Department of Safety and Professional Services oversees licensing for hundreds of occupations including...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers, Lac du Flambeau Tribe meet after failed negotiations continue
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers traveled to Lac du Flambeau Saturday to meet with the Tribal Council, Tribal Land Management Director, Tribal Administrator, and the Tribe’s Legal Council regarding the status of communications between the Tribe, the town, and title companies. In a story reported...
Momentum growing behind changing Wisconsin’s shared revenue system
Wisconsin’s original tax bargain with local governments has fallen apart, says Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) president Rob Henken. “If this were truly shared revenue, then as state income and sales tax, and other revenues grow from year to year, some portion of that growth would have also been shared with local governments,” Henken said in an interview with the Wisconsin Examiner.
WSAW
New proposal could bring lifetime fishing licenses to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, State Representative Ron Tusler and Senator Patrick Testin circulated a proposal to create a lifetime fishing license for Wisconsin residents. “This is an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy the outdoors and develop a lifetime hobby,” said Rep. Tusler. “The lifetime license is a great option for avid fishermen or as a gift for a young family member just getting hooked on the sport.”
WEAU-TV 13
Absentee rates on the rise in Wisconsin schools
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to data from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, over 16% of the state’s public school students were identified as chronically absent in 2021. Lisa Steig, Eau Claire Area School District (ECASD) Director of Students Services, said there are many reasons why kids miss school. She said the recent increase in chronically absent students may be due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WEAU-TV 13
Snowmobiling safety in Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This winter there have been nine snowmobile-related deaths in Wisconsin, bringing renewed attention to safety. Jake Bolks, a Conservation Warden with the Wisconsin DNR said drivers should check trail conditions when riding. He said the trails and constantly changing and if a person is driving too fast or recklessly, they can lose control on a bumpy trail and get hurt.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin reports increase in cases of toxic shock syndrome from tampon use
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is reporting an increase in cases of toxic shock syndrome. Toxic shock syndrome is associated with the use of tampons, according to the Department of Health Services. Since July 2022, DHS has received five reports of TSS. Four of the reports are associated with the...
CBS 58
Wisconsin 2023 spring primary: What to know, who's on the ballot
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 2023 Wisconsin spring primary will determine the final races for the spring general election on April 4. Here's what you need to know ahead of early voting on Tuesday. Early voting is from Feb. 7- Feb. 18 and the spring primary is on Feb. 21.
WISN
2023 Spring Primary Election Voters' Guide
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin 2023 primary spring election takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and at WISN 12 News we want to make sure you have all the information you need to vote. The primary election determines which two out of the four...
WEAU-TV 13
USDA offers free webinars for bird lovers in the Great Lakes Region
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The webinars are part of a program entitled “Dynamic Forests for Birds and Wildlife in the Great Lakes” and will comprise a three-part series. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designed the program and is introducing it to residents in an area covering three states.
upnorthnewswi.com
Where is Scott Walker?
Ever since losing his bid for a third term in 2018, former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has all but disappeared from the state’s forward-facing political scene. But many people don’t realize he still carries a tremendous amount of weight behind the scenes. What He’s Doing Now. In...
radioplusinfo.com
2-4-23 vernon county deer herd depopulated
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirms that a Vernon County deer farm that tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in September 2022 has been depopulated. Of the 32 animals depopulated, four tested positive for the disease. DATCP quarantined the farm in September 2022 when a 3-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for CWD. A quarantine means that no live animals or whole carcasses are permitted to leave the property. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services depopulated the herd, and samples were submitted to the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, for testing.
Dog Dumped At Wisconsin Shelter In Freezing Cold Overnight
Last Friday a video camera caught a man pulling up to a shelter in Wisconsin when it was closed and tying the dog by his leash to the door and taking off. The temperatures were freezing and you can see in the video the dog trying to follow his owner but he could not move past the length of his leash.
Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero
Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin National Guard is significantly behind recruiting goals for 2023
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin is struggling to carry its own weight when it comes to the Army National Guard. The state should be about 8,000 soldiers strong. Yet recruiting challenges are making it hard to keep it that way, with current strength closer to 6,500. The National Guard in...
WEAU-TV 13
DNR to begin winter prescribed burns this week
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced Monday that fire management crews will begin to perform prescribed burns on DNR properties throughout the state where local conditions can provide a safe and effective burn. DNR crews will be burning cattail marshes and wetlands to clear any buildup of dead...
cwbradio.com
Senior Living Facility CEO Indicted in Wisconsin for Fraud
A senior living facility CEO has been indicted in Wisconsin on federal charges that he committed fraud against the government and employees and his alleged crimes led to a decline in the quality of care for patients at nursing homes. A grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned...
WBAY Green Bay
Dog gone missing? This Wisconsin group offers help
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - They’re called “Get Toby Home” - a dog search and rescue group based in Suamico. Their goal: Speeding up the process of sign deployment for when Wisconsin dogs go missing. At a sign preparation event, Kaycey Delrow, a member of the group, explained:...
Channel 3000
CEO of company that operated Wisconsin nursing homes charged with fraud
MADISON, Wis. -- The CEO of a New Jersey-based company that operated nursing homes in Wisconsin was indicted Thursday on charges of health care fraud, the Department of Justice announced. Kevin Breslin, 56, of Hoboken, N.J., and KBWB Operations LLC were also charged with six counts of wire fraud, three...
