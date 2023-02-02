ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MS

Comments / 2

Ivory Rogers
4d ago

Has the bailiff been reprimanded for their actions that wasted the taxpayers money? Let's not forget about the man hours of everyone involved either.

Reply
2
darkhorsepressnow.com

Man charged in weekend bar fight in Forrest County

Four people were injured in a bar fight over the weekend in Forrest County. A release from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department said a large group of patrols of The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill were involved in the fight. A suspect turned himself in to the FCSO...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Man dies from gunshot wound

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man died after being shot in the stomach early Tuesday. Metro Ambulance was called to Walker Hill Apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries. MPD reported officers responded to a call in the 600 block of 21st Street about 12:18 a.m. The case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

US Forest Service conducting prescribed burn in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The United States Forest Service is asking drivers to use caution while traveling in the Chickasawhay Ranger District. The service will be conducting a 1,200-acre prescribed burn in Wayne County near Brewertown. Crews will be working in the area of Brewertown Road, Ellis Brewer Road...
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
Sarah Walker Gorrell

2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter

The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

State Route 15 in Perry County blocked due to crash

UPDATE: PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The accident has been cleared. PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – State Route 15 in Perry County was blocked Monday morning due to a crash. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the crash happened on State Route 15 between Earl Finley Road and Gator Wood Road. All lanes […]
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Murder trial underway in Wayne County

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WTOK) - Testimony in a murder trial got underway Tuesday morning in Waynesboro. A jury was seated and opening statements were given Monday in the first-degree murder trial of Eric Holifield. He’s accused of killing his wife, Kimberly, who was missing for days in July of 2020 before...
WAYNESBORO, MS
WJTV 12

Man ‘seriously injured’ in Jones County fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man suffered serious injuries in a Jones County fire on Sunday, February 5. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the fire around 6:00 p.m. at 603 South Pine Street in Sandersville. At the scene, a firefighter found the victim trying to escape from a […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Suspect wanted in Quitman

QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Bobby Gene Stokes, III. He’s wanted for a Jan. 28 shooting into an occupied dwelling and assault aggravated with a deadly weapon. Stokes, 20, has a slender build. He is known to frequent Clarke...
QUITMAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Sandersville mobile home fire under investigation

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is assisting the State Fire Marshal’s Office with the investigation of a mobile home fire in Sandersville. The fire happened on Sunday at approximately 6 p.m. An adult male resident reportedly suffered serious injuries. “The main brunt of the...
SANDERSVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

MHP makes drug arrests, man sentenced for selling drugs

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol filed charges against two men after a traffic stop on Interstate 20/59. Jerson Carrera Garcia and Jose Morales Lopez were both arrested for the possession of cocaine. In an unrelated case, Gary Seals, 25, was sentenced to 30 years in prison...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi

GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon man was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed. Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car. They say...
GREENE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Man charged with lustful touching of a child

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ricky Lee Pace, 64, Tuesday night on two counts of lustful touching of a child. According to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun, the department received a complaint that led to an investigation that resulted in charges. Bond was set at...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Changes made to Front Street traffic flow

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian has changed the traffic flow at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Front Street downtown. Senior Project Manager Gabe Faggard of Neel-Schaffer Inc., said drivers traveling eastbound on Front Street through the 22nd Avenue intersection will now use the left lane to continue on Front Street. The right lane is now designated for right turns only.
MERIDIAN, MS
meridian.mi.us

Meridian Township Police Investigate Incident at Elementary School

The Meridian Township Police Department and the Meridian Township Fire Department are investigating an incident that occurred on the playground at Cornell Elementary School on February 6, 2023. The police response is unrelated to the school, but happens to be in proximity to the school. There is no threat to...
MERIDIAN, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Woman Killed In Wreck In Covington County

According to WDAM, one woman died after a wreck in Covington County Thursday evening. The wreck involved one vehicle on MS-589 between Sumrall and Seminary. According to the Southwest Covington Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. when the Nissan Murano left the highway and hit an oak tree.
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Three arrested after chase in Ellisville

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday, January 30 following a chase in Ellisville. Investigators said the following suspects were arrested after the chase ended on Blank Street: A fourth person was initially detained on an investigative hold, but deputies said he was later […]
ELLISVILLE, MS

