Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Feasting on finger-licking chicken at Sexy Sammies in Greeley, ColoradoColorado JillGreeley, CO
The Most Mystical Hotel of America: The Stanley HotelSiddhartha SapkotaEstes Park, CO
Send Your Valentine a Surprise From Colorado's Sweetheart CityColorado JillLoveland, CO
The Big Thompson River Flood: Remembering Colorado's Deadliest Natural DisasterColorado JillColorado State
Crews unable to enter 2-story house after fire contained in Fort Collins
A two-story house was fully engulfed in flames in Fort Collins when Poudre Valley Fire Authority crews arrived on scene early on Tuesday. According to Poudre Valley Fire, crews responded to the home in the 2000 block of Churchill Court near Kent Way, where the home was covered in flames.Firefighters had to take a defensive approach to the fire when they arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m., so crews had not been able to enter the home for safety reasons even after the fire had been contained as of 5:30 a.m. There was no immediate information about anyone who might have been inside during the time of the fire early on Tuesday. Crews began to clear the scene around 6:45 a.m. There was no immediate information about possible damage to any other nearby homes.
Police investigate report of armed man at rec center
Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Police investigate report of armed man at rec center. Police in Boulder said an armed man was reported outside of a recreation center. Average price for a gallon of gas nears $4 in Colorado. The pain...
Police working to recover body from river in Fort Collins
Poudre Fire is working to recover the body.
International Space Station: View of Colorado from space
(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
New details released in cadet's sudden death
An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. Study: Teens are falling...
Theft from Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity site could delay move-ins
Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity is appealing to the public to help them solve a theft that’s putting people’s homes in jeopardy. The Greeley Tribune reports someone stole $17,000 in tools from Habitat’s Mission Homestead development in Evans. The theft could result in delayed move-ins for families. Habitat will be forced to use money from other projects to replace the tools if they’re not found. The theft comes at a time when building costs have reached an all-time high. For the full story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Window unit may have caused Boulder apartment fire
Several people were displaced from their homes Friday after an apartment fire that may have started by a window air unit.
Firefighters battle blaze at townhomes in Denver
Firefighters in Denver rushed to put out a fire at some townhomes near 33rd and Fillmore on Monday afternoon. Crews rushed to the multi-family dwelling about 1:30 p.m.When crews arrived, they found smoke and fire in the attic space. Crews had to withdraw from the roof for safety purposes, according to Denver Fire. No injuries have been reported. What caused the fire is being investigated.
Is This Famous Mexican Restaurant Coming to Fort Collins?
Have you heard of Los Dos Potrillos? If you have, you know that they serve some of the best Mexican food in Colorado, and if you haven't — well, get ready to learn. According to the eatery's website, Los Dos Potrillos began as the dream of Denver local Jose Ramirez, who used all the money he had ($5.18 to be exact) to open the restaurant's first location in Centennial in 2002.
USPS ends contract with trucking company after CO crash killed WY family
The United States Postal Service is ending its contract with a trucking company that was involved in two fatal crashes in as many years. One of those crashes involving Caminantes Trucking happened on I-25 in Weld County. Police said truck driver Jesus Pueblo slammed into another vehicle while traveling 75 miles per hour miles per hour, killing an entire Wyoming family. He now faces five counts of vehicular homicide. Colorado investigators found the truck had faulty brakes and should have never been on the road. A Denver News 9 investigation found Caminanents allegedly allowed drivers on the road without valid commercial driver’s licenses. For more on the investigation, head on over to https://www.9news.com/.
Boy dies after shooting at 10th and Federal
No further information was released, except that the victim was a "juvenile male."
This Fort Collins Bar Was Ranked As the Best Speakeasy in America
Yelp recently compiled a data-driven list of America's top 50 speakeasy bars. These establishments often fly under the radar but offer incredibly alluring ambiances and creative craft cocktails inspired by the Prohibition era. Sometimes, just accessing a speakeasy can be an experience in itself. At quite a few of these...
Next storm system will move into Colorado Wednesday night and Thursday
A few flurries may fall through the evening, mainly in the mountains. Sunshine expected for Tuesday
Friends trapped in burning car escape with nothing
Two friends are recovering at a burn unit in Aurora after they were stuck in a burning car.
Colorado animal shelter hosts 40% off dogs 40 pounds or larger
The Dumb Friends League (DFL), a system of several animal shelters in Colorado, has recently announced that they will be adopting out dogs that are 40 pounds or larger for 40 percent off through the month of February. The sale is apart of the organizations 'Big Dogs, Big Hearts, Big Deal' promotion.
Breaking: Longmont police investigating car fire as arson
Longmont police said a car fire that occurred last month is being investigated as arson. The fire took place around 4:13 a.m. Jan. 11 near 16th street and Gay Street in Longmont. A 2020 Gray Nissan Rogue with Iowa license plate LRS767 was engulfed in flames in the parking lot...
Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash
Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the crash. The best friends were buying ice cream and leaving Walmart, seven minutes from home. Talya Cunningham reports. Suspected drunk driver kills best friends in crash. Joshua Remus, 33, and Michael La Jeunesse, 35, were killed in the...
Aurora small business owner has truck stolen, seeks public's help to find it
An Aurora small business owner is the latest victim of car theft as Colorado contends with the unwanted recognition of being the worst state in the country for this type of crime.
A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter
Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
