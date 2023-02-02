ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Intermittent lane closures on SW 43rd Court in Ocala through February 16

Ocala motorists can expect intermittent lane closures on SW 43rd Court, between the intersections of SW 40th Street and SW 36th Street, through the morning of Thursday, February 16. On the affected dates, Engineered Spray Solutions will be doing sewer manhole rehabilitation for the City of Ocala. This work will...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Residents are doing a service by demanding answers on Morse Boulevard

Residents are doing an important service by demanding answers about possible solutions to enhance safety on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. More than 200 hundred Villagers are expected to show up for the discussion of a Morse Boulevard safety study later this week. Community Development District 1 supervisors will hear from Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. on Friday morning about the traffic study into the dangers of co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala firefighters respond to four-vehicle crash with rollover on N Pine Avenue

Ocala firefighters responded to the intersection of N Pine Avenue and NW 10th Street on Monday morning after receiving reports of a multi-vehicle accident in the area. Shortly after 8:50 a.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engine 1, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer were dispatched to the intersection. Upon arrival, crew members observed a multi-vehicle crash with rollover.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Rescue crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Ocala

Ocala Fire Rescue (OFR) responded to a multi-vehicle accident with rollover this morning around 9:00 a.m. in Ocala. The accident happened at North Pine Avenue and Northwest 10th Street. Rescue crews say when they arrived, there were four cars involved in the accident. OFR says one vehicle was rolled over...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Railroad work will cause major blockage next week on County Road 466

Railroad work will cause a major blockage next week on County Road 466 in Oxford. County Road 466 will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning Monday at the railroad crossing between U.S. 301 and County Road 105. CSX Transportation is scheduled to perform track maintenance, which is expected...
OXFORD, FL
WCJB

Traffic crash in Marion County temporarily shuts down highway

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A vehicle crash near Silver Springs blocked the east and westbound lanes of Highway 40 in Marion County early Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol officials say that an R.V., a Ford sedan, and a van collided around 7:47 p.m. near 183 Avenue Road Friday night.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Belleview resident shares thoughts on repaving U.S. Highway 441

In response to a recent letter from a Belleview resident that discussed road construction on U.S. Highway 441, another resident from Belleview wrote in to voice his thoughts on the topic. “It is cheaper and faster to repave a road before it starts to crumble and develop potholes. Highway 441...
BELLEVIEW, FL
WCJB

Early morning Fire affects local sports manufacturer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An early Monday morning fire at a sports equipment manufacturer caused extensive damage. A spokesman for Bear Archery said faulty equipment may be the cause of the fire. About two dozen Gainesville Firefighters were called out to Bear Archery about Monday 1am.The fire was contained to a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Governor proposes $479 million I-75 project

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently announced his $7 billion Moving Florida Forward legislation initiative that would expedite 20 infrastructure projects across the state. The proposal still needs to pass the state House and Senate during the upcoming legislative session. If approved, Marion County residents would see a $479 million construction investment on around 29 miles of I-75 for auxiliary lanes.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Speeding driver arrested while returning home from late-night party

A speeding driver was arrested while returning home from a late-night party. Keisha Lashay Rawlings, 32, was driving at 3:41 a.m. Monday to her home in the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake when she was caught on radar traveling at 68 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at the entrance to the apartment complex.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Sunset At Letty Towles Dog Park In Ocala

The sun was setting after an afternoon of canine activity at Letty Towles Dog Park in Ocala. Thanks to Hailey Miron for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida

I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Tequila drinker arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages

A tequila drinker was arrested after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages. Brittney Lashay Allen, 24, of Leesburg, was driving at 2 a.m. Sunday turning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 from Main Street when she began accelerating and was caught on radar traveling at 61 miles per hour in 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She made a U-turn and proceeded onto La Plaza Parkway and was straddling two lanes. The officer approached the vehicle and immediately detected the odor of alcohol coming from the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents weigh in on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options

Several residents recently submitted letters to further discuss the topic of grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “I read the letters by residents requesting more grocery stores and I felt the need to put my two cents in. First of all, all the complaints should have been considerations before choosing a location to live. You should have researched the area before you moved there. You want grocery stores built near you in a county where growth is already out of control. These grocery stores provide hundreds of part-time, minimum wage jobs that will do nothing but increase homelessness in your area. A grocery store employee cannot pay rent when he or she only makes $250 a week because of the lack of affordable housing in this town. People are ready to make demands without thinking of the consequences. Something to chew on,” says Silver Springs resident Colleen O’Brien.
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy