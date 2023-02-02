Florida’s latest Special Session has Democrats wondering why the Legislature is meeting now instead of taking up these issues during the Regular Session in March. “I cannot see any logical reason why we absolutely needed to have the Special Session right now, except for there are some ways in which I think they’re trying to help (Gov. Ron DeSantis) save face,” House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said in a Monday media availability.

