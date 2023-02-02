Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
The Black Lips, Box Elder get punky at the Mangy Moose
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Buzzed-out guitars and a trademark menace, garage rockers The Black Lips have been at it since 1999, where they formed in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s tenth studio effort, Apocalypse Love, is described on their Bandcamp page as “cryogenically mutating all recognized musical bases; it spins yarns about vintage Soviet synths, Benzedrine stupors, coup de’ tats, stolen valor and certified destruction, all set against a black setting sun.” Get the full experience for yourself when they take the stage this Saturday at the Mangy Moose.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Kings and Queens athletes preview course
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Yesterday, Feb. 5 the Kings and Queens of Corbet’s athletes had an opportunity to preview the course, session the jumps at the bottom and pick the brains of the builders who shaped this year’s course. Athletes spent the day hiking up and hitting...
buckrail.com
‘Rock the Ride’ returns, benefits St. John’s Health Foundation
JACKSON, Wyo. — After a three-year hiatus, Rock the Ride returns through Rock on Society, a newly incorporated Wyoming nonprofit that has filed for 501c3 status with the IRS and was formed by event founder and VIM fitness studio owner, Julie Guttormson. Rock On Society invites all ages and...
buckrail.com
Best of Jackson Hole 2023 Voting Has Closed
JACKSON, Wyo. — The voting period for Best of Jackson Hole 2023 has officially ended and it was the most participated in BOJH contest in 2 years!. With over 110k individual votes and more than 11k unique voters, we thank you for another awesome year of participation – and we can’t wait to share the results!
buckrail.com
Athlete poster signing today at RPK3
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Do you want to meet the athletes competing in this year’sKings and Queens of Corbet’s? Today is your chance!. Stop by RPK3 from 3 to 4 p.m. today, Feb. 5 for an Athelte Poster Signing event! Meet the competitors and get a poster signed by your favorites.
buckrail.com
Black History Month: NPS’s first Black superintendent started in Grand Teton
JACKSON, Wyo. — The National Park Service’s (NPS) first African American superintendent and director began his career right here in Grand Teton National Park. According to an oral history from NPS, Robert Stanton left his Texas home as a college student in 1962 to begin his NPS career. The Department of the Interior was actively recruiting more Black people under the leadership of a man named Stewart Udall. Stanton was recruited as a student at Huston-Tillotson, a historically Black college. At the time, there had been just one Black park ranger in the entire service.
eastidahonews.com
Kyle Rittenhouse, Dr. James Lindsay to speak at Bonneville Lincoln Day Gala
IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee is hosting Kyle Rittenhouse and Dr. James Lindsay at its annual Lincoln Day Gala on Saturday, April 15 at the Melaleuca Event Center. Rittenhouse will “tell his story firsthand and set the record straight” about his self-defense case, according to...
buckrail.com
February’s full ‘snow’ moon might ring true
JACKSON, Wyo. — The February full moon is nearly here. Sunday, Feb. 5 the moon will reach 100% illumination, but between now an then, the moon will appear big and bright in the night sky at 95% illumination tonight and 98% illumination tomorrow night. On Sunday the moon will...
buckrail.com
Messy commute over Teton Pass this morning, Chain law level 1
JACKSON, Wyo. —Conditions on Teton Pass are currently slick, with drifting snow and blowing snow, according to the conditions report by the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT). The snowy conditions caused driving delays and lines of slow-moving traffic during the Monday morning commute. Rendevous Bowl Plot received 10 inches...
"We're a couple of dumbasses" says powder-hunting skier rescued from Granite Canyon
The man led his friend into the backcountry without proper equipment, and the two became stuck at the bottom
buckrail.com
Town and County electeds to be briefed on Sustainable Destination Management Plan
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Travel and Tourism Board (TTB) recently released the Jackson Hole Sustainable Destination Management Plan (SDMP), aimed at answering “how travel and tourism can contribute to the health and well-being of the community and environment without degrading it.”. The 75-page report outlines the...
eastidahonews.com
Part of an eastern Idaho highway is closed due to drifting snow
ASHTON — A state highway remains closed Monday morning due to blowing and drifting snow. According to 511, there is a closure on State Highway 32 from mile marker 28 to mile marker 0. All lanes are closed. The notice says that Highway 32 is closed from Ashton to Tetonia due to blowing, drifting snow and reduced visibility until further notice.
Fire in Swan Valley destroys private business
A late night fire in Swan Valley, completely destroys a private business.
newslj.com
Teton County coroner in court for barking dogs — again
JACKSON (WNE) — Teton County Coroner and hospital board member Dr. Brent Blue is back in court over doggie discord. A breach of peace citation filed in Teton County Circuit Court said this was the 57th complaint against Blue for barking dogs since 2010. Wilson neighbors say Blue’s dogs have been disturbing the peace for nearly 30 years.
buckrail.com
Feb. 3 is National Missing Persons Day, three local missing persons cases remain unsolved
JACKSON, Wyo. — Feb. 3 is National Missing Persons Day which aims to raise awareness for missing person cases that remain unsolved. In Wyoming, there are currently 85 missing person cases listed on the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation website dedicated to all the active missing person cases in the state. The cases date as far back as 1974 to as recent as Jan. 23.
