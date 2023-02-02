Read full article on original website
Spartanburg Salvation Army benefits from your cold weather clothing items
greenvillejournal.com
Day in the life: Bon Secours Wellness Arena’s director of event production
Nikki Malpass, director of event production at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, celebrated her 24th year with the arena in August 2022. After coming from a large amphitheater in her native South Florida, Malpass was seeking a new change of scenery. With her previous experience, she talked to friends in Columbia who knew about the open position at The Well, and the rest, she says, is history.
FOX Carolina
Valentine’s Day events across the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Across the Upstate - people are celebrating the day of love, all month long. Here’s how you can join in:. Valentine Pop Up Shop (Greenville) - From Friday-Sunday, Makers Collective is hosting a Valentine Pop Up Shop. The event will showcase a “curated selection of items to help you celebrate those you love.” these include retail products from 40 artists. There’s also a free photobooth and kid’s valentine making station. Makers Collective will host a similar event again on February 14. For more details, visit the Makers Collective website.
FOX Carolina
My Brother’s Keeper Spartanburg involves more ‘innovators, thinkers, and policy makers’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power of mentorship. Studies show having a mentor can lead to higher grades for students and higher earnings for adults. And one Spartanburg County initiative is seeing the results. We’ve interrupted an intentional conversation between science teacher Mark Manigo and two high school students....
FOX Carolina
Greenville patient says acupuncture helped with the symptoms of cancer treatment
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Feb. 4th is World Cancer Day and treatment for cancer can take a big toll on patients both physically and emotionally. But there are some ways patients can get relief. A recent study found that acupuncture may help alleviate pain and anxiety for cancer patients....
greenvillejournal.com
Black History Month: Brick by brick, Mable Owens Clarke shares history of Soapstone Church
Mable Owens Clarke hops onto the soapstone outcropping and laughs. “I’m a country girl,” she says. “I’ve been walking here all my life.”. The 80-year-old matriarch and deacon of Soapstone Church in Pickens gestures toward her family farm tucked in the rolling foothills, and to Caesars Head and Table Rock looming above the low-lying clouds of the Blue Ridge. “This is nothing but God’s holy ground.”
WYFF4.com
Beloved, longtime Asheville restaurant employee shot in bed, with 6 children in home, friends say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man described as a "longtime employee" of a popular Asheville restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home with his six children inside, officials said. Buncombe County deputies said they were called just after midnight Friday to a home on Black Locust Drive about gunshots...
WYFF4.com
Mak & Cheesecakes will have grand opening at storefront in Simpsonville this week
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — What was once only a mobile cheesecake business is about to get its own storefront in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Lisa Forbes, co-owner of Mak & Cheesecakes, joined WYFF News 4's Destiny Chance for a live interview Monday at noon, previewing the grand opening of their storefront this week.
greenvillejournal.com
Two Upstate residents named S.C. Long Distance Runners of the Year
Two Greenville County residents have been honored by USA Track and Field SC. Quattlebaum, a Christ Church alumnus has a variety of notable finishes in 2022, including:. Reedy River Run 10K – set 10K state record (29:01) After taking two years off from racing, Bloomquist, a Mauldin alumnus, had...
FOX Carolina
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
FOX Carolina
Work underway to find solution to Upstate dam older than its intended lifespan
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The race is on to ease concerns about the Lake Conestee Dam, which is decades older than its original intended lifespan. People from Greenville to Greenwood say if the dam breaks, it could lead to an environmental disaster. “This is a disaster that South Carolina...
WLOS.com
Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
Upstate family who lost son to fentanyl now fighting for awareness, stiffer laws
Brandon Bowers' parents, Ken and Melody, remember their son as athletic, hardworking and funny. They said his smile lit up any room he was in and recalled the way he would always comfort his friends on bad days. A fentanyl overdose killed the 27-year-old on Aug. 4, 2022.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing man in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a missing man last seen on Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old John Christopher Bomer was last seen by a family member in the Gladys Drive area in Forest City on Feb. 2.
greenvillejournal.com
Renderings: Clemson Athletics announces $50M performance and wellness center
The Clemson University Board of Trustees approved the first phase of a plan for a $50 million new performance and wellness center for the university’s student-athletes, along with renovations for the Jervey Athletic Center and upgrades to the existing volleyball facilities. The renovations would also provide an upgrade for the track and field and cross country program for their day-to-day operations.
WYFF4.com
Counterfeit money used at South Carolina McDonald's, deputies say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Authorities in Anderson County, South Carolina are trying to identify the man they say used counterfeit money at McDonald's. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted a picture from the drive-thru on Facebook and say they are trying to identify the man. They say he...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing person last seen in January
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Hill, a young man who went missing on January 28. Deputies said Hill was last seen near H H Foster Drive in Iva. Anyone with information regarding Hill is asked to call...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen this morning
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Khali Fenderson, a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away this morning. Deputies said Fenderson was last seen on February 6 near Ashe Drive at around 7:00 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie, black...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Police Department reports almost 20% drop in violent crimes
Greenville Police Department announced a 17.7% decline in violent crimes and a 43% reduction in murder and non-negligent homicide. In 2022 specifically, the City of Greenville reports 73 fewer violent crimes and a drop in all categories of violent crimes, including murder, negligent homicide, sexual assault, robbery and aggravated assaults. The Uniform Crime Reporting program compiles data from voluntary law enforcement agencies to calculate and track crime over the years.
FOX Carolina
Power mostly restored after 7,000 customers were affected by outages in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says power is now mostly restored after more than 7,000 customers were affected by outages in Anderson County. According to the power company, 7,068 customers were without power this afternoon. As of around 3 p.m. - There are 244 customers without power. Duke...
