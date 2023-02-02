ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

goblueraiders.com

NOTEBOOK: Softball starts season this weekend in California

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee softball heads west this weekend, traveling to Riverside, Calif. for UC Riverside's Tournament to start their 2023 softball season. The five-game slate for the Blue Raiders will be the first of four tournaments on the road to start the season, before returning to MTSU on March 9 for the MTSU Invitational for the team's home opener. The C-USA schedule will start the following weekend!
Blue Raider Baseball Announces 2023 Promotional Schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee Athletics has released the 2023 Baseball promotional calendar, which features season-long promotions, theme nights and fun in-game activities. MTSU Baseball opens up the home slate on February 21 with $1 Opening Day Tuesday. Don't miss the home opener against SEMO with $1 tickets, hot...
#21 Blue Raiders sweep Princeton and Alabama A&M in Sunday Doubleheader

Box Score 1 | Box Score 2 MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee looked to string together its' first three-match win streak of the young season together at the Adams Tennis Complex on Sunday, and the 21st ranked Blue Raiders did just that with a pair of wins over Princeton, beating the Tigers 5-2, and Alabama A&M, defeating the Bulldogs 7-0.
Blue Raiders win four events at the Jaguar Invitational

Birmingham, Ala. – Middle Tennessee's track and field teams completed this weekend's competition and won four events in Birmingham. · Lesego Mpshe won the women's mile race with a time of 5:01.61 in her first time running the event this indoor season. · Senior Purity Sanga won the...
Blistering second half blasts Blue Raiders past Roadrunners

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee men's basketball jumped out of the gates after halftime, putting together a 14-3 run to start the second half and following it up with a 16-3 run later in the frame to roll over UTSA 84-60 on Saturday night in the Murphy Center. The...
UTSA Knocks Off Lady Raiders

SAN ANTONIO––No. 21/23 Middle Tennessee women's basketball attempted season-high 75 field goal attempts, including a program record 54 3-point attempts, but couldn't get enough shots to fall in a 53-58 loss to UTSA Saturday afternoon. The Lady Raiders held a tight lead for the majority of the first...
COLUMN: “I don’t know how you couldn’t enjoy it”

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Late in the game, shortly after the final media timeout, the Blue Zoo made their demands known. With Middle Tennessee leading by 28 against UTSA at the 4:15 mark of the second half, Head Coach Nick McDevitt had already started to work in the reserves. TreVon Smith, entering the game for the first extended bit of time, and Christian Fussell, entering the game for the first time, both checked in after that time out. That subtle signal gave the student section all the permission it needed.
