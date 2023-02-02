Read full article on original website
Betty Gagne
4d ago
hats off to those on the front lines. It takes dedication to be facing the challenges of braving the weather to make sure people are safe. The job of first responders has changed drastically. Thanks
manchesterinklink.com
Doors open at Brook Street Women’s Shelter, a ‘place for transformation’
MANCHESTER, NH –There is a moral to the old “Stone Soup” fable that goes something like this: Small contributions add up to something substantial. During Monday’s official opening of the Brook Street Women’s Shelter, YWCA CEO Jessica Cantin mentioned the stone soup story in the context of what has happened in just a few short weeks, as 16 beds are now available for women experiencing chronic homelessness.
WMUR.com
New shelter opens for homeless women in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The YWCA New Hampshire has opened its new shelter, providing 16 beds for homeless women in Manchester. The YWCA was able to open the Brook Street Shelter in 19 days, providing shelter for chronically homeless women after partnering with the city of Manchester and other community resources.
WMUR.com
Fire crews in New Hampshire respond to hundreds of calls after frigid cold causes burst pipes, flooding
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After cold temperatures moved through this weekend, fire departments across the state are dealing with an influx of clean-up calls, as pipes burst and buildings flood. A frozen fire truck sat out all weekend in Manchester after a fire Friday night. Crews were at the scene...
WMUR.com
Developers build tiny-home neighborhood in Dover to help address housing shortage
DOVER, N.H. — A new neighborhood of tiny homes is being built in Dover to help deal with New Hampshire's housing shortage. The idea for the community started two years ago when John and Maggie Randolph noticed the need for more affordable housing. "Really creating this idea of community...
manchesterinklink.com
3 new providers join Elliot Health System
MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System is pleased to announce new providers to its practices. Oluwatosin Thompson, M.D., a board-certified neurologist, has joined Elliot Neurology Associates. Dr. Thompson received his Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed his neurology residency at the University of Maryland...
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Nashua, New Hampshire
Discover the Best Attractions in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua, New Hampshire, is a vibrant and dynamic city just a short drive from the heart of Boston. Whether you’re looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of the town or a chance to experience the best of New England’s natural beauty, Nashua has something to offer everyone. Nashua is a must-visit destination for travelers of all ages and interests, with a rich history, an array of cultural attractions, and plenty of outdoor activities.
WMUR.com
'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire
GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
WATCH: Stroll Through Eerily Silent New Hampshire Mall in This 2019 Video
It's fun to reminisce about the glory days of malls, but unfortunately, the industry appears to be a dying one. As more and more malls close their doors and enter the pages of history, some are still hanging in there. These places are often eerily empty due to only a few businesses remaining open.
newportdispatch.com
Police arrest man in Concord
CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Rochester, New Hampshire
Rochester, New Hampshire: A Thriving City with Plenty of Attractions. Rochester is a vibrant city located in Strafford County, New Hampshire. Known for its rich history, beautiful architecture, and charming downtown area, Rochester is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. With a strong economy, excellent schools, and a wide range of recreational opportunities, Rochester has become a sought-after place to live, work, and visit. Whether looking for outdoor adventures, cultural events, or a relaxing getaway, Rochester has something for everyone.
WCVB
Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold
BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
WMUR.com
Urgent request made for donated items to help homeless young people in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The non-profit organization Waypoint has an urgent request for donations to help homeless young people through this dangerously cold stretch. Waypoint is asking for sleeping bags, tents, blankets, hand and foot warmers, jackets, hats and gloves. >> Wind chills as cold as -40 or -50 possible.
How Low Did the Wind Chill Go in NH, Maine?
🔴 A wind gust of 89 mph & a temperature of -50 combined for a -108 wind chill on Mount Washington. 🔴 Power outages were minimal on Friday night and Saturday morning. 🔴 Temperature will be much milder Sunday and Monday. If you think it's been cold...
Update: 5-year-old boy dies after falling from third-story window in New Hampshire
A young child has passed away after falling from a window of multi-story building in Manchester on January 31, according to police.
whdh.com
Milford N.H. transgender bathroom policy to remain unchanged after heated school board meeting
MILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A packed and heated meeting inside Milford High School in Milford, N.H. Monday saw the school board opt to keep a current policy in place allowing transgender students to use the bathroom and locker room of their choice. The Milford School District’s Superintendent told 7NEWS earlier...
WMUR.com
13-year-old missing Winchester girl safety located
WINCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police and Winchester police said a missing 13-year-old girl has been found. State police said Mary Sanborn was last seen walking away from her home in Winchester Friday night and was reported missing. Police said she was safely located Sunday afternoon.
WMUR.com
Fire truck frozen at scene of Manchester multi-family house fire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Six people were displaced after a multiple-family home caught fire in Manchester Friday night. Flames were first reported coming from a porch on the backside of the building at 26 Liberty Street around 10:45 p.m. News 9 has confirmed the building is owned by Manchester mayor...
manchesterinklink.com
Multitasking to enhance life in Manchester
Part of what makes a city great in my opinion is the constant motion (or the always present “hustle and bustle” of a city). There is always something going on. In a community, as in a business or in life, I believe that many things can happen at once. So when I hear the comment that we as a city cannot move forward until the issues are resolved, I simply disagree. We cannot miss opportunities because we are blinded by that “one thing” that needs to be resolved.
WMUR.com
Drug overdoses suspected in recent deaths in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is dealing with a spike in suspected overdoses, with three people dying in the past 24 hours. Officials said the past week has been one of the worst they have seen in a long time. Rick Chickering, who works maintenance for Victory Garage, said he...
NECN
Blizzard of '78: Monday Marks 45 Years Since Historic Storm Wreaked Havoc on New England
Forty five years later, the Northeast Blizzard of 1978 continues to live on in infamy as one of the most intense winter storms to ever strike New England, bringing with it hurricane-force winds and towering snowfall totals, which left the region paralyzed for over a week. The blizzard hit the...
