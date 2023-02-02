ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

IAH subway: Subway train connecting all terminals temporarily closed

HOUSTON - George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH) announced their subway train will be temporarily out of service starting Monday. If you plan on traveling through IAH, be aware. Starting on Monday at 12:30 a.m., the subway train connecting all five terminals pre-security will be out of service for up to seven days for advance construction of the new international terminal.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris County police K-9 named after Mattress Mack

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A new K-9 is taking to the streets of Houston to help protect and serve, and he's got the name of a Houston mattress icon. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office announced their newest police K-9 named Mattress Mack! They said the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois was named after Mack who is a community leader and businessman.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

2 Houston-area brothers looking for family to adopt them together

Every child deserves to have a loving family. There are more than 5,000 children currently in foster care in the Greater Houston area. Of them, more than 1,700 are available for adoption right now. Many of these kids are part of a sibling group. This month we’re highlighting two brothers....
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Convicted felon impersonated police officer, tried to intimidate leasing staff

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A previously convicted felon is back behind bars after he impersonated a police officer. John Coote, 30, was arrested after he allegedly impersonated a police officer to intimidate leasing staff. On Wednesday, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Boulevard in north Houston after receiving a call about a man who identified as a police officer.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Placentas helping treat dry eye disease, other cornea problems

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Gritty, dry, itchy eyes can feel miserable, but there is now a new state-of-the-art treatment that is repairing the problem in record time. A doctor in The Woodlands believes it's one of the biggest advancements in treating not only dry eye disease, but many other problems affecting the cornea.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
fox26houston.com

Former Harris Co. Jailer charged with manslaughter following inmate's death

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A former Harris County detention officer is now charged with manslaughter in the death of an inmate two years ago. Eric Niles Morales, 28, of Houston, is charged in the death of Jaquaree Simmons, who was found unconscious in his cell on Feb. 17, 2021, during the winter storm. His death was determined to be from blunt force trauma to his head.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Yelp's Top 100: Burger Chan in Houston

Yelp has named three Houston restaurants to its national Top 100 List. Burger Chan landed at #47 and has been consistently named as an essential Houston burger spot. At the Galleria-area hangout, you get your burger, hot dog, or sandwich made-to-order with optional unique toppings like scallion aioli and kimchi relish. Visit https://burgerchanhtx.com/ for hours and more info.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Suspect in stolen Houston FD ambulance captured after lengthy police chase

HOUSTON - A driver accused of stealing a Houston Fire Department (HFD) ambulance is in custody after a lengthy search and police chase Monday afternoon. Based on preliminary information, it all started after an unidentified man stole a black Infiniti at a Kroger near 11th and Shepherd St. Police said...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy