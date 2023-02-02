WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockout has been lifted for Hunter High and Hunter Elementary schools as of 1:26 p.m. Tuesday. Both schools were placed on lockout Tuesday morning by West Valley City police after “suspicious activity off campus in the neighboring area,” a statement from the Granite School District says.

