atozsports.com

Cowboys: Jerry Jones admits interest in one intriguing NFL Draft prospect

The Dallas Cowboys are committed to Dak Prescott. There is no question about that — nor should there be. Dallas is planning for Prescott to be their quarterback for the “next 10 years.” However, the Cowboys have not been shy about wanting to add another signal caller to the roster through the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.
DALLAS, TX
chatsports.com

Cowboys news: Dallas names Brian Schottenheimer their new offensive coordinator

After parting ways with Kellen Moore, the decided to promote from within and hired Brian Schottenheimer as their next offensive coordinator. The team announced Schottenheimer’s hire on Saturday. He will serve as the team’s OC though he will not be calling plays. Team owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that head coach Mike McCarthy would be the play-caller in the wake of Kellen Moore’s departure. The Cowboys and Moore parted ways a week ago and the Los Angeles Chargers quickly hired Moore to replace Joe Lombardi as their offensive coordinator.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

One big-name free agent the Cowboys will pursue this offseason

The Dallas Cowboys had the NFL world buzzing when they entered the sweepstakes for the services of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas went so far as to have All-Pro defenders Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs accompany him to a Dallas Mavericks game in December, which certainly got the media into a frenzy.
DALLAS, TX
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl

Jerry Jones has said the Dallas Cowboys are planning to draft a quarterback this year, and it sounds like there is one he has his eye on. Jones attended the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., this week to get a closer look at some prospects. He told reporters after Wednesday’s practice that he was particularly... The post Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

Raiders make major coordinator hire

The Las Vegas Raiders hired the son of a former coach the franchise once had to join the coaching staff. Head coach Josh McDaniels hired Scott Turner to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. Turner joins the Raiders from the Washington Commanders, where he spent three seasons in the same position on staff. NFL Network insider Read more... The post Raiders make major coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Where Bryce Young is expected be drafted amid size concerns, per NFL executives

Bryce Young is the NFL Draft’s biggest dilemma. The talent from the Alabama football product is undeniable. His ability to dissect defenses helped the Crimson Tide find success over the last few years. However, Young’s stature has been called into question multiple times. So, has that affected his draft stock at all? Well, probably not, based on Jeff Howe’s report for The Athletic.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
chatsports.com

Golden Nuggets: It wouldn’t be the 49ers without a QB controversy

“How many games has Jimmy won? For the longest time, questions were out with Jimmy for a while. But the one thing he has been able to do is win games for those guys. He’ll make a mistake here and there but some of those things I don’t just put on Jimmy....Yeah, he made a crazy throw and mistake in the playoff game a couple of years ago,” Montana continued. “But he has won a lot of games. I can’t say the same from Trey. You don’t know that from him…So, I think you start the guy who has won all the games for you.
MONTANA STATE
chatsports.com

The Bear’s Den, February 6, 2023

NFL Draft: How the Bears can nail their picks - Chicago Sun-Times - After a season as the worst team in the NFL, the Bears have a long list of needs. Here’s a look at how to fill some of them in the draft. As Bears offensive coordinator Luke...
CHICAGO, IL
chatsports.com

Video: Geno Smith is the king of flag football, throws game-winning touchdown in Pro Bowl

You cannot stop Flag Football Geno Smith, you can only hope to contain him. In Game 1 of the three-game series between the AFC and NFC in the 2023 Pro Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback just destroyed the AFC defense in this 7-on-7 contest. Smith threw five touchdown passes to just one interception, and led the NFC to a dramatic game-winning victory on a 4th down conversion to Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb.
SEATTLE, WA
chatsports.com

2023 NFL mock draft: Post-Senior Bowl two-round predictions

With the Senior Bowl in the rearview mirror, what could the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft look like if it happened today?. As I’m writing this, I’ll be heading back from the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. It was a great chance to not only...
chatsports.com

Jason Kelce doesn’t think the outcome of the Super Bowl will affect his decision whether or not to retire

The Eagles center also said that Nick Sirianni deserves all the credit in the world for facilitating a culture that’s had this kind of success. Eagles center Jason Kelce spoke to reporters at the end of last week before heading to Arizona and talked about making it to his second Super Bowl, why he thinks Nick Sirianni deserves a ton of credit for the team’s success, and whether the outcome of the game will affect his retirement decision. He also explained why he and Travis Kelce decided to start a podcast, and how it’s brought the brothers closer.
ARIZONA STATE
chatsports.com

Buffalo Rumblinks, 2/4: Latest Bills news from the Senior Bowl

Plus, even if James Cook emerges as Buffalo’s starting tailback, the team needs to add to its running backs. During general manager Brandon Beane’s tenure with the Buffalo Bills, his scouts have had good success finding and scouting talent during the annual Senior Bowl, the annual post-season college football All-Star event.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Cowboys make uninspiring choice with new offensive coordinator hire

The Dallas Cowboys made it official on Saturday by announcing Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator for the 2023 season, replacing Kellen Moore. Schottenheimer was the in-house favorite to take over that role after spending the 2022 season as a coaching analyst with the Cowboys. Based on Schottenheimer's previous...
NEW YORK STATE

