UW partners with state's investment in Plenty Inc.

LARAMIE — Following a historic investment by the state in Laramie’s advanced vertical farming company Plenty Inc., the University of Wyoming has joined with other public and private partners to further advance an innovative, growing industry with roots at the university.

UW’s new Controlled Environment Agriculture Center will conduct research and develop a workforce for Plenty, which is expanding its Wyoming operation with a $20 million grant from the state. One of Plenty’s co-founders is Nate Storey, who pioneered vertical farming technology as a UW graduate student and entrepreneur a decade ago.

“This is an exciting new industry that has tremendous potential to boost Wyoming’s economy, diversify the state’s important agriculture industry and drive job creation and innovation,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a news release. “Our new Controlled Environment Agriculture Center is poised to become a destination for research, training and workforce development in this rapidly growing sector in the fresh produce industry.”

Storey, Plenty’s Laramie-based chief science officer, who got his start at UW’s business incubator after winning a startup challenge competition in 2011, said that the work happening in Laramie will help accelerate indoor farming and its contribution to the increasingly constrained global food supply.

“The University of Wyoming will be a valuable partner in the next frontier of our controlled environment agriculture research as well as a pipeline for top-notch talent as we expand our work in Laramie,” he said.

Storey will speak in an event titled “Indoor Agriculture and Yield” at 1:10 p.m. Friday in a UW Department of Plant Sciences seminar via Zoom. Parag Chitnis, UW’s vice president for research and economic development, said that the state’s investments to expand Plenty’s research and development facilities in Wyoming create a “unique corporate sponsorship opportunity for UW in research and workforce development.”

UW’s Controlled Environment Agriculture Center leverages the state’s investments in the University’s Science Initiative and Tier-1 Engineering Initiative, its tradition in plant sciences and emphasis on interdisciplinary research.

“It will draw on expertise from academic units across the campus, including the College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources, the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, and the College of Business,” Chitnis said. “The center will work with existing academic programs to train students in controlled environment agriculture in collaboration with Plenty — graduates who will be prepared for immediate workforce needs in the research and production operations of Plenty.”

In addition to providing seed grants for research and supporting graduate studies in controlled environment agriculture, the new center aims to develop certification and microcredential programs in the field; conduct summer school courses with a focus on vertical farming; and lead research workshops and lectures.

The center will have a strong virtual component to allow collaborations with researchers at Wyoming’s community colleges and around the state, as well as other locations outside the state.