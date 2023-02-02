Read full article on original website
Jolly Ranch Development Moving Along For East Cadiz
A quick drive past the “Jolly Ranch” development in Trigg County along US 68/80, and one can easily tell business is booming. Restaurants in Senor Lopez and Bambino’s have been open and remain busy, while construction on Five Star, Family Dollar Tree and a new location for the locally-owned Trigg Liquors continue to move at a rapid pace.
Cadiz Council Approves Sewer Project Funding Resolution
Cadiz City Council approved a resolution to begin work toward a sewer improvement project during a special called meeting Monday night. The meeting was changed to Monday night because Cadiz Mayor Todd King and some council members were scheduled to be out of town Tuesday night. Although City Clerk Connie Allen said she attempted to notify the media of the meeting change Friday, the News Edge received no notice of the meeting. Allen cited a new copier and fax machine at city hall as the possible cause for the problem. The lack of notice issue comes after the January meeting when the News Edge learned public comments were no longer included on the Cadiz City Council agenda during regular meetings.
Four Mental Health Agencies Consolidating In South & West Kentucky
A quartet of non-profit mental health agencies in west Kentucky announced a conglomeration Tuesday, creating a new partnership allowing for the improvement of clinical programs, alliances and the protection of safety-net services necessary in rural communities. LifeSkills, Inc. in Bowling Green, Communicare Inc. in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health in...
Trigg Transportation Museum Exhibits Coming to Focus
The Trigg County Historical Society is moving right along with its plans for a local transportation museum. Society member Bob Brame tells the News Edge they currently have an exhibit focusing on the former railroad. Brame says they could use more members in the Trigg County Historical Society. The group...
Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash
Deputies have released the names of two people injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an eastbound car driven by 31-year-old Natalie Bade of Lebanon, Illinois, hit the cable barriers while swerving to miss a deer. A tractor-trailer driven...
LBL’s Cook Unspools First Year On The Job
Leisa Cook’s first year as Land Between the Lakes Area Supervisor was no easy task. Hired in September 2021, a pair of disastrous December tornadoes rumbled through the Rivers just three months later. An EF-4 entered Kentucky through Cayce and Mayfield eventually passed through Lyon County — clipping Hillman...
Woman Injured In Winchester Drive Crash
A woman was injured when her vehicle struck a home on Winchester Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say the woman was on Millview Court when a medical issue caused her to lose control of her vehicle. The vehicle jumped an embankment then traveled through a fence and hit...
Motorcycle Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A motorcycle was reported stolen on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the owner let someone test drive his 2008 Yamaha motorcycle and they never returned it. The motorcycle is valued at $6,500 and no arrest has been made.
Annual Cadiz Rotary Auction Just Two Months Away
The Cadiz Rotary Club is gearing up for another yearly auction and is asking for the community’s support once again. President Alana Baker-Dunn tells the News Edge this year’s event will take place the week of April 10 in the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex building after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tennessee Man Charged With DUI In Cadiz
A Paris, Tennessee, man was charged with DUI and possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Cadiz Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police say 43-year-old Timothy Davis was stopped on Brown Street for reckless driving after he was seen crossing the center line by law enforcement. During the stop, he reportedly...
Two Injured In Early Morning Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County involving a tractor-trailer sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an eastbound car hit the cable barriers while swerving to miss a deer. A tractor-trailer driver pulled off to the side of the road to assist in the crash and a truck pulling a trailer hit the stopped car and then the tractor-trailer.
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Gun Stolen
A gun was reported stolen out of a home on Short 19th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm pistol was taken out of the home sometime between January 30th and Saturday. The gun is valued at $400 and no arrest has been made.
Juvenile Charged After High-Speed Pursuit
A juvenile has been charged after a high-speed pursuit in Crofton Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped to get out with a suspicious vehicle at Gordon Park and the 15-year-old driver drove off reaching speeds of over 100 mph. The pursuit came to an end at...
Fort Campbell Man Charged With Drug Possession
A Fort Campbell man was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop in Elkton Saturday. Elkton Police Officer Stayce Player says he stopped 35-year-old Lindsay Young of Hopkinsville for a non-illuminated license plate on Pond River Road at Don Drive. During the stop, marijuana, suspected meth, and drug...
Teenager Charged After Bringing A Gun To School
A report of a student with a gun led to Hopkinsville High School being put on lockdown Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say someone told school staff about a teenager with a gun and the student fled on foot when he was confronted. He reportedly tossed the handgun, that had been...
Man Charged With DUI After Country Club Lane Crash
A Hopkinsville man was charged with DUI after a wreck on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to a vehicle that had overturned in front of the entrance to the Pines Apartments and the driver 40-year-old Johnathan Escobar had fled on foot. Beer...
Name Released In Fort Campbell Boulevard Rollover Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was flown to a Nashville hospital with severe injuries after a crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 44-year-old Kyle Clark was northbound when he lost control and hit a guardrail...
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Drug Possession
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of cocaine after a search warrant at a home on East 4th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were conducting a search warrant at the home when a box containing a glass smoking device along with cocaine was found next to where 44-year-old Phevia Alexander was sleeping.
Oak Grove Man Charged After Police Pursuit
An Oak Grove man was charged Saturday after he reportedly fled from police in a stolen vehicle in Oak Grove on January 21st. Oak Grove Police say they attempted to stop 24-year-old Rashad Galbreath for speeding and he fled. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Clarksville and it was...
Christian County High Students Learn Valuable Job Skills
Some Christian County High School juniors and seniors sharpened their employability skills at a special workshop last week. Victoria Mohon, the school’s Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor, organized the event. She told the News Edge it taught students grooming and dress for the workplace, building character, and conflict resolution.
