Manchester, NH

Betty Gagne
4d ago

hats off to those on the front lines. It takes dedication to be facing the challenges of braving the weather to make sure people are safe. The job of first responders has changed drastically. Thanks

manchesterinklink.com

Doors open at Brook Street Women’s Shelter, a ‘place for transformation’

MANCHESTER, NH –There is a moral to the old “Stone Soup” fable that goes something like this: Small contributions add up to something substantial. During Monday’s official opening of the Brook Street Women’s Shelter, YWCA CEO Jessica Cantin mentioned the stone soup story in the context of what has happened in just a few short weeks, as 16 beds are now available for women experiencing chronic homelessness.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New shelter opens for homeless women in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The YWCA New Hampshire has opened its new shelter, providing 16 beds for homeless women in Manchester. The YWCA was able to open the Brook Street Shelter in 19 days, providing shelter for chronically homeless women after partnering with the city of Manchester and other community resources.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

3 new providers join Elliot Health System

MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System is pleased to announce new providers to its practices. Oluwatosin Thompson, M.D., a board-certified neurologist, has joined Elliot Neurology Associates. Dr. Thompson received his Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed his neurology residency at the University of Maryland...
MANCHESTER, NH
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Nashua, New Hampshire

Discover the Best Attractions in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua, New Hampshire, is a vibrant and dynamic city just a short drive from the heart of Boston. Whether you’re looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of the town or a chance to experience the best of New England’s natural beauty, Nashua has something to offer everyone. Nashua is a must-visit destination for travelers of all ages and interests, with a rich history, an array of cultural attractions, and plenty of outdoor activities.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire

GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
GILFORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police arrest man in Concord

CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
CONCORD, NH
bestattractions.org

Things to do in Rochester, New Hampshire

Rochester, New Hampshire: A Thriving City with Plenty of Attractions. Rochester is a vibrant city located in Strafford County, New Hampshire. Known for its rich history, beautiful architecture, and charming downtown area, Rochester is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. With a strong economy, excellent schools, and a wide range of recreational opportunities, Rochester has become a sought-after place to live, work, and visit. Whether looking for outdoor adventures, cultural events, or a relaxing getaway, Rochester has something for everyone.
ROCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Boston woman found dead in North End park during record-breaking cold

BOSTON — A Boston woman apparently froze to death while she was walking from the Financial District to her home in the North End while the city was experiencing brutally cold conditions early Saturday morning. Brian DiVasta said he was in Boston with his sister, Melanie DiVasta, at a...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

13-year-old missing Winchester girl safety located

WINCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police and Winchester police said a missing 13-year-old girl has been found. State police said Mary Sanborn was last seen walking away from her home in Winchester Friday night and was reported missing. Police said she was safely located Sunday afternoon.
WINCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Fire truck frozen at scene of Manchester multi-family house fire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Six people were displaced after a multiple-family home caught fire in Manchester Friday night. Flames were first reported coming from a porch on the backside of the building at 26 Liberty Street around 10:45 p.m. News 9 has confirmed the building is owned by Manchester mayor...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Multitasking to enhance life in Manchester

Part of what makes a city great in my opinion is the constant motion (or the always present “hustle and bustle” of a city). There is always something going on. In a community, as in a business or in life, I believe that many things can happen at once. So when I hear the comment that we as a city cannot move forward until the issues are resolved, I simply disagree. We cannot miss opportunities because we are blinded by that “one thing” that needs to be resolved.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Drug overdoses suspected in recent deaths in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is dealing with a spike in suspected overdoses, with three people dying in the past 24 hours. Officials said the past week has been one of the worst they have seen in a long time. Rick Chickering, who works maintenance for Victory Garage, said he...
MANCHESTER, NH

