ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WKRC

Caught on camera: Dog living with coyote pack for months rescued

HENDERSON, Nev. (WKRC/KVVU/NNS/CBS Newspath) - On the outskirts of a Nevada city, an all-white dog has been spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. Occasionally, he has made his way to the neighborhood of Inspirada with his unlikely friends. The dog appeared to have not only been...
NEVADA STATE
WKRC

Nurse wrote sympathy card to parents of infant she allegedly killed

MERSEYSIDE, England (WKRC) - A nurse accused of killing seven babies wrote a card to the parents of one of the infants she allegedly killed. Lucy Letby pleaded not guilty to 22 charges related to the deaths of five infant boys and two infant girls. She also allegedly planned to kill 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.

Comments / 0

Community Policy