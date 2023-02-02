Damar Hamlin advocates for CPR education following cardiac arrest

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The entire country watched as crews resuscitated Damar Hamlin after his sudden cardiac arrest.

“As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field,” Damar Hamlin said in a video posted to his Instagram account. “CPR could easily save your life or the life of someone you love.”

Hamlin said that he’s partnering with the American Heart Association to kick off the Damar Hamlin #3forHeart Challenge.

To take part in the challenge, watch this short video to learn hands-only CPR.

Then, donate to the American Heart Association to fund CPR awareness and education.

Finally, challenge three of your friends to do the same.

“Knowing CPR is an important life skill and it’s foundational to our mission to make sure that everybody can join us in being part of the nation of lifesavers,” said Nancy Brown, the CEO of the American Heart Association.

More than 350,000 cardiac arrests occur outside the hospital each year and fewer than 10% survive.

“If you have not taken a detailed CPR course, which of course we encourage, you can learn hands-only CPR, which really is focused on pressing hard and fast on the chest to the tune of any song that’s 110 beats per minute,” continued Brown.

A song suggestion that Brown made is the hit BeeGees song “Stayin’ Alive.”

Hamlin’s paying it forward, doing what he can to make a difference.

