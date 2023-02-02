ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KTEM NewsRadio

Richest Cities in Texas Ranked for 2023

Dallas fort Worth? Austin? Houston? Have you ever wondered what's the richest city in the Lone Star State? Peep this list. 10-gallon hats, Texas swagger, and a whole lot of cash can be found in a quaint and bougie suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth. Homesnacks.com has studied and ranked every type...
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

The Video is All of Us When it Comes to Texas Speed Limits

I found this video scrolling on my social feed and it is so relatable when it comes to Texas Speed limits. I mean for many Texans, the speed limit is a mere suggestion. I mean, how many times have you been going 80 on the Freeway in Houston and someone passes you like you are standing still? The toll roads with a speed limit of 85? I feel if you are not going 100 MPH, you are not driving fast enough. SEE THE VIDEO BELOW.
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

‘This isn’t going to fly in Texas’: Paxton may sue Biden over new chicken policy

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has announced his intent to sue the Biden Administration over a new rule about the Lesser Prairie-Chicken. According to a press release, Paxton’s lawsuit is challenging the Lesser Prairie-Chicken’s new designation as “Endangered” in the south part of its range and “Threatened” in the north part. […]
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Texas Ice Storm Pictures 2023

It's been a really wild week in Killeen-Temple, Texas. February definitely came in like a lion if you're into those old phrases. After being stuck inside for the better part of the week, what are you most excited to do 1st when you finally head out?. I was probably most...
TEMPLE, TX
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

Can Kissing Someone Get You Jailtime In Texas?

I’m almost certain that Texas was not the only state to grow up with little innocent kissing games. Now that I’m a little older, I don’t find the games to be that innocent and I definitely don’t want my child playing them, but hey, it was the 90s - what can I say? I remember growing up and they were games like suck and blow, hide and go get it, and last but definitely not the most perverted of them, all the kissing tag.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Texas in jeopardy of losing an 1,800-acre state park between Houston and Dallas to development

FAIRFIELD — State parks are intended to be forever. It’s really the whole idea. State parks are supposed to be places of preservation and posterity. Places to be cherished by generation after generation of Texans and experienced by people from anywhere. Each of the 89 state parks across Texas represents a piece of the distinct ecosystems and vibrant communities that define our state, each a treasure in its own way. The state parks system showcases the very best of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Meet Zaed Rashid, One Of Texas’ Most Wanted and Dangerous Men

Texas is definitely starting the year off right by making sure they put the bad guys away. At the end of 2022, there were at least 10 people on the most wanted list. According to the Texas Department of public safety, 5 of them had been captured as of Feb. 3, 2023. In fact, an article we published about one of them went viral, so we're going to take a little credit for his capture.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Forget Punxsutawney Phil, In Texas We Have ‘Bee Cave Bob’ The Armadillo

Those of us in Texas have our very own forecaster of spring and our very own Armadillo Day on February 2 to compete with Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. "Punxsutawney Phil" and his ancestors have been predicting spring since the 1800s but for the 14th year, "Bee Cave Bob" has been predicting whether we in Texas are going to have six more weeks of winter or see an early spring.
TEXAS STATE
KTEM NewsRadio

KTEM NewsRadio

Temple, TX
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy