ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NebraskaTV

Family safe after closet fire in home

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A family is safe after a structure fire in Grand Island Sunday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., units were dispatched to 522 N Walnut after reports of a structural fire. According to Battalion Chief Carlin of the Grand Island Fire Department, the first unit on the scene detected fire coming from upstairs. When crews entered, they found fire contained to a closet area. 3 adults and 3 children were inside at the time.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Learning Curve: All about bugs!

KEARNEY, Neb. — The student becomes the teacher, as 2nd Grader Aeva Green teaches her fellow classmates about her passion: bugs. NTV's Carol Staab has more from the future entomologist.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
NebraskaTV

Women in Agriculture Conference set for Feb. 23-24 in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. — The 38th Women in Agriculture Conference is coming up in just a few weeks. Katie Hothem with Nebraska Women in Agriculture has more on what participants will learn. Date: February 23-24, 2023. Location: Holiday Inn Convention Center, Kearney, NE. Pre-conference Workshop: Feb. 22. The Nebraska Women...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Amherst girls basketball embodies team play

KEARNEY. Neb. — The Amherst Broncos are rulers of the Fort Kearney Conference winning the girls and boys championships on Saturday. “It’s amazing I’m so proud of my teammates,” said Amherst junior guard Hannah Herrick. Amherst and Overton are separated by 18 miles and play each...
AMHERST, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy