I’m almost certain that Texas was not the only state to grow up with little innocent kissing games. Now that I’m a little older, I don’t find the games to be that innocent and I definitely don’t want my child playing them, but hey, it was the 90s - what can I say? I remember growing up and they were games like suck and blow, hide and go get it, and last but definitely not the most perverted of them, all the kissing tag.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO