Oklahoma’s Tallest Buildings, the Sooner-Six Skyscrapers
I saw an infographic somewhere online last weekend about skyscrapers across the United States. It was a map of the US and how many skyscrapers each state had. No shocker, New York (267) has the most of all states. Illinois (114) has the second most, followed by Texas (64), Florida (61), and California (49) to round out the top-five.
publicradiotulsa.org
Nonprofit saying it represents ‘thousands of ratepayers’ barred from PSO rate hike case
An organization advocating for competition for Oklahoma's utilities has so far been excluded from participating in a rate increase case brought by Public Service Company of Oklahoma. The rate case would see a 10% increase in the average PSO residential customer bill, amounting to about $14 more a month. The...
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma State Representative Tom Gann Files Bill to Repeal LEAD Act as 'failed attempt' at corporate welfare
Oklahoma City –- State Represemtatove Tom Gann, R-Inola, has filed House Bill 1381 to Repeal the Large-Scale Economic Activity and Development (LEAD) Act of 2022. Last year, the Legislature passed House Bill 4455, the LEAD Act, which promised investment rebates for the cost of qualified capital expenditures for certain establishments based on creation of new direct jobs.
YAHOO!
What three taxes does Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt want to cut? Here's what to know
Oklahoma's governor says state government has too much money and needs to start giving some of it back. Three specific tax cuts were called for by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday during his annual State of the State address. Stitt's call for lower taxes drew wide applause from the Republican-controlled...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma AG takes over prosecution of state representative, wife
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s attorney general said his office is taking over the prosecution of a state lawmaker accused of several felonies alleging he misused his power to change state law so his wife could become a tag agent. State Rep. Terry O’Donnell and his wife, Teresa O’Donnell,...
This Oklahoma 1950s Diner on Route 66 is Known Nationwide For Its Burgers & Steaks
If you're ever on The Mother Road and are looking for a taste of Route 66, make a stop at Oklahoma's most famous 1950s-style dinner and steakhouse. It's two restaurants in one, a 1950s diner and a steakhouse. LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S MOST FAMOUS DINER & STEAKHOUSE BELOW. It has...
Oklahoma AG preps lawsuit over the lesser prairie chicken
Many who reside in Oklahoma the lesser prairie chicken is symbolic of the Oklahoma prairies.
Oklahoma awarded $23 million to prevent roadway deaths, injuries
Communities across Oklahoma are set to receive more than $23 million dollars of federal grant money to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.
tulsatoday.com
Budget theatre insults voters
When State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters recently unveiled his proposed education budget, critics immediately claimed he was seeking to cut school funding and teacher pay. Those complaints are a low-budget product of political performance and have no basis in reality. Walters’ plan differed from one released a few...
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
tulsatoday.com
Rural Trans promoted with Tulsa funding?
Editorial: If Oklahoma Conservatives have not already subscribed to V1-SUT Vantage, they should subscribe soon. After a stunning expose on the invasion of “dark money” attacking GOP candidates up for reelection in 2022, V1-SUT has broken news of Trans-Tyranny attack in Bartlesville. Rural Oklahoma: Is it within community...
Protestors Gather At State Capitol For 'State Of The State'
People have gathered to protest at the Oklahoma Capitol Monday before Governor Kevin Stitt's 2023 State of the State address.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills banning minors from medical gender transition
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed the fourth in a series of bills aimed at banning medical gender transition for minors and young adults. Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, filed four bills to “protect minors from life-changing gender transition hormones and surgery that could render them unable to have children as adults,” according to a press release.
KFOR
New report from ODOT reveals fatal accidents slightly decreasing across Oklahoma, but distracted driving remains an issue
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) released new data to KFOR on fatal accidents throughout the state from 2017 to 2021. During that five-year period, 250 motorists have died on Oklahoma highways, and nearly 8,000 motorists were injured due to distracted driving. New report from ODOT reveals fatal accidents slightly...
Oklahoma Pharmacy Board unanimously approves new rules for shipping mail-order medications
The Oklahoma Pharmacy Board unanimously approved new rules Wednesday that would regulate how Oklahomans receive mail-order medications.
Supporters For Recreational Marijuana Release Financial Impact Report
Supporters hoping to legalize recreational marijuana said it would become a billion-dollar industry that would help Oklahoma's economy. People against the plan said even if the state would see this kind of money, it's still not worth it because of other problems it could create. The group Yes On 820...
KFOR
Tracking next strong cold front moving southeast into Oklahoma this evening!
Enjoy a windy, very mild Monday! Then a Cold front arrives this evening! Showers and t’storms will develop along the front as it moves into central OK this evening. Rain lingers with much colder temperatures most of the day on Tuesday. A good soaking in OKC but NW OK misses out again!
KOKI FOX 23
Yuengling starts selling beer in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla, — You can now buy Yuengling beer in Oklahoma. “Today is the release of Yuengling Lager in the state of Oklahoma. Yuengling is the nation’s oldest brewery and it’s our first time having it in the state,” said Travis Taylor, the vice president of operations for McNellie’s Group.
Slick road conditions proved to be deadly in Oklahoma
It was a messy morning commute for Oklahoma drivers early Thursday morning.
Is This How Non-Okies Really See Oklahoma?
The internet is a gold mine. I've said that a million times over the years. YouTube is no different, even though it's harder to find little nuggets like this, it's still possible. I don't even know how or why it popped up in my suggestions, but the longer I watched it, the funnier it became.
