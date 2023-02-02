Free rides are coming to Old Town Scottsdale. In a matter of weeks, those looking for a ride will be able to call for one through a mobile app to take them through Scottsdale’s entertainment district at no charge. GEST Carts is looking to launch its ride-share service the week of Feb. 5 — just in time for Super Bowl week when Scottsdale is anticipating big crowds and parties. GEST is an acronym for Green Easy Safe Transportation, and its carts are 100% electric.

