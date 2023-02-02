ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Alderson Broaddus offering free tax prep services

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus University is offering free tax preparation assistance to qualifying community members. The service is being offered in partnership with the Community Development Center. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program uses AB students from the College of Business to provide free, basic income tax return...
PHILIPPI, WV
Glenville State leader receives high honor from the state

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - One leader at Glenville State University has joined several others from around the Mountain State in receiving a high honor from the state. Dr. Gary Morris, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Glenville State University, has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2023 Class of Leadership West Virginia (LWV).
GLENVILLE, WV
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Feb. 6

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses RMD penalty changes. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
5 News Investigates: Anmoore facility facing violations after oil spill

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - An Anmoore manufacturer is facing multiple violations stemming from an oil spill at the facility. On Dec. 29, oil was found discharging from an outlet at Amsted Graphite Materials. Crews respond to oil spill in Elk Creek. According to a state DEP report, the outlet...
ANMOORE, WV
New urgent care facility opens in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new urgent care clinic opened in Fairmont on Wednesday.   EZ Care is located at 630 Fairmont Avenue. The clinic replaces the old MedExpress that closed in June of 2021.   The walk-in clinic can treat minor illnesses and injuries and is open seven days a week. This is the fourth […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
No injuries in car fire off of I-79 in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No injuries were reported after a car caught fire just off of I-79 along Jerry Dove Drive. The call for the fire came in around noon on Monday, and the Bridgeport Fire Department was dispatched to it. Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart said when his staff...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Rockingham County structure fire remains under investigation

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) -Assistant Fire Marshall Capt. Todd Spitzer with Rockingham County Fire Rescue said they responded to reports of a structure fire around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said when they arrived to the two-story structure on 1400 block of Turleytown Road, fire was visible near the back, but...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV

