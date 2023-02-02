Read full article on original website
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Make a Bold Move, Acquiring Controversial Star Kyrie IrvingAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kyrie Irving's Trade Request GrantedLarry E LambertDallas, TX
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Cowboys: Jerry Jones admits interest in one intriguing NFL Draft prospect
The Dallas Cowboys are committed to Dak Prescott. There is no question about that — nor should there be. Dallas is planning for Prescott to be their quarterback for the “next 10 years.” However, the Cowboys have not been shy about wanting to add another signal caller to the roster through the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
Cowboys news: Dallas names Brian Schottenheimer their new offensive coordinator
After parting ways with Kellen Moore, the decided to promote from within and hired Brian Schottenheimer as their next offensive coordinator. The team announced Schottenheimer’s hire on Saturday. He will serve as the team’s OC though he will not be calling plays. Team owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that head coach Mike McCarthy would be the play-caller in the wake of Kellen Moore’s departure. The Cowboys and Moore parted ways a week ago and the Los Angeles Chargers quickly hired Moore to replace Joe Lombardi as their offensive coordinator.
One big-name free agent the Cowboys will pursue this offseason
The Dallas Cowboys had the NFL world buzzing when they entered the sweepstakes for the services of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas went so far as to have All-Pro defenders Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs accompany him to a Dallas Mavericks game in December, which certainly got the media into a frenzy.
'It's Rigged!' Cowboys WR Gets In On 'Scripted' Conspiracy Joke
Dallas Cowboys receiver and longtime Indianapolis Colt T.Y. Hilton is reminiscing about retired teammate Andrew Luck amid the NFL's "scripted" conspiracy.
Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead
Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl
Jerry Jones has said the Dallas Cowboys are planning to draft a quarterback this year, and it sounds like there is one he has his eye on. Jones attended the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., this week to get a closer look at some prospects. He told reporters after Wednesday’s practice that he was particularly... The post Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Raiders make major coordinator hire
The Las Vegas Raiders hired the son of a former coach the franchise once had to join the coaching staff. Head coach Josh McDaniels hired Scott Turner to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. Turner joins the Raiders from the Washington Commanders, where he spent three seasons in the same position on staff. NFL Network insider Read more... The post Raiders make major coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Where Bryce Young is expected be drafted amid size concerns, per NFL executives
Bryce Young is the NFL Draft’s biggest dilemma. The talent from the Alabama football product is undeniable. His ability to dissect defenses helped the Crimson Tide find success over the last few years. However, Young’s stature has been called into question multiple times. So, has that affected his draft stock at all? Well, probably not, based on Jeff Howe’s report for The Athletic.
2023 East-West Shrine Bowl: 5 Players Soaring Up NFL Draft Boards (WEST)
Five players from the west team that are rising up NFL Draft boards after the Shrine Bowl game.
Golden Nuggets: It wouldn’t be the 49ers without a QB controversy
“How many games has Jimmy won? For the longest time, questions were out with Jimmy for a while. But the one thing he has been able to do is win games for those guys. He’ll make a mistake here and there but some of those things I don’t just put on Jimmy....Yeah, he made a crazy throw and mistake in the playoff game a couple of years ago,” Montana continued. “But he has won a lot of games. I can’t say the same from Trey. You don’t know that from him…So, I think you start the guy who has won all the games for you.
The Bear’s Den, February 6, 2023
NFL Draft: How the Bears can nail their picks - Chicago Sun-Times - After a season as the worst team in the NFL, the Bears have a long list of needs. Here’s a look at how to fill some of them in the draft. As Bears offensive coordinator Luke...
Video: Geno Smith is the king of flag football, throws game-winning touchdown in Pro Bowl
You cannot stop Flag Football Geno Smith, you can only hope to contain him. In Game 1 of the three-game series between the AFC and NFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback just destroyed the AFC defense in this 7-on-7 contest. Smith threw five touchdown passes to just one interception, and led the NFC to a dramatic game-winning victory on a 4th down conversion to Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb.
2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions
With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
Jason Kelce doesn’t think the outcome of the Super Bowl will affect his decision whether or not to retire
The Eagles center also said that Nick Sirianni deserves all the credit in the world for facilitating a culture that’s had this kind of success. Eagles center Jason Kelce spoke to reporters at the end of last week before heading to Arizona and talked about making it to his second Super Bowl, why he thinks Nick Sirianni deserves a ton of credit for the team’s success, and whether the outcome of the game will affect his retirement decision. He also explained why he and Travis Kelce decided to start a podcast, and how it’s brought the brothers closer.
Buffalo Rumblinks, 2/4: Latest Bills news from the Senior Bowl
Plus, even if James Cook emerges as Buffalo’s starting tailback, the team needs to add to its running backs. During general manager Brandon Beane’s tenure with the Buffalo Bills, his scouts have had good success finding and scouting talent during the annual Senior Bowl, the annual post-season college football All-Star event.
Cowboys make uninspiring choice with new offensive coordinator hire
The Dallas Cowboys made it official on Saturday by announcing Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator for the 2023 season, replacing Kellen Moore. Schottenheimer was the in-house favorite to take over that role after spending the 2022 season as a coaching analyst with the Cowboys. Based on Schottenheimer's previous...
Houston Texans Interview Former Texas A&M QB Jerrod Johnson For Coaching Position
Jerrod Johnson could be headed back to his hometown in 2023.
The Dallas Mavericks have crossed the point of no return with the Kyrie Irving trade
The deep, dark truth about the Dallas Mavericks before today’s massive Kyrie Irving trade was that they were stuck — stuck with a roster that didn’t fit the timeline of its young superstar, stuck with limited ways to get out of it due to years of mismanagement and bad luck.
