PHOENIX -- After nine straight days of thinking about it, I'd like everyone to know that I am finally ready to make my Super Bowl pick. It hasn't been easy trying to decide who's going to win. For one, we have one of the biggest revenge games in Super Bowl history, which means I had to watch Revenge of the Nerds, Jaws: The Revenge and the Revenge of Michael Myers just to get an idea of what Andy Reid will be feeling when he faces the Eagles on Sunday. But let's not forget, this is a double-revenge game, because Nick Sirianni used to be an assistant coach with the Chiefs until Reid let him go after being hired by Kansas City in 2013. I might have to watch four more revenge movies to fully understand the revenge factor here.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO