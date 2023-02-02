Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Why Ben Affleck Wasn't 'His Usual Self' During GRAMMYs Date Night With Jennifer Lopez: Source
Ben Affleck wasn't himself at Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards. After the 50-year-old went viral for his less-than-thrilled facial expressions during the event, a source tells ET about Affleck's date night with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. "Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the GRAMMYs, but they have...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
ETOnline.com
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey Reunite for 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' 20th Anniversary
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, which first debuted in theaters on Feb. 7, 2003. The two stars appeared on Instagram Live to discuss their hit rom-com, revisit memories of working together and imagine where their characters are now.
ETOnline.com
Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)
Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
ETOnline.com
Megan Fox Says Machine Gun Kelly Showed a Side of Himself She's Never Seen Before After GRAMMYs Loss
Megan Fox is proud of her man! The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to rave about her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, after the 32-year-old singer lost his first GRAMMY nomination on Sunday to Ozzy Osbourne. "Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a...
ETOnline.com
Inside Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles' 'Peaceful' Relationship Post-Romance
Taylor Swift and Harry Styles have shaken off any problems between them! In fact, a source tells ET that the pop superstars are friendly. "Taylor and Harry have no issues and they are friendly," the source tells ET. "Taylor thinks Harry is such a talented artist and has nothing but respect for him. Their relationship was a long time ago, and Taylor has moved on and is very happy in her relationship with Joe [Alwyn]. She has matured as a person and things are peaceful and good between them."
ETOnline.com
Lizzo Is Just Peachy in Show-Stopping GRAMMYs 2023 Look
Lizzo is a vision in peach in her 2023 GRAMMY Awards look. The "2 Be Loved" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to give fans a look at her gorgeous gown, complete with a floral embroidered cape. In the video, the camera begins with a close-up on Lizzo's face, highlighting...
ETOnline.com
Shania Twain Explains Her Red Hair and Bold 2023 GRAMMYs Transformation (Exclusive)
From blond to brown red all in one week, Shania Twain is clearly not afraid to switch up her hair color and put on a bold outfit -- and that does impress us much!. The iconic singer definitely could not be missed as she stepped out at the 2023 GRAMMYs on Sunday in a larger-than-life Harris Reed look: a white suit adorned with jumbo-sized black polka dots topped with a massive hat in the matching print. Completing the whimsical ensemble, Twain sported fiery red hair, a departure from her usual brown locks and a swift switch from the platinum blond tresses she was sporting mere days ago.
ETOnline.com
2023 GRAMMYs Cutest Couples: Check Out Miranda Lambert, Lizzo and More Stars' Date Nights
We're just a few weeks away from Valentine's Day and love is already in the air at the 65th GRAMMY Awards. The big event turned out to be a date night for a slew of celebrities who showed up on the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.
ETOnline.com
'Bachelorette' Alum Dale Moss Reacts to Ex Clare Crawley's Wedding (Exclusive)
Dale Moss is speaking out about Clare Crawley's wedding. Days after Crawley and Ryan Dawkins tied the knot, ET's Deidre Behar spoke to Moss, the Bachelorette alum's ex-fiancé, at the Gold Meets Golden event in Beverly Hills. "I think the ultimate thing is obviously finding that forever person. Love...
ETOnline.com
Why Taylor Hawkins Wasn't Included in 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam Tribute
Foo Fighters fans were quick to point out that late drummer Taylor Hawkins was not included in the 2023 GRAMMYs In Memoriam tribute. However, the rocker -- who died on March 25, 2022 -- was featured in an emotional tribute in last year's ceremony. The 2022 awards show, which was held on April 3, came just nine days after his tragic death.
ETOnline.com
Lizzo 'Hard Launches' Boyfriend Myke Wright on Social Media: See Their Sweet PDA on Pre-GRAMMYs Red Carpet
Lizzo is making things officially official with her boyfriend Myke Wright. Although the singer has been publicly dating Myke since they were first spotted on Valentine's Day in February 2022, and the couple made their debut as a couple at the premiere screening for Lizzo's Emmy-winning reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the singer has previously stated that the carpet appearance didn't count.
ETOnline.com
Kim Petras Reflects on Her Historic GRAMMY Win: 'Labels Matter So Much' (Exclusive)
After making history at the 2023 GRAMMYs by becoming the first openly transgender person to win the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Kim Petras reflected on her win with ET while attending Universal Music Group’s after-party. "Labels matter so much. So, for the Recording Academy to honor me...
ETOnline.com
Lance Bass' Twins Make Adorable Red Carpet Debut
Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin, introduced their twins to Hollywood, and the kiddos shined in their red-carpet debut!. The 43-year-old former *NSYNC singer and Turchin, 36, brought their 1-year-old twins -- Violet Betty and Alexander James -- to the Gold Meets Golden event Saturday in Beverly Hills. The couple told ET's Deidre Behar that they had no idea there was going to be a red carpet event, which is why they said they opted for a more casual look.
ETOnline.com
LL Cool J Says It Hasn't Been 'Hard' Saying Goodbye to 'NCIS: LA' (Exclusive)
LL Cool J is opening up about saying goodbye to NCIS: LA. The star of the outgoing CBS procedural spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on the GRAMMYs carpet on Sunday about closing one chapter of his career. On Jan. 20, CBS announced that the current 14th season would be NCIS: LA's last.
ETOnline.com
Ben Affleck Goes Viral With His Serious Facial Expressions at 2023 GRAMMYs
Ben Affleck made waves on the internet for his serious facial expressions while seated in the front row at the 2023 GRAMMYs. Affleck joined wife Jennifer Lopez in the center of the front row at the GRAMMYs on Sunday, where cameras often panned to the couple during musical numbers. More than once, Affleck was caught standing still while Lopez danced excitedly next to him.
ETOnline.com
Biggest Fashion Moments - 2023 GRAMMYs
Check out the 2023 GRAMMYs' biggest fashion moments. The awards took place on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
ETOnline.com
'La La Land' to Be Adapted Into a Broadway Musical
La La Land is packing its bags and heading to Broadway!. Lionsgate and producer Marc Platt announced on Tuesday that the beloved 2016 musical, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, is set to be adapted for the Great White Way. La La Land stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as...
ETOnline.com
Bad Bunny Gets Everyone Dancing, Including Taylor Swift, During GRAMMYs Opening Performance
Bad Bunny is back on the GRAMMYs stage! On Sunday, the 28-year-old global superstar performed a medley from his album, Un Verano Sin Ti. The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, brought Puerto Rico to the Crypto.com Arena and got his fellow musicians -- including Taylor Swift -- on their feet as they danced along.
