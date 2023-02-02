Portsmouth is known for its floodwall murals, the largest outdoor collection of art by any one artist in the world. The endeavor, managed by Portsmouth Murals, Inc. (PMI) is a laborious and expensive one, with not only expansion cost, but, also, maintenance, which comes in around $20,000 a year. The group, in effort to raise funding for the massive, public art collection, holds its Annual Portsmouth Murals Baseball Banquet, which happened recently with great success, chipping away at the cost needed to preserve the murals for another year.

PORTSMOUTH, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO