Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Christian Atsu: Footballer 'removed from wreckage with injuries' after earthquake
Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building "with injuries" after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club's vice-president Mustafa Özat has told Turkish radio. Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people. The Ghana forward, 31,...
BBC
Transfer news: United to make room for Kane
Manchester United will look to sell French forward Anthony Martial, 27, England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, in the summer to make room for a new striker in Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 29, or Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen. (Manchester Evening News), external.
BBC
Weekend avalanches kill 10 in Austria and Switzerland
Ten people have been killed in several avalanches across the Austrian and Swiss Alps over the weekend. Tourists from New Zealand, China and Germany were among the dead at a number of different ski resorts. Austrian authorities put in place a level four avalanche alert - the second highest -...
BBC
World Cup 2030: Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay submit joint bid
Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay have officially submitted their joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup - 100 years after the inaugural tournament was held in Montevideo. The four South American nations have called for the World Cup to return to "where football was born". They will compete with...
Comments / 0