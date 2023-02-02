IRS says it’s ‘looking into’ California inflation relief taxes; Kevin Kiley pushes for answer

Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New CHP commissioner appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after an unexpected retirement
After the unexpected retirement of the head of the California Highway Patrol, Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Sean Duryee as the agency’s new leader. “A veteran of the CHP, Commissioner Duryee has dedicated his career to serving the people of California, starting as a Cadet decades ago,” Newsom said in a statement announcing Duryee’s appointment. “His leadership, extensive experience and dedication will continue to serve California well and I thank him for taking on this new role.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wine giant E. & J. Gallo fined after wastewater discharged into California river
A California water agency has ordered Modesto-based wine giant E. & J. Gallo Winery to pay $378,668 in fines for discharging irrigation and waste water into the Merced River. According to a news release from the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, the Aug. 9, 2021 discharge included more than 90,000 gallons of wastewater mixed with irrigation well water from a Livingston wine-making facility.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best food in the US? Sacramento-area spots make Yelp’s 2023 list as California crowds top 10
Yelp confirmed what many residents already know: The food in Sacramento is top tier. Two Sacramento-area restaurants ranked in a “Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. 2023” Yelp listing. The January ranking put food truck West Coast Taco Bar — based in Elk Grove — in 66th place, with The Kitchen Restaurant in Arden Arcade in 76th.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A Late Addition to the Schedule Turns Triumphant for Justin Rose at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — When Justin Rose sat back in England drawing up his 2023 schedule, Pebble Beach was not on it. The 42-year-old had penciled in Hawaii, Palm Springs and then back to San Diego and the Farmers Insurance Open, the site of his last win, at two-shot victory over Adam Scott in 2019.
