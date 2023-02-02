Read full article on original website
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Explosives may have been on Chinese spy balloon, general says
The Chinese spy balloon that was shot down after flying over the U.S. last week was possibly carrying explosives, according to a top military official. The balloon, which was 200 feet tall and carried a surveillance payload the size of a jetliner, could have been carrying explosives “to detonate and destroy the balloon,” said U.S. Air Force General Glen VanHerck, according to Politico reporter Lara Seligman.
Losses in Ukraine are 'out of proportion' to what NATO has been planning for, the alliance's top general says
"Hard power is a reality," US Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli said in January. "If the other guy shows up with a tank, you better have a tank."
Top Putin Ally Says He ‘Will Not Hide’ Intention to Invade Poland Anymore
Ramzan Kadyrov, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has begun rattling off threats about attacking Poland after Ukraine.Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, suggested Monday that Russia should “denazify and demilitarize” Poland next.“What if, after the successful completion of the NMD, Russia begins to denazify and demilitarize the next country? After all, after Ukraine, Poland is on the map! I will not hide that I personally have such an intention,” Kadyrov said on Telegram. “I personally have such an intention, and I have repeatedly stated that the fight against Satanism should continue throughout Europe and, first of all, on...
msn.com
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow
Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Bay News 9
In continued effort to curb migration, VP announces $950M in Central America investments
Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday unveiled $950 million in new private sector commitments to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, a continuation of her effort to help curb migration from those countries by creating economic and educational opportunities. Those efforts, which Harris began leading in 2021, have helped create a...
Bay News 9
Kosovo PM calls on West not to put pressure over Serb entity
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti has called on Western powers not to pressure his tiny Balkan country into accepting a contentious association of five Serb-majority municipalities that is ramping up tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. Kurti told The Associated Press that the focus instead should...
Bay News 9
Engineers, search dogs sent to Turkey, Syria after quake
Structural engineers, soldiers, paramedics and handlers with trained search dogs are heading to Turkey and Syria to help locate and rescue survivors of Monday’s earthquake. Here's a glance at the assistance that's being provided:. — The European Union has mobilized search and rescue teams to help Turkey, while the...
Bay News 9
Tyre Nichols’ parents, Bono, Paul Pelosi: Notable guests to attend Biden’s second State of the Union
President Joe Biden on Tuesday will deliver his second State of the Union address to Congress, a speech that will focus in part on advancing his so-called “Unity Agenda”: beating cancer, addressing the mental health crisis, tackling the opioid epidemic and supporting our nation’s veterans. In attendance...
Bay News 9
Israeli troops kill 5 Palestinian gunmen in West Bank raid
AQABAT JABR, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces killed five Palestinian gunmen linked to the Islamic militant Hamas group in a raid on refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the latest bloodshed in the region that will likely further exacerbate tensions. The Palestinian president's office called...
Bay News 9
Santos' constituents demand his ouster amid McCarthy comments on ethics probe
A group of constituents in Rep. George Santos’ district traveled to the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday to demand the congressman resign over grossly misrepresenting his background or for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to call a vote to expel him. What You Need To Know. A group of constituents in...
Bay News 9
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands announced Tuesday that they plan to provide Ukraine with at least 100 refurbished Leopard 1 battle tanks in the coming months, a pledge that comes as Kyiv anticipates a new Russian offensive around the anniversary of its invasion. The announcement...
Bay News 9
New bill aims to expand migrant flights out of Florida and other states
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s House of Representatives has pushed forward legislation that would fund transporting migrants between states and out of Florida. The House’s Appropriations Committee — made up of mostly Republicans — voted along party lines to advance the Unauthorized Alien Transport Program (HB 58).
