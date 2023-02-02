ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Sheriff: Man accused of attacking in-laws charged with murder for hire plot while inside Will County jail

By Andrew Smith
 5 days ago

JOLIET, Ill. — A man accused of attacking his in-laws last year in Will County is now accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill them while he was in jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Michael Lui, 36, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, was arrested in December 2022 after detectives said he stabbed his in-laws , a 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man, inside their home.

The attack, detectives believe was done in revenge, came just days before he was supposed to turn himself in for a domestic battery convocation and order of protection complaint violation in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin man charged with stabbing Will County in-laws in suspected revenge attack

On Thursday, the Will County Sheriff’s Office announced he was facing more charges after allegedly asking inmates about hiring a hitman to murder the witnesses for the case was in custody on.

Detectives allege he talked with one inmate who told him a friend would carry out the murder for $10,000 upfront and $10,000 after the witnesses were killed, according to information from the sheriff’s office.

Judge gives man 2 days to report to jail; he’s accused of stabbing wife’s family in that time

On Thursday, Liu was served a warrant for solicitation of murder for hire, according to the sheriff’s office. The charge carries a mandatory sentence of at least 20 years if convicted.

The sheriff’s office said similar additional charges could be filed in the future.

