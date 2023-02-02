ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.

This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona National Guard answers call of duty at WM Phoenix Open, Super Bowl

PHOENIX – Arizona’s National Guard will be on the job this week at two of the country’s busiest sporting events hosted in metro Phoenix. Army and Air Guard will have a presence at the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Thursday through Sunday in Scottsdale and Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Glendale, in a multiagency show of force.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
PLANetizen

The Water Crisis Comes Home to Roost in Arizona

Expanding on the saga of the Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated Arizona community that recently found itself cut off from water supplies from nearby Scottsdale as part of that city’s efforts to conserve water, Sarah Tory describes the situation in High Country News, speaking with Susanna Eden, assistant director of the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center.
ARIZONA STATE
resilience.org

Who knew? There are limits to growth in the American West

The most recent poster child for the failure to understand resource limits is the town of Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated part of Maricopa County in Arizona adjacent to Scottsdale. The town’s residents were blindside recently, when the City of Scottsdale ceased allowing water trucks to fill up from the city’s water system to service the hundreds of homes in Rio Verde which lack water wells and use water tanks.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Ash Jurberg

Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix

Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two lucky Arizonans win $50,000 prizes in recent lottery draw

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two lucky winners landed jackpots in Arizona as part of the Powerball draws on Saturday night!. The winning numbers were as follows: 2815195810! On Saturday, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at an Anthem Safeway just off W. Anthem Way. Also, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday at a Tempe Circle K, just off of S. Rural Road.
ARIZONA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, AZ

Desert Sky Mall is a regional shopping mall in west Phoenix, Arizona. It is located at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. The mall was developed by Westcor and is managed by Macerich. The anchor stores are Curacao, Burlington, Mercado de los Cielos, and Dillard's Clearance Center. There is 1 vacant...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital adds state-of-the-art cardiac MRI system

PHOENIX — Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital added the newest gadget to its arsenal, a state-of-the-art MRI system. The $4.3 million system will be used to detect or monitor disease through detailed pictures of the structures within and around the heart, according to a press release. The machine delivered to...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Radix Law partner helps launch ride-share carts in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Free rides are coming to Old Town Scottsdale. In a matter of weeks, those looking for a ride will be able to call for one through a mobile app to take them through Scottsdale’s entertainment district at no charge. GEST Carts is looking to launch its ride-share service the week of Feb. 5 — just in time for Super Bowl week when Scottsdale is anticipating big crowds and parties. GEST is an acronym for Green Easy Safe Transportation, and its carts are 100% electric.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale ranks 4th in study of worst commutes in US

PHOENIX — In a new study of U.S. cities, Glendale ranked fourth in terms of the nation’s worst commutes. Per the study: “Roughly 1 in 10 workers commute for more than an hour in Glendale, which ranks 12th-highest for this metric. “Between 2016 and 2021, the share...
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Anti-abortion activist scaling skyscraper in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — An anti-abortion activist was scaling the Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday morning. Maison Des Champs, who bills himself as “The Official Pro-Life Spider-Man,” was seen scaling the building at Monroe Street and Central Avenue around 10 a.m. He was climbing to raise awareness...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Police: Unidentified body found floating in Mesa golf course lake

PHOENIX – A body was found in a lake on a Mesa golf course Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said a worker at Dobson Ranch Golf Course called around 5:10 a.m. to report he thought he saw a body in the water. When officers arrived, the...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Super sized heist at Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

The 50,000 square foot wrap pays tribute to the state's beauty. NFL property stolen from Super Bowl experience event in Phoenix. Two unidentified suspects stole the property from a third-party vendor, police say. Super Bowl Experience Opening today in downtown Phoenix. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST. |
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
