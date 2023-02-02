ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

wbap.com

NTX Texas Turkish Community Accepting Donations for Earthquake Survivors

North Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – The Turkish American Association of Northern Texas [TURANT] is accepting donations all this week of clothing and other items. Winter clothing for children and adults is especially needed. Check the full list of items below and drop off locations. The organization plans to make its...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Blood Supply Critical in North Texas, Donors Needed

(WBAP/KLIF) — The ice storm last week not only affected schools, governments, and businesses in north Texas, but has created a blood shortage. Carter Bloodcare’s James Black says being shut down for three days pushed the area’s blood supply to a critical level. The ice storm forced the closure of their donation centers and mobile blood drive, creating the shortage.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

As the winter storm melts away, North Texans prepare to return to work and school

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The winter storm is melting away and that means a lot of North Texans will be heading back to work and school in the morning. But state transportation officials warn not to get overconfident just because you don't see ice on the roads. Thursday we got above freezing and road crews were able to clear most major thoroughfares and traffic is moving well in Dallas. But Thursday night, we dip below freezing and with a lot more traffic even a little sliding could lead to a big pileup. Eddie Bush is filling up so he can head back to work tomorrow. The...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Governor Abbott Announces Details on 2023 State of the State Address

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that his State of the State address is set for Thursday, February 16 in San Marcos. The speech will air on 16 Nexstar television stations serving 14 Texas media markets and will be telecast throughout the state. As a public service, Nexstar will make the live feed of the telecast available to every broadcast company serving Texas.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center

FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
FORT WORTH, TX
wbap.com

Southwest Airlines Lowers Flight Time Requirement for New Hire Pilots

Dallas (WBAP/KLIF) – A local airline has lowered a key requirement for its new hire pilots. Southwest has cut in half the number of turbine engine hours needed in an effort to make the hiring process easier for pilots that have flown professionally . The Dallas-based carrier is hoping...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

H-E-B to break ground on second Tarrant County location Friday

MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Popular Texas-based grocery store H-E-B will be breaking ground on its next location in North Texas. The groundbreaking takes place in Mansfield Friday at 10:30 a.m. This will be the second H-E-B location in Tarrant County. The 118,000 sq. ft. store will be located at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street.H-E-B Alliance, the first location in Tarrant County, will open at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive. The opening date was not disclosed, but the grocer said it will open in 2024. H-E-B opened its location in Frisco in September 2022 and its Plano location in November 2022. The McKinney location, which broke ground earlier in 2022, will open later in 2023.  The Allen location, also currently under construction, is expected to open in late 2023.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

How to prepare for potential power outages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Wintry precipitation gathering on power lines and trees is a big concern for officials tonight. Power losses are possible. In Lamar and Red River counties, hundreds of outages have been reported. The concern of losing power in a winter storm is something some Texomans can’t scrape...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
WFAA

When will the DFW winter storm end? The temps will be crucial

DALLAS — Icy, not snowy, wintry weather is impacting North Texas and will continue to cause problems across the area. En español: Clima en Dallas-Fort Worth ahora: Aviso de tormenta de hielo se extiende a Dallas el miércoles. Here's what you need to know to be best...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Texans Urged to Report Ice Storm Damage to the State

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF) – Governor Greg Abbott, on Thursday, urged Texans impacted by this week’s winter weather to report property damage by submitting an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. Ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas has resulted in broken tree branches affecting power lines and causing localized...
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
ATHENS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Abbott Shifts Blame for Texas Power Outages to Trees, Not The Grid

As people across Texas suffer from arctic-like winter conditions, talk has again turned to the Texas power grid and whether it will hold up. The grid famously failed in February 2021 during Winter Storm Uri and was a significant topic in last year's gubernatorial race. As a result, there were concerns that history could repeat this week and the grid fail again.
TEXAS STATE

