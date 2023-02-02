MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian has changed the traffic flow at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Front Street downtown. Senior Project Manager Gabe Faggard of Neel-Schaffer Inc., said drivers traveling eastbound on Front Street through the 22nd Avenue intersection will now use the left lane to continue on Front Street. The right lane is now designated for right turns only.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO