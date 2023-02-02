Read full article on original website
Portsmouth Times
Falcons clinch SOC II share
MINFORD — On Friday night in Minford, Falcons sophomore Bennett Kayser put on a show. With the help of his teammates and a runaway lead, the six-foot, five-inch forward scored a career-high 43 points during Minford’s 82-46 win over Eastern in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. The...
Portsmouth Times
Gearheart steps down as Clay softball skipper
PORTSMOUTH — The rich tradition of the Clay High School softball program has seen just six coaches in its’ 45 year history. The sixth, 10-year head coach Jason Gearheart, informed the Clay Local School District of his decision to step down from his position earlier this year following 12 years with the program.
Portsmouth Times
PMI’s Baseball Banquet hits home run
Portsmouth is known for its floodwall murals, the largest outdoor collection of art by any one artist in the world. The endeavor, managed by Portsmouth Murals, Inc. (PMI) is a laborious and expensive one, with not only expansion cost, but, also, maintenance, which comes in around $20,000 a year. The group, in effort to raise funding for the massive, public art collection, holds its Annual Portsmouth Murals Baseball Banquet, which happened recently with great success, chipping away at the cost needed to preserve the murals for another year.
Portsmouth Times
SSU making college possible through free tuition
PORTSMOUTH-Shawnee State University has been making college possible since its beginning. In 2022, with the help of the Friends of Shawnee Scholarship, SSU started providing free undergraduate tuition for qualifying students with demonstrated financial need. “Learning that I could earn my degree without taking on debt was just incredible news,”...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Man Wins a Million Dollars on Scratch-Off
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Michael Wilson of Chillicothe is enjoying a $1 million annuity prize win after playing the Ohio Lottery’s $50 Billion scratch-off game. He purchased his winning ticket at Quick Stop, located at 1390 West Bridge Street in Chillicothe. Michael won the game’s second-tier prize, paid as...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Name released in fatal Ross Co. crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Patrol Post, a 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark driven by 56-year-old Karl F. Brown from Chillicothe was traveling southbound on Veterans Parkway when it went left of center and collided head-on with a 2011 white Peterbilt 357 driven by 55-year-old William L. Odel from Chillicothe, who was traveling northbound.
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Police Surround Local Basketball Game After Gun Threat
PIKE – Chief Winfield reports on February 3, 2023 officers working a basketball game were advised of a Snapchat stating a male subject was coming to the downtown gym with a gun. Chief Winfield, officers with the Waverly Police Department and deputies from the Pike County Sheriff’s checked the...
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Union Township Monday morning. At about 7:15 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on County Road 608, known locally as Veterans Parkway, near Anderson Station Road. A 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark was traveling southbound on […]
Portsmouth Times
Portsmouth West High School Presents “We Will Rock You,” The Music of Queen
WEST PORTSMOUTH-“GET READY TO ROCK” is the responding message from the Portsmouth West High School Choir and Theater Department. Next weekend (February 10th and 11th) the school’s auditorium will be filled with the music of the 80’s British sensation “Queen” with high energy performances and crowd-pleasing numbers.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. man in serious condition following fiery crash
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Frankfort man is in serious condition after being rescued from his burning car. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by 53-year-old Jerald Williams of Frankfort, was traveling eastbound on Route 28. Troopers say the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck two trees.
Portsmouth Times
SSU marketing student finds career path as entrepreneur
PORTSMOUTH-Using her business education to her advantage, Shawnee State University senior Malea Delawder (Hometown: Ironton, Ohio) started her own business in 2021. Launching Made by Malea as an outlet for her creativity and interests, Delawder specializes in making and selling handmade jewelry. What started out as a hobby of hers, has aided her in her studies as she has been able to apply what she was learning in the classroom to her business.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – On February 6, 2023, at approximately 7:15 a.m., Troopers from the Chillicothe Patrol Post responded to a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash on County Road 608 (Veterans Parkway) near Anderson Station Road. A 2013 light green Chevrolet Spark driven by Karl F. Brown, age 56, from Chillicothe, Ohio,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. school district mourns the loss of beloved teacher
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Ross County school district is mourning the loss of one of its beloved teachers. Robin Bumgardner, 55, Chillicothe, passed away on Friday after an extended battle with cancer. She served as a teacher with the Union-Scioto Local School District for over 20 years. Unioto High...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Waverly City School Board votes to part ways with district Superintendent
WAVERLY, Ohio — In a vote on Tuesday, the school board of Waverly School District in Pike County voted not to retain their district superintendent. Superintendent Ed Dickens’ contract was not renewed in a board meeting on Tuesday. The vote was 4-1, with the majority saying that the district wanted to “be better and go in a different direction.”
sciotovalleyguardian.com
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to Ross County Sheriff George Lavender, Veterans Parkway in Union Township has been closed this morning since around 7:30 a.m. due to a serious crash. Initial reports say that a dump truck was involved in a rollover accident. One person, sources said, did succumb...
WSAZ
Mobile home slides from trailer on I-64 exit
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mobile home slid from a trailer on an Interstate 64 exit ramp in the Nitro area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported after 5 p.m. Tuesday on the westbound Nitro exit ramp. The exit ramp was closed for about two and a...
Detectives find 3 wanted people in Ohio backyard tent
CHAUNCEY, Ohio (WOWK) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged […]
WSAZ
Search for missing contractor at chemical plant underway
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A search is underway for a missing contractor working at a West Virginia chemical plant, according to an ICL spokesperson. Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said crews are searching for a man who fell into a pond at the ICL Gallipolis Ferry facility. A missing consultant...
Man dead, 2-year-old injured in Wayne Co. crash
UPDATE (8:45 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6): A two-year-old remains in the hospital after a head-on collision Saturday night. The accident happened right along the lines of Wayne and Cabell Counties. Officials say one man is dead following the incident. There were four people in the car his car collided with – including a two-year-old […]
