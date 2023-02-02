Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Houston Looking For StaffAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Local patriots replace American flags for freeCovering KatyHouston, TX
Have You Dared to Take the Plunge in Houston's Most Thrilling Swimming Pool?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Buffalo Bayou John Doe found on July 8, 1957 in Houston, Texas still unidentifiedMichele FreemanHouston, TX
11 of our Favorite Burger Joints in TexasEast Coast TravelerHouston, TX
New mentor program launched targeting Houston small businesses
Small businesses in Houston have an opportunity, starting Monday to win some valuable guidance and some operating cash to grow. FOX 26 Business Reporter Tom Zizka has more.
UH Hobby School survey on Texans' opinions on abortion, gun safety, immigration, voting reform
HOUSTON - The Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston has released a new survey examining Texans opinions on abortion, gun safety, immigration and election reform. The report is part of a series in which Texas adults were asked about the issues being considered by Texas lawmakers...
IAH subway: Subway train connecting all terminals temporarily closed
HOUSTON - George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH) announced their subway train will be temporarily out of service starting Monday. If you plan on traveling through IAH, be aware. Starting on Monday at 12:30 a.m., the subway train connecting all five terminals pre-security will be out of service for up to seven days for advance construction of the new international terminal.
Harris County police K-9 named after Mattress Mack
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A new K-9 is taking to the streets of Houston to help protect and serve, and he's got the name of a Houston mattress icon. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office announced their newest police K-9 named Mattress Mack! They said the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois was named after Mack who is a community leader and businessman.
Harris Co. Constable fires weapon on 1 carjacking suspect, search continues for others involved
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a Harris County Constable Deputy fired his weapon at a carjacking suspect. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office, a constable deputy was pursing a stolen vehicle that was taken...
Gun safety: Firearms instructor stresses importance of gun safety around children
HOUSTON - On Friday evening, a three-year-old boy in Wharton was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding a gun in his mother's nightstand, according to police. It’s a story firearms instructor Mark Giordonello has heard more times than he can count. "It’s frustrating for me that people...
Santa Fe neighbors embattled in Confederate flag dispute reach agreement
SANTA FE, Texas - A dispute between neighbors going on for more than 10 years in Santa Fe, Texas appears to finally have been resolved. PREVIOUS: Santa Fe woman arrested after Confederate flag dispute, neighbors at odds on where it flies. Rosie Yanas told FOX 26 last week how she...
2 Houston-area brothers looking for family to adopt them together
Every child deserves to have a loving family. There are more than 5,000 children currently in foster care in the Greater Houston area. Of them, more than 1,700 are available for adoption right now. Many of these kids are part of a sibling group. This month we’re highlighting two brothers....
Harris Co. Constable fires weapon on 1 carjacking suspect, later taken to hospital
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One driver was taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Harris County on Monday afternoon. According to Captain Jonathan Zitzmann with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office said around 4:30 p.m. deputies located a stolen vehicle, a white Chevy pickup truck, in the 900 block of Cypress Station.
Convicted felon impersonated police officer, tried to intimidate leasing staff
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A previously convicted felon is back behind bars after he impersonated a police officer. John Coote, 30, was arrested after he allegedly impersonated a police officer to intimidate leasing staff. On Wednesday, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Boulevard in north Houston after receiving a call about a man who identified as a police officer.
Placentas helping treat dry eye disease, other cornea problems
THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Gritty, dry, itchy eyes can feel miserable, but there is now a new state-of-the-art treatment that is repairing the problem in record time. A doctor in The Woodlands believes it's one of the biggest advancements in treating not only dry eye disease, but many other problems affecting the cornea.
Former Harris Co. Jailer charged with manslaughter following inmate's death
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A former Harris County detention officer is now charged with manslaughter in the death of an inmate two years ago. Eric Niles Morales, 28, of Houston, is charged in the death of Jaquaree Simmons, who was found unconscious in his cell on Feb. 17, 2021, during the winter storm. His death was determined to be from blunt force trauma to his head.
45-year-old habitual offender gets 50 years for the deaths of 2 cousins killed when Uber car split in half
HOUSTON - A jury convicted Brian Tatum of two counts of murder. His sentence was supposed to be decided by a judge, but that changed when both sides agreed to 50 years. "That's all I wanted in life, to give my baby justice for what he did to her," said Augustina Vasquez.
3-year-old killed after gaining access to gun, looking at safe gun ownership
A 3-year-old child was killed in Wharton after accidentally shooting himself with his mother's gun. It's a horror for parents and is frustrating for local firearms instructors. FOX 26's Shelby Rose looks at the steps to safely owning a gun.
Yelp's Top 100: Burger Chan in Houston
Yelp has named three Houston restaurants to its national Top 100 List. Burger Chan landed at #47 and has been consistently named as an essential Houston burger spot. At the Galleria-area hangout, you get your burger, hot dog, or sandwich made-to-order with optional unique toppings like scallion aioli and kimchi relish. Visit https://burgerchanhtx.com/ for hours and more info.
Harris County robbery suspect shot to death at apartment complex on N Vista Dr: HCSO
A man shot and killed a robbery suspect at a Harris County apartment complex early Tuesday morning, the sheriff’s office says. The shooting was reported around 1:45 a.m. in the 300 block of N Vista Drive. Based on the preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office says they believe a man...
Renewed calls for Houston man's release from Chinese prison after more than 10 years
There are new calls for the release of Texas Mark Swidan who is held as a prisoner in China after being 'wrongfully detained' in 2012. FOX 26’s Matthew Seedorff spoke with Swidan's mother who continues to hope for his release.
Suspect in stolen Houston FD ambulance captured after lengthy police chase
HOUSTON - A driver accused of stealing a Houston Fire Department (HFD) ambulance is in custody after a lengthy search and police chase Monday afternoon. Based on preliminary information, it all started after an unidentified man stole a black Infiniti at a Kroger near 11th and Shepherd St. Police said...
3 teens shot outside southwest Houston venue, police investigate
Houston police described a 'chaotic scene' outside a southwest Houston venue after a shooting injured three juveniles. FOX 26’s Shelby Rose reports on the ongoing investigation.
Historic African American Gravesites discovered under construction after 1960's project
HOUSTON - Evergreen Cemetery holds the bodies of former slaves, soldiers, and Houston residents. In the 1960's, the city of Houston hired a contractor, and they turned part of the cemetery into a median; they were supposed to respectfully remove and rebury the bodies in that area. On Monday afternoon,...
