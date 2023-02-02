CBS worried about Tony Romo’s performance, tried intervention

When former NFL quarterback Tony Romo turned in his cleats for a broadcasting career with CBS, the Dallas Cowboys legend was on the receiving end of praise .

Romo used his experience as a starting quarterback in the NFL to dominate his coverage as a color analyst for games next to legendary play-by-play guy Jim Nanth. Viewers were left in awe with his ability to predict offensive plays and defensive formations at a high clip.

Fast forward several years, and that has worn off. In fact, it now seems as if his bosses at CBS are unhappy about Romo’s performance.

“Tony Romo needs to study more. He needs to be better prepared. As you move away from the sidelines, you need to do more work. I know CBS is aware of this. They tried an intervention last offseason. They knew, they anticipated this. That’s a credit to them, the people in charge there. But it has not gotten better.” Report from the NY Post’s Andrew Marchand

Having signed an extension back in 2020 that pays him $17 million annually , it stands to reason that Romo would be better prepared for his assignments. But as the report noted, Romo might not have been prepared for the workload that came with transitioning from playing to broadcasting.

Jim Krajewski via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Interestingly enough, the report also notes that CBS is not getting much help from Tony Romo’s partner. “Nantz is about Nantz,” Marchand said. “He’s been like that for a long time.”

All of this comes at a time when another legendary quarterback in that of Tom Brady has opted to retire from his playing days. The seven-time Super Bowl champion had previously inked a record 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox to be a lead NFL analyst. It remains to be seen when Brady will take over that role.

Perhaps, he should’ve talked to Tony Romo about the workload beforehand.

