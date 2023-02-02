ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Residents Thwart Brazen Catalytic Converter Thefts

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating three Twin Cities men suspected of stealing a catalytic converter and attempting to take the car part in two other incidents Saturday morning in Rochester. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of 16th...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Alcohol Suspected in Austin Crash That Hospitalized Three People

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol suspects alcohol was involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Austin early Tuesday morning. State Troopers responded to the wreck shortly after midnight. The crash occurred at the I-90/11th Dr. Northeast interchange. The state crash report indicates an SUV was traveling east...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Not guilty plea for Rochester break-in where over $80,000 was stolen

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of stealing over $80,000 from a Rochester business is pleading not guilty. Richard Lee Holston, 44 of St. Paul, was charged in July 2022 with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, and felony theft. Rochester police say Holston is one of three individuals who robbed a store in northwest Rocheter on November 4, 2021. Court documents state $80,200 in cash, a truck title, check books, a death certificate, and a company safe were stolen during the burglary.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Employee Injured in Fire at Winona County Business

Goodview, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are investigating a fire that injured an employee at a Winona County business Saturday. Goodview Fire and Rescue firefighters were dispatched to the blaze shortly after 11:30 a.m. The first crew to arrive reported seeing a heavy fire coming from the backside of Mississippi Welders Supply.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Man appears in court, accused of molesting teenaged Wendy’s employee

(ABC 6 News) – A man appeared in Olmsted County court on 4th- and 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct charges, after allegedly molesting a 17-year-old employee at the South Wendy’s restaurant in Rochester. Dane Robert Nelson, 32, allegedly supervised the staff at the restaurant located at 2986 Highway 63...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Why Rochester’s Largest Toy Store Is Closing For Good

ABC & Toy Zone located in Rochester's Miracle Mile Shopping Center will be closing for good. The 10,000 square-foot store, which opened in 1993, is the largest locally owned toy store in all of southern Minnesota. The store offered a huge selection of toys and books, educational products, and was...
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Resort Suffers Fire Damage

Dusty Dienst, Faribault Fire Chief reported at 10:38 a.m. February 3, 2023 firefighters received a call from Winjum's Resort, 17759 177th St. W. The caller stated they went into the restaurant and it appeared a fire had occurred sometime overnight. The fire was out but they wanted the fire department to come and make sure everything was okay.
FARIBAULT, MN
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Arrested on Five Counts After Domestic Violence Incident

(KWNO)- On February 1 at 4:28 p.m. Winona Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 250 block of Franklin Street. Anthony Whiteside Jr. 35-years-old of Winona, was found outside of the residence, yelling, agitated and not answering any of the officers’ questions. Upon further investigation, officers found Whiteside...
WINONA, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Huge List of Amazing Rochester Restaurants from A to Z

One of the silliest arguments couples have is deciding where to eat. In Minnesota, it is even worse because everyone is trying to be nice with our answers and so we do the whole back and forth of "No, you pick." Half an hour later you are still giving the other person a chance to make up their mind as you are still sitting on your couch as your stomach is growling.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

