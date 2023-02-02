Read full article on original website
Disney Ride Closed Indefinitely After “Disgraceful” Issue
After complaints from Guests and fans alike, a family-friendly attraction has now shut down in Disney. Much like the other Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Paris is going through a lot of changes. For starters, Guests can head on over to the brand-new Avengers Campus for some thrilling adventures with their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Loki. This land is very similar to the one found in Disneyland California Adventure, though the Paris version features one different ride.
Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End
A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
Disney’s Classic Haunted Mansion Ride Now Closed
A classic Disney attraction is now closed. The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, houses many incredible rides and attractions, ranging from Space Mountain and the Matterhorn Bobsleds to the breathtaking new experiences found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The Resort is made up of two Parks, Disneyland and Disneyland California Adventure.
Disney World Planning Ban That Will Affect All Guests
If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort anytime soon, you need to know that changes may be on the horizon. Disney World Guests have known the Orlando location as a place that brings magic, and the nostalgia that comes from riding your favorite attractions and enjoying special entertainment offerings is unlike anything you can experience anywhere else.
Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately
Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
You Won't Believe Why DeSantis Really Wants Disney Gone
Disney’s decades-long deal with the Sunshine State is about to end soon. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would request state officials to exert control over special local government powers once held by Disney World. He also went after Disney last year for disagreeing with one of his statements around the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
Disney’s Newest Hotel CANCELING Reservations Due to Low Occupancy!
In March 2022, Disney opened a new, one-of-a-kind immersive hotel at the Walt Disney World Resort — the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser. The Starcruiser is unlike anything Disney has ever done. Guests stay in the hotel for two nights, only leaving to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. While on the Starcruiser, Guests will dine in a galactic supper club, complete with out-of-this-world entertainment. They can also choose to join the Resistance or the First Order and go on secret missions, and even engage in lightsaber training.
Royal Caribbean Has Bad News (and a Warning) for Cruise Fans
The cruise line's executives spoke at a recent event for travel agents and, if you plan to cruise next year you should probably listen
Iconic Disney World Attraction Abandoned, Completely Empty
It’s not just Splash Mountain that has been emptied at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort. “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is home to many iconic attractions and entertainment offerings at its four theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Disneyland employees laughed at disabled woman who fell exiting ride, died 5 months later, lawsuit alleges
A disabled woman fell and broke her leg exiting Disneyland's Jungle Cruise ride while employees laughed and didn't help, a lawsuit alleges.
Flight attendants reveal the free "hidden" amenities that passengers can get in economy class
Flying in economy class is the most affordable option but it can also be a tad bit uncomfortable. Seats are smaller, there is not much leg space, and meal and beverage service are usually limited.
This Adults-only All-inclusive Resort Just Opened in the Dominican Republic With 6 Pools, Ocean-view Suites, and a Beach
Marriott International's Luxury Collection moves into the all-inclusive space with the unveiling of Sanctuary Cap Cana, a Luxury Collection All-inclusive Resort.
Disney Park Guest Sneaks Into Restricted Backstage Area, Regrets What They See
Peeking backstage at the Disney Parks is a dream for many Disney fans. While the reality of what’s “behind the curtain” is mostly break rooms, storage, and maintenance areas, the mystery intrigues many Guests. Some Disney “urban explorers” have gone so far as to get arrested for trespassing and theft.
Heiress Abigail Disney calls private jets ‘cancer’ and says she sometimes flies business class
Walt Disney’s grandniece wants rich people to quit flying their private jets, and buy a comfy business class ticket instead.
I spent $10,000 on my family's 5-night Disney Cruise. From a 614-square-foot suite with 2 bathrooms to on-call concierges, here's what it was like.
My family of four splurged on a concierge suite on aDisney Dream cruise. Here's what it came with and why it was mostly worth the price.
Disney World Guests Overrun Dated Ride, Break Attraction
Walt Disney World Resort just found itself down another ride. Splash Mountain permanently closed after its final day on Sunday. The popular Disney Park attraction has been open for more than 30 years and featured characters Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear. The attraction was based on themes from the controversial movie Song of the South, which ultimately led Disney to the decision to close it permanently and change it to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis plans to rid Walt Disney World of its special tax district privileges
Walt Disney World® Resort’s aura of childhood wonder and joy is widely adored by Americans young and old. Ensconced in a web of highways in swampy Central Florida, Disney World’s sprawling network of theme parks, water parks, hotels, golf courses, shopping districts and entertainment complexes make up a world unto itself. It is the self-reported “Most Magical Place on Earth.”
Disney reveals storyline for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the ride that’s replacing Splash Mountain
The new ride is being presented as a trip to the bayou with Tiana, the protagonist from “The Princess and the Frog."
