Little River, SC

OBITUARY: Wanda Lynn Dunn

By Carter Funeral Home
 5 days ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. — Wanda Lynn Dunn, 71, of Little River, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 after a long journey with dementia.

She was predeceased by her father, Horace Hyatt, and mother, Aleen Hyatt.

She left behind her husband, Woodrow E. (Woody) Dunn; her brother, Wayne Hyatt (wife Susan); son, Woodrow C. (Woody) (wife Amanda); son Ryan Dunn; grandchildren, Campbell Dunn (husband Jordan), Andrew Dunn, Kayla Dunn, Kaitlin Dunn, Jordan Dunn and Wyatt Dunn; great-grandchildren, Kynleigh Dunn and soon-to-be baby Harden. Special thanks to Hospice Care (Brenda, Kita and Lori and visiting angels (Debbi).

Wanda had a lifelong career caring for her community and friends as a nurse at Moore Regional Hospital, Grand Strand Regional Hospital and Atlantic Urology.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12:45 until 1:45 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. A service will be held at 2 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel at Carter Funeral Home, with Pastor Carl Moree. Burial will follow in Eastside Cemetery.

Condolences may be made online at carterfuneral.net.

