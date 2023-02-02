ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Unveils Plan to Reduce Wolf Populations by 60 Percent

By Travis Hall
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHYZv_0kagWEPb00
Idaho is home to approximately 1,337 gray wolves, according to the Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG). NPS

At a regular meeting of the Idaho Fish & Game Commission last week, state game officials introduced a plan designed to keep wolf numbers in check by reducing the current population by as many as 837 animals. According to the Idaho Department of Fish & Game (IDFG), the reduction would be achieved through a combination of hunting and trapping methods. If approved and implemented, the new wolf plan will go into effect this coming Spring.

Idaho’s new wolf management plan would run for six years—through 2028. It aims to bring wolf numbers down to an overall population of about 500 animals. That goal was originally set forth in 2009 after the state’s wolves were removed from the endangered species list by the United State Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS). “Wolf population reduction has been a priority of the Fish and Game Commission,” Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever said in a recent press release. “There’s been a concerted effort by Fish and Game staff, hunters, trappers, and other partners and agencies to reduce wolf conflicts with livestock and bring the wolf population in balance with prey species, particularly elk.”

Thanks to a 2021 law that significantly expanded wolf hunting and trapping opportunities in Idaho, those efforts are starting to pay off. The IDFG’s most recent population estimate of 1,337 wolves represents a 13 percent decline in overall numbers since the previous year’s data was gathered. “We are encouraged by efforts that have resulted in a drop in wolf numbers, and this aligns with our long-term goal to reduce Idaho’s wolf population,” Schriever said. “We’d like to see it fluctuate around 500.”

IDFG spokesman Roger Phillips told Field & Stream that the department hasn’t determined the exact methods it will use in order to reduce wolf numbers by 60 percent over the next six years. But hunters and trappers will likely be called upon to help the agency achieve its goals. “Expanding hunting and trapping opportunities in certain, very targeted areas is certainly one method that we will be looking at,” Phillips said. “We will be using all the tools at our disposal.”

In a recent interview on the Western Huntsman Podcast, Dir. Schriever said that wolf management has been a primary focal point for the department throughout his four-year tenure. “Our intent is not to exterminate wolves but to manage them so that they are represented on the landscape, that they have the ability to be there, but not to a degree that they’re detrimental to the values that we have here in Idaho,” Schriever said during the podcast. “If we can get there, we’re going to minimize conflict between wolves and elk.”

The minimum threshold for Idaho’s wolf population is 150 animals. If numbers were to fall below that mark, the USFWS could restore Endangered Species Act protections for Idaho’s wolves.

While the IDFG’s ambitious new wolf management plan is likely to appease livestock owners as well as hunters who want to see the health of the state’s elk herds maintained or even bolstered, it could prove difficult to achieve. Despite recently expanded hunting and trapping efforts, the state’s wolf population hasn’t fallen below 1,000 animals since at least 2019. Since July 2021, the state has only had 234 human-caused wolf mortalities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMQ1H_0kagWEPb00
This graph charts Idaho wolf mortality data dating back to July 2018. IDFG

A draft version of the IDFG’s new wolf management plan will be available for public review sometime this month. It outlines population goals, proposed actions for bringing wolf numbers in line with USFWS recommendations, and more specific timelines for the plan’s implementation. The department will accept public comments on the plan for a period of 30 days.

Comments / 5

Related
kmvt

Idaho Unclaimed Property Division Receives over 2,800 Claims in two days

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Since launching the unclaimed property campaign on February 1, 2023 the State Treasurer’s office, Unclaimed Property Division has received over 2,800 claims from people checking the website and finding that they have money waiting for them. The claims received in just two days total over $1.3 million in value.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Where You CAN and CAN’T Camp in Idaho

We are looking forward to camping season being back in the gem state. It is certainly planning time now. Here are some places that you may think are ok to camp, that actually are off limits. The Forest Service is doing the best they can and speaking up to remind campers to be respectful and kind to the land. Over the last few years there were issues with trash and waste left at sites and the mistreatment of public lands. (Seriously not cool.)
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

2023 water year starts strong, snow survey shows

The 2023 water year is off to a good start in Idaho, State Conservationist Curtis Elke and his team reported in their first snow survey of the year, released Jan. 10. Snowpack through much of Idaho is already halfway to reaching normal peak snowpack conditions, the report states. But, it cautions, “last year serves as a good reminder that continued snowfall is required to reach normal peak snowpack conditions and ensure adequate springtime runoff.”
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

State commission reprimands teachers for offensive comments, physical altercation

Idaho’s Professional Standards Commission (PSC) took action Thursday against eight teachers who violated the state’s Code of Ethics for public educators. The standards commission is an 18-member volunteer board made up of teachers, school administrators and higher education officials, who have the authority to approve, suspend and revoke teaching and administrative licenses in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Field & Stream

Wyoming Looks to Ban Nonresident Shed Hunters for First Three Days of Spring Season

A newly introduced bill in Wyoming would keep nonresident shed hunters out of the woods for the first three days of a shed hunting season that begins on May 1. According to a recent story in Wyofile, House Bill 123 is designed to address the throngs of shed hunters that descend on Wyoming’s public lands on the first of May each year in search of elk antler that can fetch $20 a pound or more.
WYOMING STATE
Post Register

Kohberger's attorney submits discovery response

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An update in the case of Idaho v. Bryan Kohberger on Friday, February 3rd. The state requested discovery from the defendant, meaning Kohberger's attorneys would have to disclose and share any evidence they plan to share at trial in his defense. Kohberger's attorneys have responded...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Committee introduces three proposals to give Idahoans property tax relief

BOISE — The House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Thursday heard three proposals to provide property tax relief — a top issue legislative leaders highlighted at the start of the session. Each piece of legislation took a different approach to solving the issue. One would use a percentage...
IDAHO STATE
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
35K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy