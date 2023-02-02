Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
Related
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
CBS Sports
Derek Carr-Raiders drama continues: QB not planning to help franchise by extending key date in his contract
Just when you thought that things between Derek Carr and the Raiders couldn't get any more awkward, they got more awkward on Thursday. Carr was forced to represent the Raiders at the Pro Bowl, except you couldn't actually tell that he was representing the Raiders because he didn't wear any Raiders gear.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: 49ers star says he'd bet everything against Philadelphia and that Chiefs will expose Eagles
Even though his team got destroyed in the NFC Championship Game 31-7, it seems that 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk still isn't very impressed with the Philadelphia Eagles. During a Saturday appearance on the SF Niners podcast, Aiyuk was asked who he thought would win Super Bowl LVII, and not only did he pick against the Eagles, but he was so sure about his pick that he also said that he'd bet everything he owned on the Chiefs if he were allowed to bet on the game (NFL players aren't allowed to bet on NFL games).
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, spread, line, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model that is 17-6
Jalen Hurts will try to become the eighth starting quarterback to win the championship within his first three seasons when he guides the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. Hurts, who made his debut in 2020 after being selected in the second round of that year's NFL Draft, will attempt to be the first No. 1 signal-caller to accomplish the feat since Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to the crown in his third year in 2019. Philadelphia (16-3) is seeking its second Super Bowl title, while Kansas City (16-3) is in search of its third.
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Why Patrick Mahomes is an Overrated Gimmick
Coach Jason Brown, made famous from his appearances as a JUCO college football coach in Netflix’s popular show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is an ‘overrated gimmick.”
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
CBS Sports
Alabama hires Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator: Veteran assistant to replace Pete Golding, per report
Alabama has hired Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele to the same position, according to ESPN. Steele replaces Pete Golding, who left after five seasons in Tuscaloosa to take the same position at Ole Miss. Steele, 64, has a lengthy history around Southeast coaching circles and was a member of Nick...
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving acquisition comes with plenty of risks, but Dallas may have had no other choice
The Dallas Mavericks may not have had much of a choice once they knew Sunday they could acquire Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets. But that doesn't mean they're immune from the same disastrous ending other teams have experienced after putting their faith in him. Irving is...
CBS Sports
Creating NFL 2022 Rookie Awards, from Best QB to Biggest Day 3 Gem: Brock Purdy, Lions defenders headline
The 2022 NFL draft class only had one quarterback picked in the first round and, weirdly, the last pick in the draft was the best quarterback of them all in Year 1. With only the Super Bowl remaining in the 2022 season, it's time to create awards to hand to deserving first-year pros.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Ravens select eventual heir to Lamar Jackson; 3 teams trade up for QBs as Bears move back
In the history of the NFL, the No. 1 overall draft pick has been traded just five times. Among the most notable were the then-St. Louis Rams moving up from No. 6 to select future Hall of Fame offensive tackle Orlando Pace in 1997; the Atlanta Falcons jumping from No. 5 to grab game-breaking dual threat Michael Vick in 2001; and the Rams catapulting all the way from No. 15 to snag the solid yet unsexy Jared Goff in 2016.
CBS Sports
Kansas gets huge win in Big 12 showdown, plus explaining the drama surrounding Manchester City
Good morning to everyone but especially to... It's nice to get a little bit of help from your friends. Two days after Jalen Wilson scored nearly half of his team's points in a blowout loss, No. 9 Kansas used a much more balanced effort to earn a huge, 88-80 win over No. 5 Texas.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: 20 percent of American adults expected to bet on Chiefs vs. Eagles, according to survey
A record 50.4 million American adults, which breaks down to 20 percent -- roughly one in five -- will bet on Super Bowl LVII, according to a survey from the American Gaming Association. Those adults are expected to wager an estimated $16 billion on Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl simulation: Patrick Mahomes stars as Chiefs defeat Eagles in Madden NFL 23
The hype for Super Bowl LVII is only going to grow as we inch closer to kickoff between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Given how epic this game is projected to be, there's naturally going to be some impatience that boils over, which I can attest to. And if you're like me and can't wait to get your football fix in, allow me to bring you a bit of relief in the form of our CBS Sports simulation of Super Bowl LVII.
CBS Sports
2023 Super Bowl pick: Chiefs win thriller over Eagles to pick up second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons
PHOENIX -- After nine straight days of thinking about it, I'd like everyone to know that I am finally ready to make my Super Bowl pick. It hasn't been easy trying to decide who's going to win. For one, we have one of the biggest revenge games in Super Bowl history, which means I had to watch Revenge of the Nerds, Jaws: The Revenge and the Revenge of Michael Myers just to get an idea of what Andy Reid will be feeling when he faces the Eagles on Sunday. But let's not forget, this is a double-revenge game, because Nick Sirianni used to be an assistant coach with the Chiefs until Reid let him go after being hired by Kansas City in 2013. I might have to watch four more revenge movies to fully understand the revenge factor here.
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving trade: Mavericks have not promised All-Star guard a new contract, per report
The Dallas Mavericks made a major splash in trading for Kyrie Irving Sunday afternoon. Dallas sent Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and two future second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Irving and Markieff Morris. Irving requested a trade from the Nets just a few days ago after he couldn't agree to a contract extension with the team, an issue that dated back to last summer when he was seeking a max contract extension from the Nets.
CBS Sports
Giants' Trevor Hildenberger: Re-signs with SF on NRI deal
Hildenberger was re-signed by the Giants on Monday to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Hildenberger was limited to just six appearances in the minors last year with four of those coming with Triple-A Sacramento. The right-handed hurler has not pitched in the majors since 2021, when he made two appearances with the Mets. He provides some relief depth for the minors and isn't likely to be a factor for the Giants again in 2023.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Ravens add Lamar Jackson's eventual replacement; Frank Reich finally gets his rookie QB
In the history of the NFL, the No. 1 overall draft pick has been traded just five times. Among the most notable were the then-St. Louis Rams moving up from No. 6 to select future Hall of Fame offensive tackle Orlando Pace in 1997; the Atlanta Falcons jumping from No. 5 to grab game-breaking dual threat Michael Vick in 2001; and the Rams catapulting all the way from No. 15 to snag the solid yet unsexy Jared Goff in 2016.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023 prediction, odds: Eagles' balance may trump Chiefs' resume
The Super Bowl is upon us, and we couldn't have asked for a better matchup to close the 2022 NFL season. It's the No. 1-seed Chiefs against the No. 1-seed Eagles -- a battle between two of the league's most explosive offenses, two of this year's MVP finalists, and both literal and proverbial brothers, with star siblings Travis and Jason Kelce squaring off on the field, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid up against the franchise that employed him for more than a decade.
Comments / 1