‘Night Court’ Revival at NBC Lands Early Season 2 Renewal

By Selome Hailu
 5 days ago
With just four episodes out so far, “ Night Court ” has already been renewed for a second season at NBC .

“Night Court” is a revival of the series of the same name that ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as Harry T. Stone, a young judge assigned to the night shift at a Manhattan arraignment court. The revival stars Melissa Rauch as the late Stone’s daughter, Abby, an unapologetic optimist. She follows in her father’s night court footsteps and tries to bring order to the crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (Larroquette, reprising his role from the original series). India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar and Lacretta also star.

Dan Rubin writes the series. Executive producers include Rubin, Rauch and her husband Winston Rauch, while Larroquette serves as producer. Warner Bros. Television produces in association with After January Productions and Universal Television.

Though early, the renewal is not completely surprising, as “Night Court” has enjoyed solid viewership since its Jan. 17 premiere, which NBC says has reached 25.7 million viewers across multiple platforms.

“It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they have such incredibly warm feelings, and, more broadly, it’s testament to how broadcast is still a huge driver of communal viewing,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A huge thank you to our studio partners, a wonderful cast, incredibly talented writers and producers and a crew that has transformed a lower Manhattan courtroom into a true family.”

“The verdict is in and the ‘new-boot’ of ‘Night Court’ is a hit!” added Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group. “The series’ razor-sharp humor makes the show a weekly must watch. We’re overjoyed that court will remain in session and return with new cases for Season 2. We’re so grateful to our colleagues at NBC, to the richly talented creative team led by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, Dan Rubin and John Larroquette, and to the stellar ensemble cast.”

