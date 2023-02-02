Read full article on original website
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Popular food chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersMesa, AZ
New Bar Decorated With Guns and Bullets Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Dunkin' in Mesa, Arizona saves money using repurposed shipping containerBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in PhoenixAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
capitalbnews.org
Black Americans are moving to Phoenix in historic numbers. Few are finding a better life.
This story was produced in partnership with High Country News. In late October 2012, the 80 mph winds of Hurricane Sandy pelted the tiny suburb of Pennington, New Jersey, where Brian Watson worked. Watson’s job as a fraud analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch required him to be on call 24/7 despite the severe weather. And so he worked — even as utility poles buckled under the storm and transformers exploded in its ferocity.
KTAR.com
Arizona National Guard answers call of duty at WM Phoenix Open, Super Bowl
PHOENIX – Arizona’s National Guard will be on the job this week at two of the country’s busiest sporting events hosted in metro Phoenix. Army and Air Guard will have a presence at the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament Thursday through Sunday in Scottsdale and Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Glendale, in a multiagency show of force.
PLANetizen
The Water Crisis Comes Home to Roost in Arizona
Expanding on the saga of the Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated Arizona community that recently found itself cut off from water supplies from nearby Scottsdale as part of that city’s efforts to conserve water, Sarah Tory describes the situation in High Country News, speaking with Susanna Eden, assistant director of the University of Arizona Water Resources Research Center.
resilience.org
Who knew? There are limits to growth in the American West
The most recent poster child for the failure to understand resource limits is the town of Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated part of Maricopa County in Arizona adjacent to Scottsdale. The town’s residents were blindside recently, when the City of Scottsdale ceased allowing water trucks to fill up from the city’s water system to service the hundreds of homes in Rio Verde which lack water wells and use water tanks.
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
AZFamily
Two lucky Arizonans win $50,000 prizes in recent lottery draw
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two lucky winners landed jackpots in Arizona as part of the Powerball draws on Saturday night!. The winning numbers were as follows: 2815195810! On Saturday, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at an Anthem Safeway just off W. Anthem Way. Also, a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Saturday at a Tempe Circle K, just off of S. Rural Road.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, AZ
Desert Sky Mall is a regional shopping mall in west Phoenix, Arizona. It is located at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. The mall was developed by Westcor and is managed by Macerich. The anchor stores are Curacao, Burlington, Mercado de los Cielos, and Dillard's Clearance Center. There is 1 vacant...
KTAR.com
Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital adds state-of-the-art cardiac MRI system
PHOENIX — Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital added the newest gadget to its arsenal, a state-of-the-art MRI system. The $4.3 million system will be used to detect or monitor disease through detailed pictures of the structures within and around the heart, according to a press release. The machine delivered to...
AZFamily
WM Phoenix Open kicks off with Concert in the Coliseum in Scottsdale
The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults. Super Bowl Experience opening Saturday in downtown Phoenix. The event is free for kids 12 and under and $20 for adults. Chefs preparing to feed thousands of people at WM Phoenix Open. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at...
Phoenix New Times
Triple Threat: These Are the 3 Best Bites We've Eaten in Scottsdale Recently
Whether you're staying in Scottsdale for the Super Bowl or the Waste Management Phoenix Open, or you're looking for the perfect place to enjoy an exceptional meal on Valentine's Day, good food is always a good idea. When eating around the Valley, sometimes a restaurant's decor stands out, and other...
KTAR.com
Radix Law partner helps launch ride-share carts in Scottsdale ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Free rides are coming to Old Town Scottsdale. In a matter of weeks, those looking for a ride will be able to call for one through a mobile app to take them through Scottsdale’s entertainment district at no charge. GEST Carts is looking to launch its ride-share service the week of Feb. 5 — just in time for Super Bowl week when Scottsdale is anticipating big crowds and parties. GEST is an acronym for Green Easy Safe Transportation, and its carts are 100% electric.
8 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arizona
ARIZONA - The State of Arizona has a lot of great American eateries to choose from. Whether you’re craving burgers, pizza, or wings, there’s something for everyone in the state.
Jetting Out of Pebble Beach for a Monday Qualifier, Aaron Baddeley Hoping to Play in His Home Game
The Scottsdale, Ariz., resident didn't get a sponsor's exemption to the WM Phoenix Open, but will get a chance to qualify after being one of the few to finish at Pebble on Sunday.
KTAR.com
Glendale ranks 4th in study of worst commutes in US
PHOENIX — In a new study of U.S. cities, Glendale ranked fourth in terms of the nation’s worst commutes. Per the study: “Roughly 1 in 10 workers commute for more than an hour in Glendale, which ranks 12th-highest for this metric. “Between 2016 and 2021, the share...
Former Arizona swimmer Ty Wells' cause of death revealed
The cause of death for Ty Wells, a former swimmer for the Arizona Wildcats, was revealed last week after he died in January, officials announced.
KTAR.com
Anti-abortion activist scaling skyscraper in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — An anti-abortion activist was scaling the Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday morning. Maison Des Champs, who bills himself as “The Official Pro-Life Spider-Man,” was seen scaling the building at Monroe Street and Central Avenue around 10 a.m. He was climbing to raise awareness...
AZFamily
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are many, many pizzerias and restaurants and most people would say that New York makes the best pizza in the country. But this year in Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots, only five New York locations made the list. Arizona has four locations on this year’s list.
KTAR.com
Police: Unidentified body found floating in Mesa golf course lake
PHOENIX – A body was found in a lake on a Mesa golf course Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said a worker at Dobson Ranch Golf Course called around 5:10 a.m. to report he thought he saw a body in the water. When officers arrived, the...
AZFamily
Super sized heist at Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix
The 50,000 square foot wrap pays tribute to the state's beauty. NFL property stolen from Super Bowl experience event in Phoenix. Two unidentified suspects stole the property from a third-party vendor, police say. Super Bowl Experience Opening today in downtown Phoenix. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST. |
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
