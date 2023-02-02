Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KJCT8
Colorado family begs for sentimental items to be returned from stolen U-Haul
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Imagine everything you own, including sentimental items, gone within a matter of seconds. One Denver family was in the process of moving to a new home when they left their U-Haul parked outside, packed up overnight. Gabriale Voeltner and her four kids prepared for their...
Colorado care worker sentenced to 60 days in jail for assisted-living facility death
A care worker on duty the day Hazel Place died after being left unattended for six hours in 100-degree weather at a Grand Junction assisted living facility was sentenced to 60 days in county jail on Monday in Mesa County district court. Jamie Johnston, 32, was also sentenced to three...
KJCT8
One arrested after argument near Cruisers Bar turned violent
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One man was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun during an argument in the plaza near Orchard Mesa’s Cruisers Bar. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to reports of an fight involving a man who pulled a gun on another person in a parking lot.
kool1079.com
Half-Price Adoption Fees For A Limited Time at Grand Junction Shelter
February is the month of love and it's the perfect time for animal lovers to adopt a new furry friend. For a limited time, Roice-Hurst Humane Society in Grand Junction is offering half-price adoptions at the shelter. Meet Your Match is an adoption special that enables you to take home a furry sweetheart for 50% of the regular adoption fee. The adoption special runs February 11-14 and applies to the pets at the shelter as well as those who are currently in foster care.
Craig Daily Press
Two Mind Springs workers arrested in Mesa County on extortion charges
A senior director at Mind Springs Health and a former worker at its Circle Program were arrested and jailed late Thursday on criminal charges, local and state documents show. Megan Navarro, senior clinical director, and Gary Swenson, a former peer counselor at Mind Springs’ residential treatment program in Grand Junction, were arrested and placed in the Mesa County Jail — each charged with criminal extortion and attempting to influence a public servant.
KJCT8
El Paso Sheriff investigates homicide near Colorado Springs
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The El Paso Sheriff is investigating a homicide near Colorado Springs. On February 5, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., numerous 911 calls were received by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center on reports of hearing multiple shots being fired. The shots were...
nbc11news.com
Governor Polis announces initiative to lower energy costs in Colorado
A slowdown across the marijauna industry is hitting Colorado, but it's hitting some harder than others. Emails show conflict emerging between City of Grand Junction and District 51, Mesa County. Updated: 11 hours ago. Previously, the school district was willing to transfer the land, pool and gym to the city...
coloradosun.com
Killer of Warren Barnes, Grand Junction’s “reading man,” sentenced to life in prison
GRAND JUNCTION — More than 30 friends and relatives of the victim of a grisly murder two years ago crowded into a Grand Junction courtroom Monday morning to witness the sentencing of his killer, a young man who told investigators he chose a homeless victim because no one would notice his disappearance.
KJCT8
Former and current Mind Springs employees charged with felonies
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County prosecutors filed felonies against a former and a current Mind Springs employee. Mind Springs is a behavioral health and addiction recovery clinic. Now a current executive and a former worker are both accused of trying to influence a public official. Court documents say...
nbc11news.com
Brian Cohee II sentenced to life without parole
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Brian Cohee II, the now-convicted killer of 69-year-old Grand Junction man Warren Barnes, has been sentenced. Cohee was convicted Friday, Feb. 3, and sentenced Monday morning. The KKCO crew in the courtroom reported that the jury rendered guilty counts of first degree murder on Friday,...
KJCT8
Car crash causes extensive damage to building on Broadway
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A hit-and-run has left extensive damage to a Grand Junction building. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, reports came in that a vehicle had crashed in a building on the corner of Broadway and Monument Road. The Grand Junction Police Department arrived...
nbc11news.com
Brief snow possible Wednesday night
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A weak disturbance tracked from north to south across Western Colorado this afternoon. It brought a few seemingly random snowflakes with it. We were warm enough that the snow didn’t accumulate. Any lingering snow will end this evening. Our Next Weather Maker. Our next...
Colorado officials find $1M worth of fentanyl in abandoned suitcase on bus
Officials in Colorado uncovered more than 100,000 fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus, authorities said Thursday.
KJCT8
Grand Junction’s new dual recycling program
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction is introducing its new trash and recycling program to the public. Officials hope to create less waste while saving you pennies. The new program will begin phase one on March 7, 2023, starting with a small pocket of downtown residents...
KJCT8
Winter conditions return with more snowfall
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The past weekend, temperatures have stayed warmer than average for some locations across the Western Slope. Sunday, February 5, brought the fifties and sixties for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. With clear skies and lots of sunshine, places felt more Spring-like temperatures and conditions compared to the winter. However, changes will occur Sunday night that will bring winter conditions back to the state.
KJCT8
One person injured in Rood Avenue house fire
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on the 1600 block of Rood Avenue at 7:20 a.m. Monday morning. A witness reported gray smoke coming from the roof of the apartments near 17th Street, and began to alert the residents. A small fire in a furnace room spread throughout the attic space of the apartment complex, say emergency crews.
Neglected Colorado Rescue Dog Gets Second Chance To Find Happiness
Sometimes love and happiness can be elusive, but if you're lucky enough, a second chance will eventually come along. One of five hounds rescued from a neglect situation, Rocco came to Roice-Hurst in Grand Junction on New Year's Eve. He was underweight and had cuts all over his face. It was a heartbreaking sight.
Are You Ready For Grand Junction’s Next Roundabout?
Whenever you want to have an interesting conversation, just bring up the topic of roundabouts in Grand Junction. Roundabouts have become a way of life not only in Grand Junction but across the country. When you have a relatively high volume of traffic that you want to keep moving efficiently, build a roundabout. Right?
livability.com
Enjoy a River of New Developments in Grand Junction, CO
New projects revitalize riverfront with a variety of retail, restaurants, businesses (and fun activities!). The Colorado River has long been a focal point for communities throughout the Grand Valley, and now a flurry of activity along its banks is sure to create even more interest. Two large, multiuse projects, both situated along the river in Grand Junction, are benefiting from a business-friendly climate, robust and shovel-ready infrastructure, and a superior workforce.
KJCT8
Xcel Energy costs increase, residents curious where their money is being spent
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While Xcel Energy bills have been rising, residents have been wondering where Xcel is spending its money. “I’m sure the millions of dollars they spend in a year would offset quite a few winter bills for people that are less fortunate than myself,” said Mike Chadwick, a viewer.
Comments / 0