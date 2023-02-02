ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
ETOnline.com

Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)

Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
ETOnline.com

Inside Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' 'Peaceful' Relationship Post-Romance

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have shaken off any problems between them! In fact, a source tells ET that the pop superstars are friendly. "Taylor and Harry have no issues and they are friendly," the source tells ET. "Taylor thinks Harry is such a talented artist and has nothing but respect for him. Their relationship was a long time ago, and Taylor has moved on and is very happy in her relationship with Joe [Alwyn]. She has matured as a person and things are peaceful and good between them."
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Is Just Peachy in Show-Stopping GRAMMYs 2023 Look

Lizzo is a vision in peach in her 2023 GRAMMY Awards look. The "2 Be Loved" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans a look at her gorgeous gown, complete with a floral embroidered cape. In the video, the camera begins with a close-up on Lizzo's face, highlighting...
ETOnline.com

Shania Twain Explains Her Red Hair and Bold 2023 GRAMMYs Transformation (Exclusive)

From blond to brown red all in one week, Shania Twain is clearly not afraid to switch up her hair color and put on a bold outfit -- and that does impress us much!. The iconic singer definitely could not be missed as she stepped out at the 2023 GRAMMYs on Sunday in a larger-than-life Harris Reed look: a white suit adorned with jumbo-sized black polka dots topped with a massive hat in the matching print. Completing the whimsical ensemble, Twain sported fiery red hair, a departure from her usual brown locks and a swift switch from the platinum blond tresses she was sporting mere days ago.
ETOnline.com

Why Taylor Hawkins Wasn't Included in 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam Tribute

Foo Fighters fans were quick to point out that late drummer Taylor Hawkins was not included in the 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam tribute. However, the rocker -- who died on March 25, 2022 -- was featured in an emotional tribute in last year's ceremony. The 2022 awards show, which was held on April 3, came just nine days after his tragic death.
ETOnline.com

Lizzo 'Hard Launches' Boyfriend Myke Wright on Social Media: See Their Sweet PDA on Pre-GRAMMYs Red Carpet

Lizzo is making things officially official with her boyfriend Myke Wright. Although the singer has been publicly dating Myke since they were first spotted on Valentine's Day in February 2022, and the couple made their debut as a couple at the premiere screening for Lizzo's Emmy-winning reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the singer has previously stated that the carpet appearance didn't count.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ETOnline.com

Lance Bass' Twins Make Adorable Red Carpet Debut

Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, introduced their twins to Hollywood, and the kiddos shined in their red-carpet debut!. The 43-year-old former *NSYNC singer and Turchin, 36, brought their 1-year-old twins -- Violet Betty and Alexander James -- to the Gold Meets Golden event Saturday in Beverly Hills. The couple told ET's Deidre Behar that they had no idea there was going to be a red carpet event, which is why they said they opted for a more casual look.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ETOnline.com

Ben Affleck Goes Viral With His Serious Facial Expressions at 2023 GRAMMYs

Ben Affleck made waves on the internet for his serious facial expressions while seated in the front row at the 2023 GRAMMYs. Affleck joined wife Jennifer Lopez in the center of the front row at the GRAMMYs on Sunday, where cameras often panned to the couple during musical numbers. More than once, Affleck was caught standing still while Lopez danced excitedly next to him.
ETOnline.com

'La La Land' to Be Adapted Into a Broadway Musical

La La Land is packing its bags and heading to Broadway!. Lionsgate and producer Marc Platt announced on Tuesday that the beloved 2016 musical, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, is set to be adapted for the Great White Way. La La Land stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as...
ETOnline.com

Bad Bunny Gets Everyone Dancing, Including Taylor Swift, During GRAMMYs Opening Performance

Bad Bunny is back on the GRAMMYs stage! On Sunday, the 28-year-old global superstar performed a medley from his album, Un Verano Sin Ti. The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, brought Puerto Rico to the Crypto.com Arena and got his fellow musicians -- including Taylor Swift -- on their feet as they danced along.

