Montana takes a stand against livestock-related crimes with new bill
HELENA, MT. - In Montana, a new bill has been proposed to help protect livestock against criminals. The 68th Legislature of Montana has passed a bill called HB 159.1 which changes the laws related to the Livestock Crimestoppers Act. The bill transfers the duties of the Livestock Crimestoppers Commission to the Department of Livestock. This is important because the department will now be the only entity responsible for administrating the Livestock Crimestoppers Program.
Unorthodox Ways To Possibly End Montana’s Housing Crisis
Housing prices have risen so high so fast since 2019 that it's had an effect on Montana culturally. Locals were never excited about the idea of new neighbors, but the frustration with housing is now at a level where a simple phrase such as "I'm new here" is enough to make a Montanan wince.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Viral video shows unexplained explosion over Montana? Billings says no official reports, Rosendale to keep tabs (VIDEO)
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, said he is looking into. viral social media videos and reports of an aerial explosion in the Montana skies after a surveillance balloon from China flew over the state earlier in the week. Rosendale is upset with President Joe Biden’s handling of the suspected China...
montanarightnow.com
Webinar to discuss free speech and public's right to know in Montana
“Freedom of the Press and the Public’s Right to Know Under the Montana Constitution” will be discussed 6:30 p.m. Thursday at a webinar. Moderated by retired Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson, the program features panelists Darrell Ehrlick, editor-in-chief of the Daily Montanan, and Billings constitutional trial lawyer Martha Sheehy.
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
Montana bill addresses security and foreign ownership of land
A Miles City legislator has a bill that addresses the potential spying by other countries. Some were concerned about the Chinese even before the Chinese spy balloon over Billings this week.
Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity
Finding a Commissioner of Political Practices is like searching for a creature that doesn’t really exist. Ask politicians on either side of the political spectrum and they’ll tell you they want someone who is familiar with the law, understands the political process, and is fair. That all sounds good. But what they really want is […] The post Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ypradio.org
Feds to explore delisting of Greater Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Friday that it is exploring whether grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems are sufficiently recovered to no longer be considered as an endangered species. The agency’s announcement was welcomed by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and other Republican officials,...
Exploring the Frozen Frontier: The 5 Coldest Towns in Montana
Montana is known for its rugged beauty, outdoor recreation, and dramatic landscapes. However, it is also a state that experiences some of the harshest winter weather in the country. With its high elevations, long nights, and frequent snowstorms, Montana can be a challenging place to live during the winter months.
For Nearly 70 Years Montana Held This Record, Until Now
Sometimes records are impossible to break, and this record stood for nearly seventy years. Montanans are used to cold temperatures in the winter, and we are usually prepared for the conditions. Many folks don't know, but Rogers Pass in Montana held the coldest temperature ever recorded in the continental United States at -70! This bone-chilling temperature happened back in 1954 and has stood for nearly seventy years.
KGW
Washington woman shares survival story on NBC's Dateline about 2017 killing of Montana sheriff's deputy
SHELTON, Wash. — Nearly six years ago, a Montana sheriff's deputy was killed in the line of duty. Lloyd Barrus, an anti-government extremist, is serving a life sentence for the crime. Barrus and his son Marshall Barrus shot the deputy, then led officers on a high-speed chase before a...
Montana missile sites to be replaced as Chinese spy balloon questions remain
It’s a historic and complex program with national security interest, and some are suspecting it’s the reason a Chinese surveillance balloon was seen floating above the state this week.
Guess How Many Millions Montanans Bet In 2022
Sports betting in Montana has been legal since March of 2020. It wasn't the best time for betting to become legal in Montana due to the pandemic. There were not a lot of sporting events for people to wager on at the time. A lot has changed since then. Betting...
KULR8
State leaders sound off over Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana
BILLINGS, MT- Another Chinese balloon is being reported over Latin America. An object seen floating over the Billings area Wednesday has been confirmed to be an intelligence-gathering balloon, most certainly launched by the People's Republic of China. Late Friday a woman in Billings posted a video to Twitter of what...
yourbigsky.com
Busiest airport in Montana?
Bozeman remains the state’s busiest airport — a ranking it has held now for several years, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth. According to the Montana Department of Transportation,...
Medical aid in dying and knowing the will of God
Once again, the GOP supermajority/Freedom Caucus is taking a run at criminalizing doctors who provide medical aid to a dying patient, enabling that person to end his or her own suffering, and life, with a self-administered medication prescribed by the physician. Senate Bill 210 is the bullet that ends the statutory approach to medical aid […] The post Medical aid in dying and knowing the will of God appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Making the case for Gallatin College
Last week, lawmakers from a pair of legislative committees spent hours poring over a list of proposed building projects within the Montana University System. As is often the case in long-range planning discussions, the scope of the requests was vast — funding for fire and heating system upgrades, accessibility improvements, interior renovations, as well as authority to spend privately donated dollars on new facilities for nursing and computer science programs.
ksl.com
'Dateline NBC' to feature story of eastern Idaho native, one of Montana's most notorious crimes
IDAHO FALLS — 'Dateline NBC' correspondent Keith Morrison has seen a lot in his career but a police pursuit featuring a man born and raised in eastern Idaho "is the most dramatic conclusion to a chase" he's ever witnessed. "What happens there on video and audio as recorded by...
Dateline NBC Episode Will Focus on Slain Montana Deputy
A new episode of Dateline on NBC will tell the story of Montana Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty in 2017. Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore was shot and killed on May 16, 2017, while in pursuit of a vehicle near mile marker 109 on Highway 287 near Three Forks. Moore was a member of the Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for Central Valley Fire Department in Belgrade, MT, and the Three Forks Fire Department in Three Forks. Deputy Moore was a husband and father of three children. He was 42 years old.
Montana Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Ending
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is coming to an end in a few weeks, and two of the state’s top officials were in the KGVO studio on Friday’s Talk Back show to discuss it. Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of...
Newstalk KGVO
