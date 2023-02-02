ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon County, SC

manninglive.com

Debra "Debbie" Parker Ardis

Debra “Debbie” Parker Ardis, 70, wife of William “Billy” LeGrande Ardis, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at McLeod Health Clarendon. Born June 14, 1952, Sumter, she was a daughter of the late Francis Marion Parker and the late Charity Green Justice Carter. She was a graduate of Manning High School class of 1970, where she was a cheerleader and a member of the Beta Club and May Court. She retired from Trans South Financial and later retired from Federal Mogul Credit Union. She was a member of Little Star Pentecostal Holiness Church. Debbie loved her family, fishing and music.
MANNING, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor

Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
COLUMBIA, SC
etxview.com

SC State, USC to host Archaeological Field School

South Carolina State University and the University of South Carolina will host their third Archaeological Field School event during spring break, March 6-10, at Rose Hill Plantation. The Rose Hill Plantation Archaeological Field School event, sponsored by S.C. State Parks and the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, is...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

SC Department of Juvenile Justice announces improvement initiatives

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice says they plan to begin several improvement initiatives throughout 2023. Officials say these initiatives are designed to improve and enhance safety for staff and youth, and support the agency’s rehabilitative efforts. The initiatives will start at the...
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

SC State president seeks funds for new buildings

The president of South Carolina State University is continuing to implore state lawmakers to consider the importance of funding for new buildings on an aging campus that hasn't had a new academic building receive full appropriations in at least three decades. S.C. State President Alexander Conyers met with House Speaker...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

S.C. State Alumnus wins Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former South Carolina State University student was awarded a Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album on Sunday night. According to a press release, Charlton Singleton, alongside his group, Ranky Tanky, won their second Grammy for their album called, “Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.”
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Candlelight vigil held for Tyre Nichols in Columbia Sunday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The savage beating leading to the death of 29 Tyre Nichols has left individuals across the country asking what, if anything can be done to keep incidents like this from continuing to unfold. The actions sparking protests in various cities the day the body camera...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

One killed, four injured in Berkeley County crash Monday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Monday evening crash that killed one person and left four other people injured in Berkeley County. The crash happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Farmington Road near Tomaka Drive, about one mile east of Summerville, according to SCHP. Master Trooper Gary Miller said […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast

The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
COLUMBIA, SC

