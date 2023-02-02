Quit complaining about government spending, and return the funds. All DeSantis has used the money for is to buy him votes for a presidential run. He is all about himself. Not the residents of Florida. And if you're not from Florida, you have no right to say he's the best governor that Florida has had. He is by far the worst governor yet.
If DuhSantis returned that money it would destroy his narrative about Florida's economy. Without any of that tax payer money Florida would be sitting in the red because of his feckless tax giveaway for the rich and shameless.
Why give it back, Desantis is spending it out of both pockets, NOT on all Floridians, only who he decides he wants to have it. and taking credit for Biden Buck!! as if he's responsible for generating the funds!!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
