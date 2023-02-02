GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A family is safe after a structure fire in Grand Island Sunday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., units were dispatched to 522 N Walnut after reports of a structural fire. According to Battalion Chief Carlin of the Grand Island Fire Department, the first unit on the scene detected fire coming from upstairs. When crews entered, they found fire contained to a closet area. 3 adults and 3 children were inside at the time.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO