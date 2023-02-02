ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La La Land Musical Film Will Be Adapted for Broadway: 'The Next Exciting Chapter'

The 2016 Oscar-winning film starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone  La La Land is planning to head to New York.  The 2016 Oscar-winning film, which starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as lovers pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles, is being adapted for Broadway, Lionsgate and producer Marc Platt announced Tuesday.  Bartlett Sher, who won a Tony Award for directing the 2008 Broadway revival of South Pacific, will be at the helm of the project, which will feature a script by Ayad Akhtar (Broadway's Disgraced) and Matthew Decker.  The stage...
