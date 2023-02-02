ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Bahia Grande Rejuvenation

By Richard Moore
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15oqO5_0kagXHjt00

PORT ISABEL, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Tens of thousands of redhead ducks are once again overwintering on the Bahia Grande Unit of Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge.

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Yardbirds

The 22,000-acre tract, with some 10,000 acres of wetlands, situated between Brownsville and Port Isabel, is undergoing a remarkable resurgence since the acquisition of the property by Fish and Wildlife in 2000 and subsequent re-inundation.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWeEG_0kagXHjt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41GN2h_0kagXHjt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29MvdU_0kagXHjt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGjN8_0kagXHjt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bb37y_0kagXHjt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yC9UQ_0kagXHjt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkIfd_0kagXHjt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fcm1U_0kagXHjt00

The vast tidewater basin sprawling across the southern tip of Texas, known collectively as Bahia Grande and now home to immense schools of redfish, represents the largest coastal restoration project in Texas and one of the largest in the United States.

For nearly a century, the historic wetland was dry. Construction of the ship channel connecting the Gulf of Mexico to Port of Brownsville in the early 1930s cut off tidal flow to Bahia Grande, desiccating a productive estuary and creating an immense dustbowl, where once thousands of waterfowl congregated and fish thrived.

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Rare Speckled Racer

A temporary pilot channel was constructed in 2005 reconnecting the estuary to Gulf waters, and last year the channel was deepened and widened creating a permanent channel increasing tidal circulation throughout the estuary.

Dr. David Hicks, Professor of Marine and Coastal Sciences at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, has been monitoring the restoration effort for some 20 years and is thrilled with the remarkable recovery.

“It is just amazing, since like 2012 when we first started seeing seagrass in Bahia Grande, that now it is covering hundreds of hectares.”

Click here for additional Richard Moore Outdoor Reports

With the creation of the permanent channel and increased tidal circulation, salinity has been reduced prompting shoal grass to proliferate, which provides food and shelter for marine species and is the preferred food of migratory redhead ducks.

Now, after nearly a century’s absence, vast flocks of redhead ducks have returned to the historic Bahia Grande wetlands.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRGV

San Benito renovation project underway

A renovation project for the San Benito Housing Authority is more than halfway complete. A makeover is underway at the Palmview Estates in San Benito. For the last six years, Santos Sanchez and his wife have called this place home. "Well, it was ok,” Sanchez said. “They were very run down, the houses, they didn't have much in terms of services.”
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

La Joya H.S. Mariachi-Folklórico group celebrates 41 years

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya High School is well known for its tradition and award-winning Mariachi-Folklórico performances. The La Joya Mariachi-Folklórico group visited ValleyCentral’s Harlingen studio Monday and talked about how traditional dances and music are important in the Mexican culture. “Honestly, I just love the culture of it, it represents our heritage and […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Cities in the RGV host free weddings on Valentine’s Day

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Are you ready to tie the knot? Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are hosting free weddings on Valentine’s Day. Hidalgo County The city of Edinburg announced Judge Charlie Espinoza is hosting a free wedding event on Valentine’s Day. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV science students set for the Regional Science Bowl

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley middle school and high school teams will compete head-to-head in a gameshow-style competition, that tests students’ knowledge of math and science, according to UTRGV. It’s called the Regional Science Bowl competition and it is set for Feb. 11 at the UTRGV Edinburg campus MAGC (Math Building map). Omar […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Missouri man arrested at border in Pharr; accused of fondling child

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Missouri man was arrested in Pharr on charges of child fondling, authorities say. Julio Cesar Maury Escobar, 45, of Springfield, Missouri, had an outstanding warrant for child fondling, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. On Monday, Escobar arrived from Mexico at the Pharr International Bridge and was immediately secured […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen road construction causes nine-month road closure on McColl

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Regional Mobile Authority closed down South McColl Road for construction of an overpass bridge, which will be part of the 365 Tollway Project. The 365 Tollway Project is as 12.2 mile project meant to connect the port of Pharr and the port of Anzalduas. This will relieve heavy […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

City of Mission announces new installations at public park

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission announced a new playground and improved sidewalks will be available to the public at one of its public parks next week. The Extreme Generation, located at Bannworth Park, is a rope course-inspired playground with enclosed skyways for children to interact with, according to a press release from […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg Municipal Court offers amnesty program

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Municipal Court will begin its amnesty program on Valentine’s Day. Through the program, residents with an outstanding traffic citation or a Class C misdemeanor will have the opportunity to pay the original fine, or make arrangements to pay, without any additional fees. Failure-to-appear charges will be waived for those […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

7 more COVID-19-related deaths in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Seven people have died of COVID-19 in the past week in Hidalgo County, health officials said Tuesday. According to a Hidalgo County report, seven people died of COVID-19 between Feb. 3 and 6. Additionally, the county also reported 405 new cases of COVID-19 within the same timeframe. Of the 405 […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy