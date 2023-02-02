Read full article on original website
Teresa Giudice Says Margaret Josephs 'Should Have Never' Come to Her Wedding If She Supported Melissa Gorga
"I only wanted people to be there that wanted to be there," The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said of her August wedding to husband Louie Ruelas Teresa Giudice isn't holding back when it comes to Margaret Josephs' decision to attend her wedding to Luis "Louie" Ruelas. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, opened up about Josephs' choice to leave her wedding early in support of Melissa and Joe Gorga, who also skipped her big day amid their ongoing feud. "If she was supporting Melissa, she...
Teresa Giudice's Blended Family Gets Together for Daughter Milania's 17th Birthday — See Photos!
Teresa Giudice is celebrating as daughter Milania takes one step closer to adulthood Teresa Giudice has another daughter approaching adulthood. On Sunday, the mom of four, 50, celebrated her second youngest, Milania, on her 17th birthday. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her blended family got together to celebrate the teen with balloons and birthday cake in a classic family gathering. "Happy 17th Birthday my beautiful MILANIA 🎂🥰🎁🎉🎈🎊❤️ I Lovvvvvve to the moon 🌙 & back ❤️," she captioned the two photos she posted, which show Giudice...
Mila Kunis Calls Out Husband Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon for Looking 'So Awkward' on Red Carpet
"You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together," Kunis reportedly told the stars via email, Witherspoon revealed on the Today show Monday Mila Kunis has notes for Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher about their recent appearances while promoting their new romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine. "She goes, 'You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together,'" Witherspoon, 46, told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday's Today show, adding that Kunis, 39, said so via an email to her and her husband the...
Maria Menounos Expecting First Baby with Husband Keven Undergaro After Decade-Long Journey
Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro will become first-time parents in 2023 Maria Menounos is going to be a mom! The TV host, 44, and husband Keven Undergaro are expecting their first baby, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. "Just after a decade of trying everything, we are so grateful to the beautiful family helping us conceive our baby," the mom-to-be tells PEOPLE. "Keven, my dad and I are all beyond excited for this soul to come into our lives. What a blessing." Menounos, who worked with Family Match Consulting, also...
David Hasselhoff's Daughter Taylor Hasselhoff Is Married! Inside Her Black-Tie Garden Wedding
The luxury real estate agent said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore on Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California, telling PEOPLE: "We're stoked!" Taylor Hasselhoff is married! The Aaron Kirman Group luxury real estate agent and CEO, 32, said "I do" to fiancé Madison Fiore, 33, in front of 186 guests on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Ethereal Gardens in Escondido, California. "It was so great being able to bring everybody together from our families and friends, and have everybody in the same room," Taylor tells PEOPLE exclusively...
Leah Remini Says She and Husband Angelo Are 'More of a Mess Now' After Daughter Returns to College
The actress is getting candid about her journey as the parent of a college freshman Leah Remini is sharing what she's learned as a parent to a college freshman. "One of the things I've learned in life is that there is always time to course correct," Remini wrote in a post shared on her social media accounts on Monday. "There's no sense in sticking to something that doesn't work for you. In any situation. At any point in your life." Remini, 52, previously revealed to fans through an Instagram post in September that her...
Peacock Releases Statement After RHUGT Incident with Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo
"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," Peacock and production company Shed Media tell PEOPLE in a joint statement An investigation was launched into the incident that led to the early exits of Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4, the show's network and production company say. In a joint statement to PEOPLE, representatives for Peacock and Shed Media broke their silence about what happened during filming of the second installment of...
Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's 'Bummed' to Miss Renovations But Is 'Busy with a Little Angel'
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa welcomed their first baby together, a son, on Jan. 31 Heather Rae El Moussa is keeping busy as a new mom! The Selling Sunset star, 35, gave fans an update on her Instagram Story Monday, noting that she's been "a little out of commission" since the birth of her baby boy with husband Tarek El Moussa last month. In the short video on her Story, Heather talked to her followers as she sat up in bed while cradling her baby boy in her...
Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She's Experimenting with Long Bangs Again: 'Let's See How Long This Lasts'
“I only expose my forehead to the light every few years,” joked the actress, who’s known for her short curtain-style fringe Bryce Dallas Howard is adventuring into new hair territory. The Jurassic World star (and famous redhead) is known for her wispy eyebrow-length bangs. But in new Instagram selfies shared Tuesday, the 41-year-old actress revealed that she's ready to give a longer fringe another go. "I'm giving long bangs another chance!" she wrote under a series of photos of her blown-out middle-parted bangs. "I only expose my forehead...
Hilary Swank Shares Sweet Pregnancy Update: 'Oven's Heatin' Up, Dough's Beginning to Rise'
The pregnant Oscar winner is getting ready to welcome twins with husband Philip Schneider Hilary Swank is getting excited now that she's nearing the end of her pregnancy. The Oscar-winning actress, 48, shared a photo on Instagram Sunday, in which she can be seen beaming in a kitchen while baring her baby bump. In the caption of her post, Swank — who is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider — teased her impending due date, writing, "Oven's heatin' up, dough's beginning to rise!! 😜👼🏼👼🏼." The comments section of her post...
Leah Remini Says Her Role as a Mom 'Changed Overnight' After Daughter Left for College
Leah Remini revealed that her daughter Sofia, 18, recently switched colleges after beginning classes during the fall semester Leah Remini is getting candid about life as an empty nester. The PEOPLE Puzzler host, who is returning to Game Show Network to host season 3 of the series, recently chatted with PEOPLE about how she's feeling after sending her 18-year-old daughter off to college. Remini, 52, previously revealed to fans through an Instagram post in September that her daughter Sofia headed off to her first year in college as Remini began her second year at NYU....
Ashton Kutcher Says Red Carpets Are Difficult Because He's 'Hard of Hearing' After Vasculitis Battle
Ashton Kutcher previously detailed his battle with a rare form of vasculitis, an autoimmune disease that caused vision and hearing loss and left him temporarily immobile Hitting the red carpet hasn't been easy for Ashton Kutcher since his 2019 health scare. While appearing on the Chicks in the Office podcast, the 45-year-old actor opened up about the memes surrounding his latest red carpet appearance, and how some people thought he looked awkward promoting his new romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine, alongside costar Reese Witherspoon. Kutcher explained that doing...
Maria Menounos Shares Ultrasound Video with Dad in Emotional Clip: 'That's My Baby'
Maria Menounos and husband Keven Undergaro are expecting their first baby together after a decade-long journey Maria Menounos shared a sweet moment with her father after learning that she and her husband Keven Undergaro will welcome their first baby together. In an emotional video exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Menounos, 44, watches an ultrasound video with her father, Constantinos, by her side. "Oh my God," Menounos says in the video as she and her father watch. "Guys, that's my baby. I love you." Another person watching the video then holds up their phone to...
