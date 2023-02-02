ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

KNX Hero detained smash-n-grab suspects in Torrance

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (KNX) - On Dec. 20, 2022, Staff Sergeant ( SSgt) Josue Fragoso with the Marine Corps Recruiting Substation in Torrance was working with a recruit in his office when he heard the sound of shattering glass.

SSgt Fragoso had a feeling he knew exactly where it came from - a nearby jewelry store.

The pair made their way to the store, where they saw four suspects, one with a sledgehammer, attempting to steal jewelry. They immediately jumped into action, stopping two of the four suspects from fleeing, apprehending them until Torrance Police could arrive.

Fragoso tells KNX reporter Heather Jordan his seven years in the Marines have given him the ability to stop an active crime like this one.

"The Marines definitely helped me a lot in keeping my composure under a stressful situation and environment, making sure I analyze the situation and take the best course of action," SSgt Fragoso said.

His quick thinking and service to his community make Staff Sergeant Josue Fragoso our KNX Hero of the Week!

