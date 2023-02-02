ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Night Court’ Renewed For Season 2 At NBC

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
NBC has renewed Night Court for a second season following the airing of the revival’s first four episodes.

NBC says that Night Court has reached an audience of 25.7M in delayed viewing since it premiered on January 17. The premiere episode ranked as the No. 1 broadcast premiere of the 2022-23 season in both the ad-friendly 18-49 demographic and in total audience. In total viewers, it raked in the most viewers for any comedy premiere since The Conners debuted on ABC in 2018. It was NBC’s best comedy premiere since Will & Grace in 2017.

The new Night Court follows judge Abby Stone ( Melissa Rauch ), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, as she follows in her father’s footsteps presiding over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court. Throughout Season 1, she tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Laroquette).

RELATED: John Larroquette & Melissa Rauch Talk Complex Father-Daughter Relationship On ‘Night Court’; How Markie Post Felt About Revival

“It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they have such incredibly warm feelings, and, more broadly, it’s testament to how broadcast is still a huge driver of communal viewing,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A huge thank you to our studio partners, a wonderful cast, incredibly talented writers and producers, and a crew that has transformed a lower Manhattan courtroom into a true family.”

“The verdict is in and the ‘new-boot’ of Night Court is a hit! The series’ razor-sharp humor makes the show a weekly must-watch,” said Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group. “We’re overjoyed that court will remain in session and return with new cases for season two. We’re so grateful to our colleagues at NBC, to the richly talented creative team led by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, Dan Rubin, and John Larroquette, and to the stellar ensemble cast.”

Rubin writes and executive produces. Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch also executive produce. Larroquette produces. Warner Bros. Television produces in association with After January Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Katie Campione contributed to this report.

