prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Chiefs WR should be banned from Philly for this unforgivable cheesesteak take
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster gave his cheesesteak take, and he probably won’t receive a warm welcome in Philadelphia in the future. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are less than a week away from their big meeting in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Ariz. Ahead...
Jalen Hurts had awesome gift with secret message for Eagles teammates on the way to Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts got his teammates a great Super Bowl gift with a, so far, secret message included. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has quickly become one of the quarterbacks you point to and say, “That’s the standard” in the NFL. Not only with his on-field play, but with his resilience playing through injuries and his off-field leadership.
Sean Payton tells Team 3 to take a hike during Broncos intro presser
Sean Payton is not going to tolerate Team 3’s nonsense as the Denver Broncos head coach. After being named the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, Sean Payton made it abundantly clear that Team 3 is not going to be wreaking havoc inside of the Broncos building this season.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
3 dumbest questions asked to the Eagles at Super Bowl media night
Super Bowl media night gave reporters access to Eagles players and coaches ahead of the biggest game of their lives. Some came with truly dumb questions. The Eagles landed in Glendale, AZ for the Super Bowl on Sunday but the true Super Bowl week festivities didn’t get going until Sunday night. That’s when the media got the chance to pepper them with questions about anything and everything.
How are professional bettors wagering on 2023 Super Bowl?
We’re just a few days away from Super Bowl 57, and waves of people continue to place their bets. When it comes to professional bettors, those who make a living on their winnings, most of already placed their wagers. To find out how professional bettors are betting on the big game, all you have to do is follow the money.
3 free agents the Packers should happily let leave in 2023
The offseason is here for the Green Bay Packers, and they should already be teeing up decisions to not bring these free agents back. The Green Bay Packers are in bad shape financially for 2023, $16.48 million above the cap going into the offseason, the seventh-worst in the league. That reality defines the way in which Green Bay will move forward and make decisions this offseason.
Chiefs could steal star receiver from division rival this offseason
If the Chargers have to cut star wide receiver Keenan Allen to get under the cap, the Chiefs could be one of his most intriguing suitors. Last year Keenan Allen made headlines in Chiefs country by claiming Tyreek Hill’s departure was going to “expose some people.”. He was...
Keenan Allen rumors: 5 teams that should jump to sign WR if Chargers cut him
The Los Angeles Chargers could end up making star wide receiver Keenan Allen a cap casualty. There is no way around it, the Los Angeles Chargers must get under the cap one way or another. The Bolts are nearly $20 million in the hole. While 13 other NFL teams need...
Last Chance: Special FanDuel + DraftKings $3,000 Super Bowl Promo Ends This Week
FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook are the industry leaders for a reason. They’re willing to go to huge lengths to bring in new players, and that’s especially true at Super Bowl time. The two books have totally different offers for this year’s Chiefs-Eagles showdown, but you really don’t...
Sean Payton picks Eagles in Super Bowl for reasons Broncos fans will love
Head coach Sean Payton revealed which side he’s backing in the Super Bowl, automatically getting him into Broncos fans’ good graces. Denver Broncos new head coach Sean Payton gave a brilliant explanation for why he picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Latest 2023 Super Bowl odds (Line movement towards Chiefs)
The week of the big game is here and there has been some small line movement towards the underdog. The Kansas City Chiefs were 2.5-point underdogs early last week, but money has poured in on the AFC representative in Super Bowl 57, as the team is now catching 1.5. While the difference is slight, it does show some interest in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at a small underdog price.
Detroit Pistons: A wild and expensive way to net a 1st-round pick
When Marvin Bagley III first arrived in The D, he brought some much needed excitement with him. For all of the flaws the big man had, his athleticism and potential were worth the meager cost for the Detroit Pistons to acquire him. Bagley suited up just 18 times for the...
Colts appear to be done with Saturday on Sundays
The Indianapolis Colts are not likely to remove the interim tag on Jeff Saturday as head coach. In a matter of seconds, Ian Rapoport delivered absolute gold on the Indianapolis Colts‘ one-of-one coaching search to the boys of The Pat McAfee Show. Rapoport is a regular guest on the...
