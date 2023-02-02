Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rochester Residents Thwart Brazen Catalytic Converter Thefts
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating three Twin Cities men suspected of stealing a catalytic converter and attempting to take the car part in two other incidents Saturday morning in Rochester. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of 16th...
Alcohol Suspected in Austin Crash That Hospitalized Three People
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol suspects alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Austin early Tuesday morning. State Troopers responded to the wreck shortly after midnight. The crash occurred at the I-90/11th Dr. Northeast interchange. The state crash report indicates an SUV was traveling east...
Plea Deal For Death of Amish Teenager in Crash Near Preston
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been worked out with a Hastings man to settle a list of criminal charges connected to a traffic crash in Fillmore County that took the life of an Amish teenager. 40-year-old Joseph Perry has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor...
Woman Charged in Sister’s OD Death in Chatfield Pleads Not Guilty
Preston, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea woman today entered not guilty pleas to third-degree murder and other charges stemming from a fatal drug overdose in the Chatfield area two years ago. 50-year-old Jeanne Penhollow was charged a year ago with supplying a lethal dose of narcotics to her...
Mental Health Crisis Leads to Minnesota Explosives Investigation
John Sherwin, Faribault Police Chief, reported today (February 6, 2023) his department continues to investigate a family disturbance call that led to calling a bomb squad. Sherwin says at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 1st. St. NW.
KIMT
Not guilty plea for Rochester break-in where over $80,000 was stolen
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of stealing over $80,000 from a Rochester business is pleading not guilty. Richard Lee Holston, 44 of St. Paul, was charged in July 2022 with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, and felony theft. Rochester police say Holston is one of three individuals who robbed a store in northwest Rocheter on November 4, 2021. Court documents state $80,200 in cash, a truck title, check books, a death certificate, and a company safe were stolen during the burglary.
KAAL-TV
False Mower County contractor accused of swindling homeowners out of thousands for incomplete renovations
(ABC 6 News) – A Brownsdale man appeared in Mower County Court Thursday, Feb. 2, on two charges each of theft by swindle and residential contractor–violation of commissioner order. According to court documents, Larry David Alvarez, 42, was ordered by the Minnesota Department of Labor in October of...
Employee Injured in Fire at Winona County Business
Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are investigating a fire that injured an employee at a Winona County business Saturday. Goodview Fire and Rescue firefighters were dispatched to the blaze shortly after 11:30 a.m. The first crew to arrive reported seeing a heavy fire coming from the backside of Mississippi Welders Supply.
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
KAAL-TV
Zumbrota man appears in court with highest criminal score in judge’s experience
(ABC 6 News) – A Zumbrota man appeared in Dodge County Court Thursday, Feb. 2, and was found to have the highest accumulated criminal score in Judge Jodi Williams’ history with the county. Ramon Jimenez Ruiz, 43, was arrested in early January on a charge of felony check...
KAAL-TV
Man appears in court, accused of molesting teenaged Wendy’s employee
(ABC 6 News) – A man appeared in Olmsted County court on 4th- and 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, after allegedly molesting a 17-year-old employee at the South Wendy’s restaurant in Rochester. Dane Robert Nelson, 32, allegedly supervised the staff at the restaurant located at 2986 Highway 63...
KIMT
Woman, 32, was 4 times over the legal limit when arrested at Rochester elementary school
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 32-year-old woman was four times over the legal BAC limit when her car became stuck in a snowbank at an elementary school this week. Jennifer Hanson was arrested for third-degree DUI Monday at 3 p.m. at Bonner Elementary. Deputies were called and found a driver passed...
Kat Kountry 105
Why Rochester’s Largest Toy Store Is Closing For Good
ABC & Toy Zone located in Rochester's Miracle Mile Shopping Center will be closing for good. The 10,000 square-foot store, which opened in 1993, is the largest locally owned toy store in all of southern Minnesota. The store offered a huge selection of toys and books, educational products, and was...
Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage
Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Five Counts After Domestic Violence Incident
(KWNO)- On February 1 at 4:28 p.m. Winona Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 250 block of Franklin Street. Anthony Whiteside Jr. 35-years-old of Winona, was found outside of the residence, yelling, agitated and not answering any of the officers’ questions. Upon further investigation, officers found Whiteside...
KAAL-TV
Pair arrested Tuesday, charged with transporting 8 lbs. cocaine from California
(ABC 6 News) – A husband and wife from California appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday on charges of transporting cocaine across state borders, as well as 1st-degree drug possession and drug sale. Jorge Arreola, 45, and Noemi Cervantes, 35, of Colton, CA were arrested at around 4 a.m....
fox9.com
Man travels from Michigan to Lakeville to meet 13-year-old girl from social media: Charges
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are looking for a 21-year-old man who allegedly drove from Michigan to Minnesota to see a 13-year-old girl he met on a video chatting website. Lakeville Police officers received a report on Jan. 29 about a 13-year-old girl believed to have been sexually assaulted...
Huge List of Amazing Rochester Restaurants from A to Z
One of the silliest arguments couples have is deciding where to eat. In Minnesota, it is even worse because everyone is trying to be nice with our answers and so we do the whole back and forth of "No, you pick." Half an hour later you are still giving the other person a chance to make up their mind as you are still sitting on your couch as your stomach is growling.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea woman to enter plea in alleged drug sale that led to sister’s death
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea woman is scheduled to enter a plea after being charged with contributing to a fatal Chatfield overdose in 2021. Jeanne Ellen Penhollow, 50, is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing in Fillmore County Court Feb. 6. Penhollow’s plea agreement has not...
KIMT
Rochester woman found in snowbank for 2nd time in a week after another apparent overdose
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 42-year-old Rochester woman was found in a snowbank for the second time in a week after another apparent overdose. Police said the woman was found in a snowbank in the 800 block of 16th St. SE. on Saturday. The woman was unconscious and responded after she...
