NBC Miami
New Fort Lauderdale Fire Station Shut Down Over Mold Issues
Photos obtained by NBC 6 show mold on air conditioner vents, ceilings and walls. This is what first responders said was going on inside Fort Lauderdale Fire Station 54, just north of Oakland Park Boulevard. “It created a very difficult situation for us,” said Jason Morss. Morss, a former...
NBC Miami
Miami Gardens Schools Placed on Lockdown for Shooting Investigation
Three schools were locked down as a large presence of police and paramedics responded to a shooting Monday in Miami Gardens. Police did not release many details on the incident, but Miami-Dade Schools said an altercation that happened after school was dismissed escalated to a shooting outside of campus. One...
NBC Miami
Parents of Teens Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal Following Police Chase File Lawsuit Against City of Homestead
Nearly two years ago, three teens died after their car crashed into a canal after being chased by Homestead Police. Now, the parents of two of the victims, 14-year-old Rihanna Vargas and 14-year-old Terence Valdivia, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Homestead. According to a news release...
NBC Miami
Man Dead After Being Shot in Northwest Miami-Dade Intersection: Police
Police are investigating an early morning shooting Monday in a northwest Miami-Dade intersection that left one man dead. Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of Northwest 81st Terrace just before 3:30 a.m. after reports of multiple shots being fired in the area. Officers found one man...
NBC Miami
Mother Gets Travel Visa After Daughter Injured in Horrific Broward Crash
A mother was finally able to receive her humanitarian visa to fly from Colombia to the United States to be by her daughter's bedside in a Broward County hospital after she was involved in a bad crash last month. Hellen Pachon was riding a motorized scooter during the morning of...
NBC Miami
‘It Hurts Me': Man Says Video Shows Antisemitic Rant at Miami Beach Coffee Shop
A Miami Beach man claims he's the victim of an antisemitic rant at a Dunkin' Donuts that was caught on camera. Yeshaya Diveroli said he's a regular at the shop on Alton Road but said on Feb. 1 an employee verbally attacked him because he's Jewish. In cellphone video shot...
NBC Miami
Police Investigate Hallandale Beach Shooting, Hollywood Crash
Two people injured in a shooting got into a crash while rushing to the hospital Monday night in Broward County, sources said. Hallandale Beach Police confirmed a shooting occurred at around 8 p.m. in the 600 block of NW 4th Street and that the victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
NBC Miami
Suspects in Custody After Car Break-in Leads to SWAT Standoff at Miami Home
Two suspects were in custody after a reported car break-in attempt led to a SWAT standoff near a home in northeast Miami early Tuesday. The incident happened in a neighborhood near Northeast 4th Court and 71st Street. According to Miami Police, the two suspects were seen breaking into a car in the area around 1 a.m.
NBC Miami
Suspect in Custody After Reported SWAT Situation at NE Miami Home
Police have reportedly taken a suspect into custody after what appeared to be a SWAT situation at a home in northeast Miami. The situation took place at a home near Northeast 4th Court and 71st Street. A helicopter from the Miami-Dade Police Department and SWAT units from the Miami Police Department were at the scene.
NBC Miami
Deputies Searching for Missing Broward Man With Autism
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a man diagnosed with autism who went missing Monday. 23-year-old Kenel Metayer was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Behavioral Health building located at 5757 North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. Metayer is 5'8" tall...
NBC Miami
Miami Beach Dunkin' Employee Speaks After Video of Alleged Antisemitic Rant Gets Him Fired
A Miami Beach man claims he's the victim of an antisemitic rant at a Dunkin' that was caught on camera, but the employee says the video doesn't tell the whole story. Yeshaya Diveroli said he's a regular at the shop on Alton Road but said on Feb. 1 an employee verbally attacked him because he's Jewish.
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Being Shot in Miami Intersection: Police
Miami Police are investigation an early morning shooting Monday that sent one man to the hospital with critical injuries. Officers arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of West Flagler Street after a ShotSpotter alert of numerous rounds being fired in the area. Once they arrived, officers found a...
NBC Miami
Man Found Shot to Death in Florida City Neighborhood
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a Florida City neighborhood Tuesday. The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Northwest 7th Avenue. Florida City Police officials said officers responded to a shooting and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. The...
NBC Miami
1 Dead, Child Hospitalized After Margate Crash
One person has died and a child was hospitalized after a crash Monday morning in Margate. The crash took place in the area of the 100 block of Rock Island Road. One car was at the scene heavily damaged with a yellow police tarp covering part of the damage. One...
NBC Miami
Notary Charged in Connection With Hialeah Police Alleged Kidnapping, Beating of Homeless Man
A notary public has been charged in connection with the kidnapping and beating of a homeless man that landed two Hialeah Police officers and a civilian behind bars. Juan Prietocofino, 51, was arrested last month on a charge of false or fraudulent acknowledgement by a notary public, according to a recently released arrest report.
NBC Miami
Departure Day: Vickie Cartwright Set to Leave Broward Superintendent Post
After negotiations on a severance package last week, the tenure of Dr. Vickie Cartwright as the superintendent of the Broward school district is set to come to an end Tuesday. Cartwright is expected to take the package and leave the position she had been in since August 2021. She was selected to lead the sixth largest school district in the country on a full-time basis less than one year ago.
NBC Miami
Former Hialeah Officers Accused of Kidnapping, Beating Homeless Man Appear in Court for Bond Hearing
Two former Hialeah Police officers accused of kidnapping a homeless man, driving him to an isolated location, and beating him while he was handcuffed appeared in court Monday hoping they can post bail. The officers, 27-year-old Rafael Otano and 22-year-old Lorenzo Orfila, turned themselves in to authorities and were booked...
NBC Miami
Trial Begins for Owner of Hollywood Nursing Home Where 12 Died After Hurricane Irma
The owner of a Hollywood nursing home, where 12 residents died in the three days following Hurricane Irma in 2017, will go on trial starting Monday. Jorge Carballo, 64, is facing a dozen charges of aggravated manslaughter because the victims, ranging in age from 57 to 99, were kept in the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills after it lost power and air conditioning, prosecutors said.
