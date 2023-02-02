Read full article on original website
Related
manninglive.com
Debra "Debbie" Parker Ardis
Debra “Debbie” Parker Ardis, 70, wife of William “Billy” LeGrande Ardis, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at McLeod Health Clarendon. Born June 14, 1952, Sumter, she was a daughter of the late Francis Marion Parker and the late Charity Green Justice Carter. She was a graduate of Manning High School class of 1970, where she was a cheerleader and a member of the Beta Club and May Court. She retired from Trans South Financial and later retired from Federal Mogul Credit Union. She was a member of Little Star Pentecostal Holiness Church. Debbie loved her family, fishing and music.
live5news.com
McMaster nominates retired Army general to lead SC Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster nominated a successor to serve as the secretary of the state’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs. McMaster said he wants to see retired Maj. Gen. Todd B. McCaffrey to replace current Secretary William Grimsley. “South Carolina is home to more military retirees...
carolinapanorama.com
Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor
Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
etxview.com
SC State, USC to host Archaeological Field School
South Carolina State University and the University of South Carolina will host their third Archaeological Field School event during spring break, March 6-10, at Rose Hill Plantation. The Rose Hill Plantation Archaeological Field School event, sponsored by S.C. State Parks and the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, is...
FOX Carolina
SC Department of Juvenile Justice announces improvement initiatives
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice says they plan to begin several improvement initiatives throughout 2023. Officials say these initiatives are designed to improve and enhance safety for staff and youth, and support the agency’s rehabilitative efforts. The initiatives will start at the...
carolinapanorama.com
SC State president seeks funds for new buildings
The president of South Carolina State University is continuing to implore state lawmakers to consider the importance of funding for new buildings on an aging campus that hasn't had a new academic building receive full appropriations in at least three decades. S.C. State President Alexander Conyers met with House Speaker...
WIS-TV
S.C. State Alumnus wins Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former South Carolina State University student was awarded a Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album on Sunday night. According to a press release, Charlton Singleton, alongside his group, Ranky Tanky, won their second Grammy for their album called, “Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.”
carolinapanorama.com
Brookland Baptist to celebrate 52th Anniversary of Rev. Dr. Charles B. Jackson
February 2023, Dr. Charles B. Jackson, Sr. will celebrate 52 years as Pastor of the Brookland Baptist Church, West Columbia, SC. His home church for 52 years without any separation!. Records report that he is unique, because this usually does not happen in the Black Church! Instead of having a...
Orangeburg artist uses art to reflect his experiences in rural South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg artist Floyd Gordon has been painting for 75 years. His art reflects his real life experiences growing up in rural Orangeburg County in the 1960s. Gordon grew up in a family of 13 sharecroppers. “In the first grade, my first grade teacher gave me a...
wpde.com
Florence Co. lawmakers refile bill in memory of popular real estate agent
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Representatives Roger Kirby and Terry Alexander have refiled a bill in memory of 29-year-old Taylor McFadden Robinson. Taylor McFadden Robinson was found killed last January in her home. Her husband, Duncan Allen Robinson, Jr., is charged with murder, burglary and possession of...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter’s Quixote Club voted one of “America’s Best New Courses”
One of the Midlands’ top golf courses was recognized in a big way last week. Quixote Club in Sumter was visited by numerous Golf Digest raters this past year, and voted the course third in their category “America’s Best New Courses”. The recognition is one of...
Authorities confirm another Alvin S. Glenn death happened in mid-January
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — On the heels of the announcement by investigators that an inmate of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was murdered by other inmates there, News19 has learned of another death that happened weeks earlier. As a matter of record keeping, all inmate deaths at South Carolina...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for using only high-quality ingredients.
live5news.com
N. Charleston man arrested in connection to 2020 Dorchester Co. murder
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a deadly 2020 shooting. Gerard Antonio Felder-Davis, 24, was taken into custody by the FBI in northern California, near Sacramento, on Friday, according to an incident report. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick...
abccolumbia.com
Candlelight vigil held for Tyre Nichols in Columbia Sunday
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The savage beating leading to the death of 29 Tyre Nichols has left individuals across the country asking what, if anything can be done to keep incidents like this from continuing to unfold. The actions sparking protests in various cities the day the body camera...
One killed, four injured in Berkeley County crash Monday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Monday evening crash that killed one person and left four other people injured in Berkeley County. The crash happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Farmington Road near Tomaka Drive, about one mile east of Summerville, according to SCHP. Master Trooper Gary Miller said […]
This South Carolina entrepreneur is giving away millions
Recently I have been writing a series of news stories focusing on people who give back generously to local organizations. We all need to read positive news, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
coladaily.com
Chinese balloon sighted over Columbia before being shot down off coast
The high-altitude Chinese balloon making national news this week passed over the Midlands Saturday before being shot down off the South Carolina coast by the U.S. military. Several people in the Northeast Columbia area spotted the balloon, including Steve Inmon, owner of Liquid Assets, who captured photos and video. Multiple...
Charges announced after inmate death at Midlands jail
A detainee’s recent death is adding to mounting concerns over the conditions at a jail in South Carolina’s capital city. The Richland County Sheriff has announced five murder charges for other detainees involved in the death of Antonius Randolph.
wach.com
Tenants forced out of their apartment due to bat infestation demanding help
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — On January 29th a local West Columbia family says they were forced to pack up and move because of a bat infestation in their apartment and their property management company's refusal to give them a safe environment. Cheryl and Samantha Flanagan say their family...
Comments / 0