Richest Cities in Texas Ranked for 2023
Dallas fort Worth? Austin? Houston? Have you ever wondered what's the richest city in the Lone Star State? Peep this list. 10-gallon hats, Texas swagger, and a whole lot of cash can be found in a quaint and bougie suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth. Homesnacks.com has studied and ranked every type...
You Can Actually Buy Happiness In Texas, But How Much Will It Cost?
Let's all be real here. Whether you live in Texas or some other place (why, even?), you're going to need a stable income to carve out some happiness and comfort. The old saying "money can't buy happiness" is just bull. But as we've all seen lately, prices of essential seem...
Will You Be Prepared Next Time We Freeze in Central Texas?
Some of us in the Killeen, Texas area are just trying to put our houses, property, and streets back together after the winter freeze we witnessed last week. I’m all for having a little bit of snow, especially during the wintertime, but ice storms are dangerous here in Central Texas.
The Video is All of Us When it Comes to Texas Speed Limits
I found this video scrolling on my social feed and it is so relatable when it comes to Texas Speed limits. I mean for many Texans, the speed limit is a mere suggestion. I mean, how many times have you been going 80 on the Freeway in Houston and someone passes you like you are standing still? The toll roads with a speed limit of 85? I feel if you are not going 100 MPH, you are not driving fast enough. SEE THE VIDEO BELOW.
Texas border wall construction underway, Gov. Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott posted a video of a wall being constructed along the state's border with Mexico on Sunday, boasting that Texas was building its own wall.
This Texas Town Has the Perfect Stop for Horror Lovers
Calling all horror lover's in Texas! If you're like me and are planning on taking a horror themed road trip through the Lone Star state (trust me, you'll want to do a horror themed road trip, more on that below!), well you're definitely going to want to stop at this unique merch shop!
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power Outage
Shocking scenes of Texans scavenging through dumpsters at an H-E-B have gone viral this weekend. A video showing people rifling through a dumpster outside an H-E-B store in Austin, Texas, has been shared across social media, sparking outrage. The footage was taken by CBS and showed people desperately searching for food during the power outage.
‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy
AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
6 Texas Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
Why do Texans eat pickles at movie theaters — and why doesn’t everyone else?
"Today I learned that it's only a Texas thing to sell pickles at the movie theater and I can't decide if Texans are genius or just weird."
Texas Author Says He WILL NOT Celebrate Black History Month – Here’s Why
This is definitely my favorite month in Central Texas. If you think it's because we're celebrating Black History Month, well, you're absolutely right. Hey, there's nothing wrong with celebrating my culture and heritage, but one Texas author and entrepreneur doesn't see it that way. ARE YOU CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH?...
Texas Ice Storm Pictures 2023
It's been a really wild week in Killeen-Temple, Texas. February definitely came in like a lion if you're into those old phrases. After being stuck inside for the better part of the week, what are you most excited to do 1st when you finally head out?. I was probably most...
Is It Legal To Chain Your Dog Outside In The State Of Texas?
Owning a dog is a Texas sized responsibility for any family. Watching after an animal that can't necessarily speak if they're in pain or not is definitely one should handle with the utmost care. But most of time, dogs love to run around, don't they?. For that, they'll definitely need...
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
Texas Freeze But Make It Fun, Silly Moments Throughout The State
Well Texas has been going through a freeze that while we thought we were prepared for, it turns out most of us simply had to wait at home. For some of us, we had to stay home and just watch the weather report. Other braved the roads and were able to work.
Can Kissing Someone Get You Jailtime In Texas?
I’m almost certain that Texas was not the only state to grow up with little innocent kissing games. Now that I’m a little older, I don’t find the games to be that innocent and I definitely don’t want my child playing them, but hey, it was the 90s - what can I say? I remember growing up and they were games like suck and blow, hide and go get it, and last but definitely not the most perverted of them, all the kissing tag.
Houston Chronicle
Texas in jeopardy of losing an 1,800-acre state park between Houston and Dallas to development
FAIRFIELD — State parks are intended to be forever. It’s really the whole idea. State parks are supposed to be places of preservation and posterity. Places to be cherished by generation after generation of Texans and experienced by people from anywhere. Each of the 89 state parks across Texas represents a piece of the distinct ecosystems and vibrant communities that define our state, each a treasure in its own way. The state parks system showcases the very best of Texas.
Are You Brave Enough to Let An 8 Yr Old Texan Give You A Tattoo?
When we first heard about Athena, an instant question came to mind. So far, several Texans have said yes and she is on a roll now!. Hailing out of San Antonio Texas, 8 year old Athena is working her way to becoming one of Texas' premier tattoo artists. Spending her...
Meet Zaed Rashid, One Of Texas’ Most Wanted and Dangerous Men
Texas is definitely starting the year off right by making sure they put the bad guys away. At the end of 2022, there were at least 10 people on the most wanted list. According to the Texas Department of public safety, 5 of them had been captured as of Feb. 3, 2023. In fact, an article we published about one of them went viral, so we're going to take a little credit for his capture.
Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo
Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
