Kansas City, MO

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Everything to Know About Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

Everything to know about Super Bowl LVII Opening Night originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Before players from the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field for the Super Bowl, they have to step up to the podium. Super Bowl Opening Night will kick off the week building...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Super Bowl-Winning Quarterbacks by Jersey Number

Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks by jersey number originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Super Bowl LVII will go to No. 1 or No. 15. Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes are set to square off in a historic Super Bowl quarterback matchup when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. While they are each competing for the names on the front and back of their jerseys, they can also add to the legacy of the numbers on their jerseys.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Check Out Super Bowl LVII Field Design, End Zones for Eagles, Chiefs

Check out Super Bowl LVII field design at State Farm Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Super Bowl LVII is just five days away, and things are already starting to come together on the field. The crew in Glendale, Ariz., has already painted the natural-grass surface that is rolled...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tom Brady Explains Why He Won't Start FOX Broadcasting Job Until 2024

Tom Brady explains why he won't start FOX broadcasting job until 2024 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady is setting his own schedule in retirement, it appears. The 45-year-old quarterback agreed to a 10-year, $375 million contract with FOX Sports in May 2022 to be the network's lead...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

These are Some of the Biggest Super Bowl Watch Parties In North Texas

It's about to go down in the desert! On Sunday, Feb. 12, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be competing for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 57 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Cardinals. While the game will be played in Arizona,...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Super Bowl 57 Prop Bets: See 2023 Gatorade Color Odds, History

There’s nothing like that refreshing feeling of being drenched in ice cold Gatorade after winning the Super Bowl. Well, it may not be refreshing, but anything goes when you’re the head coach of a team that gets to lift the prestigious Vince Lombardi Trophy after a long season.

