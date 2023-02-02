Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Coroner IDs man involved in shooting at north Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man involved in a double-shooting at a north Fort Wayne home in late January died last week and has now been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Thomas Boismier, 63, died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to an email from...
wfft.com
Arrests made in 47-year-old Albion cold case
ALBION, Ind. (WFFT) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a 47-year-old cold case. In a press conference Tuesday, police announced the arrests of Fred Bandy, Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn. The men face charges in the killing of 17-year-old Laurel Mitchell,...
WNDU
2 arrested in 1975 cold case death investigation of North Webster teen
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two men who are allegedly responsible for the death of a North Webster teen back in 1975 were arrested on Monday. The investigation into the death of Laurel Jean Mitchell, 17, has spanned nearly a half century. Mitchell left work around 10 p.m. on Aug....
abc57.com
Goshen Police investigating theft, asking for help in identifying woman
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with a theft investigation. If you have any information, please contact Goshen Police by phone at 574-533-8661, by email at [email protected] or through Facebook Messenger, referencing case number 22GOS04804.
Lima News
Three injured in hit-and-run crash in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY — Three people were hurt in a crash at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 in Monterey Township, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. At the intersection of U.S. 224 and state Route 66, a Nissan hatchback struck a Kia SUV carrying a driver and two passengers who were then transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center because of their injuries.
WANE-TV
Teen in life-threatening condition after shooting at southeast Fort Wayne apartment complex
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting Monday at an apartment complex that left a teenager in life-threatening condition. Police were at the scene in the 800 block of Oaklawn Court on the city’s southeast side just after 10:30 a.m. The public information officer confirmed to WANE 15 a teenage victim had gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. In a release that afternoon, FWPD said the injuries are now life-threatening.
WOWO News
FWPD investigating Monday morning shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a juvenile in life-threatening condition Monday morning. Officers were called to the 800 block of Oaklawn Court at 10:34 a.m. at the River Pointe Townhomes apartment complex just southeast of downtown. Police say a juvenile was shot outside and staggered to a nearby apartment for help.
WANE-TV
Child safe following barricaded subject situation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A child is safe following a man barricading himself inside a home with the child and a weapon, according to Fort Wayne Police. Police responded to the 1700 block of Andrew Street just after 11 p.m. Monday on reports of suicidal threats. About two hours later officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Units were called to assist patrol officers. The man inside was armed with a shotgun and officers believed a child was inside the house with the man, according to police.
WANE-TV
Lanes to close near busy intersection in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department is letting drivers know about upcoming lane restrictions Wednesday near a busy intersection in northeast Fort Wayne. St. Joe Center Road will be closed between Maplecrest Road and Salge Drive, according to a release from the department. Frontier...
WANE-TV
MPD shares body cam footage of officer-involved shooting
MARION, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Department is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion. In a release from the Marion Police Department, MPD responded to the 1500 block of South Florence Street at 3:39 a.m. on reports of shots fired. One of the complainants said the suspect vehicle was a gold SUV.
WANE-TV
Fatal fire claims male victim in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – One person died in a fire inside an apartment on Kendallville’s north side Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to 635 Wood Street, just off of East North Street, at about 3:55 a.m. after someone reported smoke inside the building, according to Kendallville Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley.
WANE-TV
Section of West Main to close for a day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A section of West Main Street will be closed Wednesday. According to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department, Main between Harrison and Ewing streets will be closed for sewer work. The department said there will be a marked detour using Ewing, Berry, Wayne, and...
abc57.com
Stolen vehicle leads to crash, Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a driver allegedly stole a vehicle and led police on a chase before being severely injured in a crash, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 11:15 a.m. on Friday, officers were notified of a stolen vehicle in a...
News Now Warsaw
No injuries in Warsaw house fire
WARSAW — A firefighter was taken to a hospital to be checked out after an early Sunday morning house fire in Warsaw, but otherwise, there were no injuries. “Everybody got out of the residence, pretty much immediately,” said Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Public Information Officer Max Kinsey. WWFT was...
WNDU
Autopsy reveals new details about Garvin Roberson’s death
(WNDU) - An autopsy has revealed new details about the death of the brother of Elkhart’s mayor. Garvin Roberson, 70, was reported missing on Nov. 28. He was found dead inside his vehicle, which was submerged in water near Sturgis, on Dec. 2. Back on Jan. 12, Michigan State...
Law enforcement situation delays start of day for Bath schools
BATH TOWNSHIP — Bath schools delayed the start of classes for two hours Tuesday morning “due to an ongoing law enforcement situation in Allen County,” according to Bath schools. Additional information was not immediately available.
hometownstations.com
Driver and passengers of a Nissan hatchback flee the scene of a crash after injuring 3 others
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The driver and passengers of a vehicle fled the scene of a crash in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office reports around 9:30 p.m. last night, a Nissan hatchback going southbound on State Route 66 failed to yield the right of way at U.S. 224 and hit an SUV in the intersection. The driver and passengers ran from the crash and have not yet been located. The sheriff's office believes alcohol is a possible factor in the crash. The SUV that was hit was driven by 66-year-old Danney Trewyn of Ottawa. He and two passengers, 65-year-old Joy Trewyn and 82-year-old Sharon Patterson were taken to St. Rita's for their injuries. The incident remains under investigation.
wfft.com
Man dies in Kendallville apartment fire
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead following an apartment fire in Kendallville early Sunday morning. Fire Chief Jeremy McKinley says a neighbor called 911 about smoke coming from a duplex at 635 Wood St. around 3:44 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found slight smoke and haze but no active...
County still looking to replace Southgate recycling drop-off site
The Allen County Department of Environmental Management is still looking to find a replacement for its recycling drop-off site it had to close last August.
WNDU
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were alerted at 11:15 a.m. of a stolen Kia out of...
Comments / 0