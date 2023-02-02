Read full article on original website
Randolph County Commission calls Elkins’ proposed TIF a ‘money grab’
On Thursday the Randolph County Commission tried to get the public involved by contacting the State Development Authority and stop what it calls a "money grab" by the City of Elkins.
Lane closure planned on I-79 in Monongalia County
A lane on Interstate 79 will be closed this week for emergency pothole repairs.
‘Next LVL Energy’ bringing hundreds of jobs to Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major energy business just cut the ribbon for a new facility in Harrison County. Diversified Energy has tens of thousands of oil and gas wells across Appalachia. It held a ribbon cutting Friday morning for its new subsidiary called “Next LVL Energy.”. Its mission...
WV Schools: Closings & Delays – Monday, February 6, 2023
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Some counties throughout West Virginia have begun to announce plans for changes in school operation schedules for Monday, February 6, 2023. Berkeley County Schools Superintendent Ronald Stephens announced Sunday evening that schools throughout the county will be closed Monday due to “a security incident that has limited access to computer resources throughout the district.”
‘Potential situation’ involving law enforcement underway at Tucker County High School
A "potential situation" is underway at Tucker County High School in Hambleton, according to Tucker County Schools.
Alderson Broaddus offering free tax prep services
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Alderson Broaddus University is offering free tax preparation assistance to qualifying community members. The service is being offered in partnership with the Community Development Center. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program uses AB students from the College of Business to provide free, basic income tax return...
Glenville State leader receives high honor from the state
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - One leader at Glenville State University has joined several others from around the Mountain State in receiving a high honor from the state. Dr. Gary Morris, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Glenville State University, has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2023 Class of Leadership West Virginia (LWV).
Marion County school closed Monday due to water outage
According to a Marion County Schools Facebook post, one of the schools in their area will be closed on Monday, Feb. 6.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Pocahontas County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Feb. 6
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses RMD penalty changes. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
5 News Investigates: Anmoore facility facing violations after oil spill
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - An Anmoore manufacturer is facing multiple violations stemming from an oil spill at the facility. On Dec. 29, oil was found discharging from an outlet at Amsted Graphite Materials. Crews respond to oil spill in Elk Creek. According to a state DEP report, the outlet...
Student in custody after threat at Tucker County High School
A Tucker County High School student has been taken into custody after he made several threats in a group chat over the weekend, according to Tucker County's superintendent and the Tucker County Commission.
New urgent care facility opens in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new urgent care clinic opened in Fairmont on Wednesday. EZ Care is located at 630 Fairmont Avenue. The clinic replaces the old MedExpress that closed in June of 2021. The walk-in clinic can treat minor illnesses and injuries and is open seven days a week. This is the fourth […]
FBI offering reward for missing woman who was planning a trip with husband to West Virginia
(WTRF) Today FBI Pittsburgh, the Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police announced a new initiative in the search for Maria Miller. The FBI also announced it’s offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads us to a resolution in this case. Miller was last seen at her place of employment, the Dandy Mini […]
WDTV’s Show Your Heart Food Drive benefits Kelly Miller Community Center
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 5 News Daybreak crew is inviting you to participate in WDTV’s Show Your Heart Food Drive on Valentine’s Day to benefit the Kelly Miller Community Center. People can drop off non-perishable food items to our 5 News studios in Bridgeport from 8 a.m....
No injuries in car fire off of I-79 in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No injuries were reported after a car caught fire just off of I-79 along Jerry Dove Drive. The call for the fire came in around noon on Monday, and the Bridgeport Fire Department was dispatched to it. Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart said when his staff...
Mon Power encourages customers to ask for help as National Energy Assistance Day approaches
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - February 1 was National Energy Assistance Day, and Mon Power encouraged customers to reach out if they were struggling to pay their utility bill. Fairmont customer service representative with Mon Power, Thomas Shupp, shared his story with customers. As he’s not always been able to afford bills himself.
Rockingham County structure fire remains under investigation
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) -Assistant Fire Marshall Capt. Todd Spitzer with Rockingham County Fire Rescue said they responded to reports of a structure fire around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said when they arrived to the two-story structure on 1400 block of Turleytown Road, fire was visible near the back, but...
Man charged after firing shotgun in Clarksburg residence
Richard Riggleman of Clarksburg has been charged for a Feb. 4 incident where he fired a shotgun inside of a residence.
8 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
