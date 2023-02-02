ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Day in the life: Bon Secours Wellness Arena’s director of event production

Nikki Malpass, director of event production at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, celebrated her 24th year with the arena in August 2022. After coming from a large amphitheater in her native South Florida, Malpass was seeking a new change of scenery. With her previous experience, she talked to friends in Columbia who knew about the open position at The Well, and the rest, she says, is history.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Valentine’s Day events across the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Across the Upstate - people are celebrating the day of love, all month long. Here’s how you can join in:. Valentine Pop Up Shop (Greenville) - From Friday-Sunday, Makers Collective is hosting a Valentine Pop Up Shop. The event will showcase a “curated selection of items to help you celebrate those you love.” these include retail products from 40 artists. There’s also a free photobooth and kid’s valentine making station. Makers Collective will host a similar event again on February 14. For more details, visit the Makers Collective website.
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Black History Month: Brick by brick, Mable Owens Clarke shares history of Soapstone Church

Mable Owens Clarke hops onto the soapstone outcropping and laughs. “I’m a country girl,” she says. “I’ve been walking here all my life.”. The 80-year-old matriarch and deacon of Soapstone Church in Pickens gestures toward her family farm tucked in the rolling foothills, and to Caesars Head and Table Rock looming above the low-lying clouds of the Blue Ridge. “This is nothing but God’s holy ground.”
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing man in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man last seen on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old John Christopher Bomer was last seen by a family member in the Gladys Drive area in Forest City on Feb. 2.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
greenvillejournal.com

Renderings: Clemson Athletics announces $50M performance and wellness center

The Clemson University Board of Trustees approved the first phase of a plan for a $50 million new performance and wellness center for the university’s student-athletes, along with renovations for the Jervey Athletic Center and upgrades to the existing volleyball facilities. The renovations would also provide an upgrade for the track and field and cross country program for their day-to-day operations.
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Counterfeit money used at South Carolina McDonald's, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities in Anderson County, South Carolina are trying to identify the man they say used counterfeit money at McDonald's. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted a picture from the drive-thru on Facebook and say they are trying to identify the man. They say he...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing person last seen in January

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Hill, a young man who went missing on January 28. Deputies said Hill was last seen near H H Foster Drive in Iva. Anyone with information regarding Hill is asked to call...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen this morning

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Khali Fenderson, a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away this morning. Deputies said Fenderson was last seen on February 6 near Ashe Drive at around 7:00 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville Police Department reports almost 20% drop in violent crimes

Greenville Police Department announced a 17.7% decline in violent crimes and a 43% reduction in murder and non-negligent homicide. In 2022 specifically, the City of Greenville reports 73 fewer violent crimes and a drop in all categories of violent crimes, including murder, negligent homicide, sexual assault, robbery and aggravated assaults. The Uniform Crime Reporting program compiles data from voluntary law enforcement agencies to calculate and track crime over the years.
GREENVILLE, SC

