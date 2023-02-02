ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 dumbest questions asked to the Eagles at Super Bowl media night

Super Bowl media night gave reporters access to Eagles players and coaches ahead of the biggest game of their lives. Some came with truly dumb questions. The Eagles landed in Glendale, AZ for the Super Bowl on Sunday but the true Super Bowl week festivities didn’t get going until Sunday night. That’s when the media got the chance to pepper them with questions about anything and everything.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
How are professional bettors wagering on 2023 Super Bowl?

We’re just a few days away from Super Bowl 57, and waves of people continue to place their bets. When it comes to professional bettors, those who make a living on their winnings, most of already placed their wagers. To find out how professional bettors are betting on the big game, all you have to do is follow the money.
KANSAS CITY, MO
3 free agents the Packers should happily let leave in 2023

The offseason is here for the Green Bay Packers, and they should already be teeing up decisions to not bring these free agents back. The Green Bay Packers are in bad shape financially for 2023, $16.48 million above the cap going into the offseason, the seventh-worst in the league. That reality defines the way in which Green Bay will move forward and make decisions this offseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
Latest 2023 Super Bowl odds (Line movement towards Chiefs)

The week of the big game is here and there has been some small line movement towards the underdog. The Kansas City Chiefs were 2.5-point underdogs early last week, but money has poured in on the AFC representative in Super Bowl 57, as the team is now catching 1.5. While the difference is slight, it does show some interest in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at a small underdog price.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays

The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
