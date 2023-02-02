ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona Street home to be demolished after fire

By James Battaglia, Gio Battaglia
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews battled flames and heavy winds at a house fire on Verona Street Thursday.

Crews arriving at the scene shortly after 5:00 p.m. saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the vacant house. According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters in the attic had to exit the building when wind caused the fire to spread.

With nearby homes at risk of exposure to the fire, crews surrounded the building and evacuated neighbors.

The fire was ultimately contained to the one vacant home. Part of the roof collapsed in the process. The home has since been scheduled for demolition.

No one was injured.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

