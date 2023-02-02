Read full article on original website
wbap.com
NTX Texas Turkish Community Accepting Donations for Earthquake Survivors
North Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Turkish American Association of Northern Texas [TURANT] is accepting donations all this week of clothing and other items. Winter clothing for children and adults is especially needed. Check the full list of items below and drop off locations. The organization plans to make its...
wbap.com
Blood Supply Critical in North Texas, Donors Needed
(WBAP/KLIF) — The ice storm last week not only affected schools, governments, and businesses in north Texas, but has created a blood shortage. Carter Bloodcare’s James Black says being shut down for three days pushed the area’s blood supply to a critical level. The ice storm forced the closure of their donation centers and mobile blood drive, creating the shortage.
As the winter storm melts away, North Texans prepare to return to work and school
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The winter storm is melting away and that means a lot of North Texans will be heading back to work and school in the morning. But state transportation officials warn not to get overconfident just because you don't see ice on the roads. Thursday we got above freezing and road crews were able to clear most major thoroughfares and traffic is moving well in Dallas. But Thursday night, we dip below freezing and with a lot more traffic even a little sliding could lead to a big pileup. Eddie Bush is filling up so he can head back to work tomorrow. The...
wbap.com
Governor Abbott Announces Details on 2023 State of the State Address
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that his State of the State address is set for Thursday, February 16 in San Marcos. The speech will air on 16 Nexstar television stations serving 14 Texas media markets and will be telecast throughout the state. As a public service, Nexstar will make the live feed of the telecast available to every broadcast company serving Texas.
Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center
FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
Texas Bed Bath & Beyonds are Closing, Did El Paso Make the List?
Bed Bath & Beyond is the latest in the big booming business that once was to start slimming down its brick & mortars. It announced that it is closing its doors to 87 of its stores... and Texas made the list. Good news?. El Paso did not. El Paso currently...
wbap.com
Southwest Airlines Lowers Flight Time Requirement for New Hire Pilots
Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – A local airline has lowered a key requirement for its new hire pilots. Southwest has cut in half the number of turbine engine hours needed in an effort to make the hiring process easier for pilots that have flown professionally . The Dallas-based carrier is hoping...
H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023. The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
KXII.com
How to prepare for potential power outages
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
WFAA
When will the DFW winter storm end? The temps will be crucial
DALLAS — Icy, not snowy, wintry weather is impacting North Texas and will continue to cause problems across the area. En español: Clima en Dallas-Fort Worth ahora: Aviso de tormenta de hielo se extiende a Dallas el miércoles. Here's what you need to know to be best...
Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads
if your truck can't make it on the snow roads of Texas, maybe your airboat will. The post Wild Winter Weather in Texas Prompts Man to Pilot Unusual Vehicle on Public Roads appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
WFAA
DFW ice storm: When will the freezing rain end?
WFAA meteorologists say the rain could return to normal overnight Wednesday. Until then, the wintry weather cou.
wbap.com
Texans Urged to Report Ice Storm Damage to the State
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott, on Thursday, urged Texans impacted by this week’s winter weather to report property damage by submitting an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. Ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas has resulted in broken tree branches affecting power lines and causing localized...
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
Groundhog? Here’s The Real East Texas Forecast for 6 More Weeks
The Groundhog is Cute and All, But... Punxsutawney Phil may be furry, cuddly, and charming (as far as rodents go), but the boy is not much for forecasting accuracy. When it comes to his powers of winter prognostication, that old woodchuck should stick to chucking wood, if he could chuck wood.
Abbott Shifts Blame for Texas Power Outages to Trees, Not The Grid
As people across Texas suffer from arctic-like winter conditions, talk has again turned to the Texas power grid and whether it will hold up. The grid famously failed in February 2021 during Winter Storm Uri and was a significant topic in last year's gubernatorial race. As a result, there were concerns that history could repeat this week and the grid fail again.
wbap.com
Dallas Police Asking Public to Help Identify Body Found in Trinity River
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences are asking for the public’s help to identify the body of a man who was found floating in the Trinity River of January 18, 2023. A passerby spotted the body...
These two 'Yellowstone' stars are coming to Fort Worth on Friday
FORT WORTH, Texas — Get ready, "Yellowstone" fans: Rip is coming to town. Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on Paramount's hit Western drama series, will make an appearance at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Friday night. Hauser, along with "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, will be...
