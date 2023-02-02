ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Travel expert shares tips for planning a sunny getaway to Florida

By Ashley Howard
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NeqQO_0kagREIy00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – While a recent study found that 62% of adults say their earliest memories are of family trips, travel expert Jennifer Weatherhead is sharing tips for planning a group vacation and details a Florida trip getaway in partnership with VRBO.

$3M in unclaimed funds will be sent to Oregonians in February, with millions more sent later

Watch the video above to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOIN 6 News

Polar bear in fatal Alaska attack was in poor health

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A polar bear that killed a young mother and her baby last month in western Alaska was likely an older animal in poor physical condition, but tests came back negative for pathogens that affect the brain and cause aggressive behavior, officials said Monday. Dr. Kimberlee Beckmen, a state wildlife veterinarian, collected and examined […]
ALASKA STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

53K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy