ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Opposition to proposed Burlington police control board heats up

By Patrick Crowley
VTDigger
VTDigger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TyIuB_0kagXWjY00
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger speaks against a proposed police oversight commission on the Town Meeting Day ballot at a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 2. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

BURLINGTON — With Town Meeting Day just over one month away, a handful of community and labor leaders are joining Mayor Miro Weinberger’s public push against a proposed police control board.

A group of local leaders from the University of Vermont Medical Center, the Howard Center, labor unions, and business associations spoke out against the proposal at a press conference with Weinberger Thursday. Several current and former city councils also joined the coalition.

Among the speakers was City Councilor Ben Traverse, D-Ward 5, who said he plans to propose a resolution during Monday’s city council meeting urging Burlington residents to vote against the charter change. Traverse said the maneuver would allow the council to hear more public feedback and discuss how to address police oversight in a way that has “more broad support of the folks here and the rest of our community.”

Dr. Stephen Leffler, president of UVM Medical Center, argued that the hospital relies on the police department amid an increase in violence toward its staff and said the control board would “have the potential of further diminishing the Burlington police department's ability to respond to violence in our emergency department or hospital.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fUTlQ_0kagXWjY00
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger speaks against a proposed police oversight commission on the Town Meeting Day ballot at a press conference on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

The community control board ballot question arrived on the ballot by a petition campaign, circumventing the council and mayor. Weinberger previously vetoed a similar control board resolution from Progressive city councilors in 2020.

Those behind the petition campaign, as well as current Progressive city councilors, have said the control board would be a step toward rebuilding trust in the police department and denied that the board would completely exclude the police chief from discipline or remove due process and protections for police officers.

But presidents from the municipal employees’ and firefighters’ unions, who also joined the mayor’s press conference, raised their own concerns, including whether the proposed charter change could affect the city’s other unions. Leaders from the police union were not present.

Business leaders in attendance included Catherine Davis from the Lake Champlain Chamber and Kelly Devine of the Burlington Business Association. Both spoke similarly about public safety concerns.

Burlington residents will vote on the community control board on Town Meeting Day in March. As a charter change, it would require legislative approval in Montpelier to take effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNh64_0kagXWjY00
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger, center, heads to a press conference where he spoke against a proposed police oversight commission on the Town Meeting Day ballot on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Photo by Glenn Russell/VTDigger

Read the story on VTDigger here: Opposition to proposed Burlington police control board heats up .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VTDigger

Candis Perrault

Candis Ann Perrault of South Burlington and formerly of Charlotte Vermont lived a remarkable life through her positive attitude, enthusiasm, faith, fearlessness, and courage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Candis Perrault.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington officials showcase pod shelters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s low-barrier shelter facility is nearly done and will be welcoming its 35 residents over the next several weeks. The city on Monday opened the shelter for a tour to see the work completed at the Old North End site over the past year. Starting...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Mark David Williamson

On top of his laidback nature, Mark was a furiously hard worker who valued the 43 dynamic years of his career at Fletcher Allen, now UVM Medical Center. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mark David Williamson.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Employees detail shocking conditions at Newport Prison

NEWPORT — Corrections employees at the Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) have issued a letter to Nicholas J. Deml, Commissioner of the Department of Corrections that identifies grave concerns about the dangerous state of their facility. They also expressed a lack of confidence in the facility’s Interim Superintendent, Lori...
NEWPORT, VT
VTDigger

Carol Magnuson

Carol taught ceramics and art classes for many years through the Adult Education programs at Essex and Colchester High Schools. Read the story on VTDigger here: Carol Magnuson.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Weinberger calls on Vermont lawmakers to strengthen gun laws

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The mayor of Vermont’s largest city is asking lawmakers to strengthen gun reforms in a sweeping bill. The Senate Judiciary Committee is working on a bill aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of younger Vermonters. Friday, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger asked lawmakers to...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Burlington Police Department swears in 16 new members

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department got a little bigger this week, as 16 new employees participated in a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. The new employees include six new recruit police officers, as well as nine professional employees, such as Community Service Officers and Community Support Liaisons. The...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

VTDigger

Montpelier, VT
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VTDigger.org is a statewide news website that publishes watchdog reports on state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://vtdigger.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy