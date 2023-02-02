ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Related
NBC Miami

New Fort Lauderdale Fire Station Shut Down Over Mold Issues

Photos obtained by NBC 6 show mold on air conditioner vents, ceilings and walls. This is what first responders said was going on inside Fort Lauderdale Fire Station 54, just north of Oakland Park Boulevard. “It created a very difficult situation for us,” said Jason Morss. Morss, a former...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Gardens Schools Placed on Lockdown for Shooting Investigation

Three schools were locked down as a large presence of police and paramedics responded to a shooting Monday in Miami Gardens. Police did not release many details on the incident, but Miami-Dade Schools said an altercation that happened after school was dismissed escalated to a shooting outside of campus. One...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

Police Investigate Hallandale Beach Shooting, Hollywood Crash

Two people injured in a shooting got into a crash while rushing to the hospital Monday night in Broward County, sources said. Hallandale Beach Police confirmed a shooting occurred at around 8 p.m. in the 600 block of NW 4th Street and that the victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Suspects in Custody After Car Break-in Leads to SWAT Standoff at Miami Home

Two suspects were in custody after a reported car break-in attempt led to a SWAT standoff near a home in northeast Miami early Tuesday. The incident happened in a neighborhood near Northeast 4th Court and 71st Street. According to Miami Police, the two suspects were seen breaking into a car in the area around 1 a.m.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Suspect in Custody After Reported SWAT Situation at NE Miami Home

Police have reportedly taken a suspect into custody after what appeared to be a SWAT situation at a home in northeast Miami. The situation took place at a home near Northeast 4th Court and 71st Street. A helicopter from the Miami-Dade Police Department and SWAT units from the Miami Police Department were at the scene.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Deputies Searching for Missing Broward Man With Autism

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a man diagnosed with autism who went missing Monday. 23-year-old Kenel Metayer was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health building located at 5757 North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. Metayer is 5'8" tall...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Miami Intersection: Police

Miami Police are investigation an early morning shooting Monday that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. Officers arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of West Flagler Street after a ShotSpotter alert of numerous rounds being fired in the area. Once they arrived, officers found a...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Found Shot to Death in Florida City Neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Florida City neighborhood Tuesday. The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Northwest 7th Avenue. Florida City Police officials said officers responded to a shooting and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. The...
FLORIDA CITY, FL
NBC Miami

1 Dead, Child Hospitalized After Margate Crash

One person has died and a child was hospitalized after a crash Monday morning in Margate. The crash took place in the area of the 100 block of Rock Island Road. One car was at the scene heavily damaged with a yellow police tarp covering part of the damage. One...
MARGATE, FL
NBC Miami

Departure Day: Vickie Cartwright Set to Leave Broward Superintendent Post

After negotiations on a severance package last week, the tenure of Dr. Vickie Cartwright as the superintendent of the Broward school district is set to come to an end Tuesday. Cartwright is expected to take the package and leave the position she had been in since August 2021. She was selected to lead the sixth largest school district in the country on a full-time basis less than one year ago.
NBC Miami

Trial Begins for Owner of Hollywood Nursing Home Where 12 Died After Hurricane Irma

The owner of a Hollywood nursing home, where 12 residents died in the three days following Hurricane Irma in 2017, will go on trial starting Monday. Jorge Carballo, 64, is facing a dozen charges of aggravated manslaughter because the victims, ranging in age from 57 to 99, were kept in the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills after it lost power and air conditioning, prosecutors said.
HOLLYWOOD, FL

