Debra “Debbie” Parker Ardis, 70, wife of William “Billy” LeGrande Ardis, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at McLeod Health Clarendon. Born June 14, 1952, Sumter, she was a daughter of the late Francis Marion Parker and the late Charity Green Justice Carter. She was a graduate of Manning High School class of 1970, where she was a cheerleader and a member of the Beta Club and May Court. She retired from Trans South Financial and later retired from Federal Mogul Credit Union. She was a member of Little Star Pentecostal Holiness Church. Debbie loved her family, fishing and music.

MANNING, SC ・ 2 HOURS AGO