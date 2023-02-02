ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 30

Phillip Ware-Ehlers
4d ago

Quit complaining about government spending, and return the funds. All DeSantis has used the money for is to buy him votes for a presidential run. He is all about himself. Not the residents of Florida. And if you're not from Florida, you have no right to say he's the best governor that Florida has had. He is by far the worst governor yet.

Reply(10)
50
La naiba cu toți negrii albi magi
4d ago

If DuhSantis returned that money it would destroy his narrative about Florida's economy. Without any of that tax payer money Florida would be sitting in the red because of his feckless tax giveaway for the rich and shameless.

Reply
23
User From Fl.
4d ago

Why give it back, Desantis is spending it out of both pockets, NOT on all Floridians, only who he decides he wants to have it. and taking credit for Biden Buck!! as if he's responsible for generating the funds!!!

Reply
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
islandernews.com

“First Amendment rights are no less important indoors than outdoors” - protesters could lose access to FL Capital with proposed rules

The Florida Capitol in Tallahassee has long been available for the public to protest, rally, chant and hold signs inside the building, to support or oppose legislation. But that access may soon change. State agencies are reviewing a set of rules that could potentially limit where average citizens can engage...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

House Democrats argue Special Session is meant to clean up Gov. DeSantis’ messes

Florida’s latest Special Session has Democrats wondering why the Legislature is meeting now instead of taking up these issues during the Regular Session in March. “I cannot see any logical reason why we absolutely needed to have the Special Session right now, except for there are some ways in which I think they’re trying to help (Gov. Ron DeSantis) save face,” House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said in a Monday media availability.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

'Outrageous': Florida teacher rips DeSantis’ censorship, criminal threats

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing a new law forcing teachers to remove books from classrooms that are not deemed “appropriate.” So-called “Woke Busters” are joining DeSantis’ effort and forcing libraries and schools to remove “offensive” books. Florida public school teacher Andrea Phillips joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber, calling the law “outrageous,” and adding students “don't have books to read.” The New York Times' Michelle Goldberg also joins “The Beat.” Feb. 7, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

State moves forward on marijuana licenses

Under the emergency rule released Friday, 22 licenses will be available, adding to the 22 currently licensed operators. The department will accept applications between April 24 and April 28. Florida health officials will accept applications for 22 medical-marijuana licenses in late April, in a long-awaited move announced Friday by Gov....
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ahead of Alabama trip next month, Ron DeSantis tops 50% in 2024 poll

Gov. Ron DeSantis is headed to neighboring Alabama next month, and a recent poll suggests local Republicans will be happy to see him. A survey of 500 likely GOP Primary voters conducted from Jan. 14 through Jan. 16 by Public Opinion Strategies on behalf of Alabama Families for Great Schools, first reported by the Alabama Daily News, shows the Governor at 53% in a two-person competition with former President Donald Trump, who mustered just 35% in the hypothetical.
FLORIDA STATE
wuga.org

Efforts underway to repeal Georgia's certificate of need law

An effort is underway this legislative session to repeal Georgia’s certificate of need law. That law places restrictions on where new health care facilities can be located or new medical services offered based on determination of whether a community needs those facilities or services. The upcoming debate under the...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Georgia House Democrats drop gun bills

(The Center Square) — Georgia House Democrats have rolled out a series of bills they say will help stem gun violence in the state. On Wednesday, state Reps. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, and Mary Margaret Oliver, D-Decatur, announced four pieces of legislation ranging from a proposal to institute a three-day waiting period to buy firearms to holding firearm owners responsible if a minor uses their firearm to threaten violence.
GEORGIA STATE
Enigma In Black

Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Lawmakers approve expansion of food assistance

(The Center Square) — New Jersey lawmakers are moving to provide more food assistance to low income residents with a pandemic-related expansion of the federal food stamp program set to expire next month. A proposal approved by the General Assembly last week, which is awaiting action by Gov. Phil Murphy, would increase the minimum monthly benefit under the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as food stamps, from $50 to $95 for qualifying households. ...
NEW JERSEY STATE
wmay.com

Governor Pritzker wants answers from AP over changes made for Florida

Governor JB Pritzker wants more answers about changes that have been made to an advanced placement course on African American studies. The College Board, which oversees content for AP classes, announced changes to the curriculum this week, just days after the course was criticized by conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
wfit.org

Book ban in Florida's public schools rankles many

Students in a number of public schools in Florida began the academic year finding books on the shelves covered — and other books banned outright — under a new state law calling for their review. House Bill 1467, which became law in July, requires public schools to provide...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Crisis on the Coastline: Florida National Guard on patrol

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Each day an increasing number of Cuban and Haitian refugees make the dangerous journey by boat across open water to Florida's southern coastline. To slow the flood of migrants, last month Gov. Ron DeSantis mobilized the Florida National Guard to help Federal and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy